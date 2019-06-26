Market Veep Reaches Platinum Tier of HubSpot Agency Partner Program

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Veep recently announced that they had reached the Platinum tier of the HubSpot Agency Partner Program , a HubSpot partnership initiative that provides inbound marketing agencies with resources and training to help them grow.

Of the announcement, Julie Rosenberg—HubSpot Principal Channel Account Manager for Market Veep—said, "I am honored to be working with Market Veep, and I'm thrilled that they have been able to achieve Platinum status with HubSpot in such a short period! Their ability to quickly identify and act on growth opportunities for their clients is what makes them stand apart. They truly care about their customers, and it shows! Their dedication to inbound marketing has helped them build a team and really position them and their clients as leaders in their spaces."

Market Veep CEO, Jennelle McGrath, says that they not only try to embody their company slogan, "Marketing Made Human," when providing their services but that they also strive to provide their clients with more tools and transparency.

"Our goal has always been to come from a place of help . This is why we place such an emphasis on clear analytics and data and prioritize the client's journey," said McGrath.

"The one thing that remains consistent is how we operate as a company," said McGrath. "It's not just about big wins; it's about the people. We take value in happiness, just as we did in the beginning."

About Market Veep:

Market Veep is a full-service marketing company whose services combine marketing strategies and marketing tasks to help businesses formulate a measurable marketing strategy. They believe in data-driven growth strategies and use data, analytics, research, and real user engagements to develop measurable marketing strategies that help businesses attract, connect with, and close customer sales faster.

Learn more at https://marketveep.com/ .

About HubSpot

Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 56,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

SOURCE Market Veep

