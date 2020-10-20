Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera Joins the Alzheimer's Association's ECHO Program

"The health and well-being of our residents continues to be our focus," says Rosemarie Reid , Executive Director of Market Street Viera. "Our participation in the ECHO program enables the highest levels of case-based and interactive learning for our team to ensure the continued excellence of care for our residents living with Alzheimer's and dementia-related illnesses."

The ECHO program consists of scheduled collaborative learning sessions with presentations by an expert panel of dementia care experts. The dementia care team from Market Street Viera will lead a session on resident engagement and battling cognitive decline during isolation. The six-month ECHO program aims to enhance person-centered, high-quality dementia care in senior living communities by improving the knowledge and confidence of care providers.

"The Alzheimer's Association's ECHO program is an excellent resource and opportunity to connect with dementia experts in our field," says Whitney Lane, Senior Vice President of Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "As an organization committed to exceptional associate training, we are thankful for these opportunities for growth, development, and shared knowledge which benefits our seniors and their families."

Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera is a state-of-the-art memory care community, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, as well as spacious accommodations, abundant natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing. The 64-unit memory care community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Market Street Viera is conveniently located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Florida. For more information, contact the community at 321-253-6321.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For more information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com.

