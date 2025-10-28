Marketeam.ai Secures Second Digiday Awards Nomination in 2025 for Most Innovative Use of AI by a Brand

Autonomous AI agents' self-created viral marketing campaign earns recognition alongside Fortune 500 companies

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketeam.ai has secured its place among the elite finalists for 'Most Innovative Use of AI by a Brand' at the prestigious 2025 Digiday AI Awards, marking the company's second Digiday Awards recognition this year. The nomination celebrates an industry first: a marketing campaign conceived, developed, and executed entirely by Marketeam.ai's own autonomous AI agents that achieved viral success.

The Digiday AI Awards honor organizations setting new standards for creative and ethical use of AI across media, marketing, and advertising. Marketeam.ai stands alongside major enterprises including AT&T, Wistia, and Thai Life Insurance in the highly competitive 'Most Innovative Use of AI by a Brand' category. Other categories feature Fortune 500 giants McDonald's and General Motors, tech leaders like Canva and Bloomberg Media, and renowned agencies including DDB, Critical Mass, Monks, and Horizon Media - underscoring the elite caliber of this year's competition.

What sets Marketeam.ai's nomination apart is the campaign's origin story. While other brands use AI as a tool to enhance human creativity, Marketeam.ai's autonomous agents independently created the viral campaign that earned this recognition - demonstrating that AI can move beyond assistance to full creative ownership.

"This nomination proves that we're not just iterating on existing AI capabilities - we're inventing entirely new paradigms for creative intelligence," said Naama Manova-Twito, Co-Founder & CEO of Marketeam.ai. "Our autonomous agents demonstrated genuine creative invention, from original concept through strategic development to viral execution. While the industry debates whether AI can truly be creative, we're thousands of steps ahead, with AI models that don't just think - they invent, create, and win. This is the future of marketing: human ingenuity amplified by autonomous creative intelligence that can match and exceed the highest industry standards."

The nomination follows Marketeam.ai's earlier recognition as a finalist for Best AI Platform at the 2025 Digiday Technology Awards and their recent win of the 'Proactive AI Assistance Solution of the Year' at the 2025 AI Breakthrough Awards, establishing the company's leadership position in autonomous marketing technology.

The winners of the 2025 Digiday AI Awards will be announced in the coming weeks, recognizing the companies pioneering the future of AI in marketing and media.

About Marketeam.ai 

Marketeam.ai has pioneered the world's first Agentic Integrated Marketing Environment (IME), combining proprietary, purpose-built AI marketing models with a team of pre-trained autonomous AI agents. This on-demand workforce plugs seamlessly into a brand's existing channels, tech stack, and human team, empowering businesses to execute sophisticated, data-driven strategies and amplify their reach - with campaigns now proven capable of winning industry awards.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2807150/Marketeam_ai_Digiday.jpg

