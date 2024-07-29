Market Street Memory Care Residents are Thriving Under the Leadership of Dawn Robinson, AED

The past few months, the community has been bustling with regularly scheduled events to celebrate Resident Honors Night, Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day, National Military Spouse Day, the Kentucky Derby, Father's Day, Christmas in July, and the Alzheimer's Association's Longest Day event. Residents also enjoy frequent outings outside of their community visiting the Odyssey boat cruise, Tampa Bay Downs horse racing, and mouth-watering stops at the riverside Crab Shack, Fairway Pizza, and a resident favorite: Twistee Treat. These experiences offer joy, purpose, and personal connection and is an essential element of multi-sensory programming at Market Street Memory Care.

For Associate Executive Director Dawn Robinson, the well-being of her Market Street residents is paramount. Dawn prioritizes transparency and accountability to family members entrusting their loved ones' care to the team at Market Street East Lake. Dawn joined the Market Street team as Community Relations Director, fostering relationships with family members and advocating for her residents and their needs. As a natural leader with 17 years of experience in health care, Dawn transitioned successfully into the role of AED, showcasing her operational expertise and focus on resident wellness. As a long-time resident of the Tarpon Springs area, Dawn holds a special appreciation of her hometown and enjoys sharing those experiences with her residents.

"As a long-term, invested member of this local community, it is an absolute honor to be guiding our seniors and their families to the exceptional residence that we provide here at Market Street East Lake," says Associate Executive Director Robinson. "Our community honors seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia by providing outstanding care focused on individualized needs."

Market Street East Lake is an award-winning memory care community operated by Watercrest Senior Living offering world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, complete with Newsstand, Art Gallery, Bakery, Salon and Spa, and Post Office caringly designed to welcome family and friends. Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is conveniently located at 833 East Lake Road North in Tarpon Springs. For information, contact the community at 727-477-8837 or visit www.marketstreetresidence.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

