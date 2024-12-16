Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera Partners with Dr. Brinda Modh to Enhance Quality Care for Senior Residents

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leadership team at Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera, proudly announces their partnership with Dr. Brinda Modh, a respected internal medicine physician with Medical Associates of Brevard. The team welcomes Dr. Modh as the medical director of Market Street Viera, enhancing the continued excellence of world-class care and training offered at a Watercrest Senior Living community.

In partnering with the clinical team at Market Street Viera, Dr. Modh will provide referrals to medical specialists and third party vendors, be on-call to support resident's primary care physicians or nurse practitioners, provide expertise to the resident wellness director, and organize specified trainings for nurses and clinical staff.

At Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera, seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia-related illnesses receive world-class care, multi-sensory programming and diverse culinary experiences in an exceptional senior living environment. And still, the Market Street team continues to elevate the individualized attention for each resident offering additional resources and partnerships in their community.

"Dr. Modh is a beloved and respected member of the Brevard community and a spectacular asset to our Market Street Viera family with her knowledge, expertise, and relationships in the medical community," says Teleia Farrell, Associate Executive Director of Market Street Viera. "We are thrilled to provide this benefit to our residents and associates and look forward to a longstanding partnership."

Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera is an award-winning community operating under the management of Watercrest Senior Living Group. The community just celebrated their seventh consecutive year as a Great Place to Work® and was recently honored as a 'Best Memory Care Community in Florida' by Assisted Living Magazine and a 2022 and 2023 'Best Memory Care Community' by U.S. News & World Report. The community is conveniently located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Florida; for more information, call 321-730-2444.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

