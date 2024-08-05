Marketeam.ai Expands AI Marketing Dream Team with the Launch of Maya, the AI Brand Analyst Agent

Maya's introduction marks yet another significant milestone in Marketeam.ai's mission to redefine the future of marketing in the AI age. Trained on the company's own LLM and leveraging data from diverse sources, Maya doesn't just deliver insights; she actively drives strategic planning and execution across multiple marketing channels. Her insights fuel the company's action agents, who then create social media posts, articles, blogs, , ads, and more, ensuring that every piece of content is precisely aligned with the overarching brand strategy and context.

This makes Maya an indispensable asset to any marketing team, empowering businesses to make informed decisions quickly and implement them with precision, consistency, and measurable impact.

"In today's fast-paced marketing environment, having an autonomous agent like Maya on your team is invaluable," said Naama Manova-Twito, Co-Founder & CEO at Marketeam.ai. "We see marketing teams start their day with Maya, tapping into her real-time competitor analysis, content gap identification, trends insights, and more—all delivered in under a minute. This ability to quickly fuel strategies and action plans significantly boosts the speed, precision, and effectiveness with which they tackle their marketing initiatives. With Maya, our customers aren't just reacting to changes; they're staying way ahead of the curve."

Maya's impact extends beyond traditional data analysis. She empowers an entire suite of action agents with contextual capabilities previously unheard of in the GenAI landscape, delivering real-time insights, trends and opportunities to ensure that your marketing strategies are always ahead of the curve and hyper-relevant to the current market environment.

Contact:

[email protected]

About Marketeam.ai

Marketeam.ai is a GenAI startup pioneering the development of the first proprietary Foundation Language Model for marketing (FLM, DALM, DLM). The company is at the forefront of training autonomous AI agents to work collaboratively with humans, offering an end-to-end marketing suite that empowers businesses to achieve unparalleled results.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2475314/Marketeam_ai.jpg

SOURCE Marketeam.ai