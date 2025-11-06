MarkeTeam.ai and NorthBrix Sign Strategic Collaboration to Launch CyBrixTeam.AI Across Africa

CyBrixTeam AI, operated by NorthBrix, addresses the critical need for affordable, enterprise-grade marketing automation in regions where marketing expertise is scarce and expensive. The platform is now live in Nigeria, with expansion planned across Africa.

"This is a robust solution that can truly help African businesses bridge the marketing execution gap," said Branka Mracajac, CEO of NorthBrix. "CyBrixTeam AI empowers marketing teams and superpowers businesses, giving them enterprise-level capabilities that were previously out of reach - faster cycles, lower cost, and measurable outcomes. This platform will transform how African companies compete in the local and global marketplace."

"We're excited to partner with NorthBrix in bringing our autonomous marketing technology to these dynamic markets," said Naama Manova-Twito, CEO of MarkeTeam.ai. "NorthBrix's deep market understanding and strong enterprise relationships make them the ideal partner to customize and deploy our technology across the African market."

Platform Capabilities

MarkeTeam.ai has pioneered the world's first agentic Integrated Marketing Environment (IME), combining proprietary, purpose-built AI marketing models with a team of pre-trained autonomous AI agents. Through CyBrixTeam AI, NorthBrix enables this on-demand workforce to plug seamlessly into African markets, customizing the platform to suit regional business needs, existing channels, tech stacks, and human teams - fueling significant business growth.

About the Companies

NorthBrix is an end-to-end technology company that designs, finances, builds, and operates mission-critical digital systems. NorthBrix delivers production-grade platforms worldwide - anchored by strong institutional relationships across Africa and the Middle East - aligning technology, governance, and operations to drive measurable business impact.

MarkeTeam.ai pioneers autonomous marketing intelligence, developing purpose-built AI Models and AI-powered agents that independently manage end-to-end marketing operations with proven enterprise deployments in the US and European markets.

