Marketeam.ai Expands its AI Marketing Suite with Jane: The Pro-Level AI Content Marketing & SEO Specialist

Built on Marketeam.ai's proprietary LLMs, meticulously trained for marketing excellence, Jane offers businesses an unprecedented combination of capabilities, including in-depth topic and keyword research, real-time trend analysis, timely ideation, and high-impact content creation. This level of SERP-optimized content ensures brands consistently rank higher, aligning with their audience's interests and needs, and enhances visibility across search engines.

"With Jane, we've raised the bar in content marketing and SEO," said Naama Manova-Twito, Co-Founder & CEO at Marketeam.ai. "Together with Maya, Jane offers the expertise of a professional content creator, paired with powerful, AI-native research and real-time optimization capabilities. Jane's ability to generate content ideas, conduct thorough research and planning, and create timely, SERP-optimized content with unmatched precision will empower our clients to build thought leadership, drive organic traffic, and boost conversions like never before. With Maya's insights and Jane's execution, our clients can now take full ownership of their content strategy from start to finish. This isn't just an incremental improvement – it's a true breakthrough."

With deep channel integrations, Jane seamlessly combines real-time research and analysis with ongoing optimization, continuously adjusting strategies based on search engine behavior and evolving audience preferences. She not only crafts highly engaging blogs, articles, and technical content, but also ensures that every piece is perfectly aligned with your brand's voice, values, and content strategy goals – whether for organic channels or promoted content campaigns.

"Less than a minute for SEO research, link building, creative, writing, and publishing," said Sahar Millis, Co-Founder & CTO at Marketeam.ai. "This is an SEO solution at scale. Jane integrates with a brand's digital ecosystem and performs comprehensive learning – enabling her to understand relevancy, market trends, and evolving search engine algorithms. This is a result of training our LLMs to think like marketers; while also optimizing the models for personalization and the right marketing metrics."

About Marketeam.ai

Marketeam.ai is a GenAI leader specializing in the development of proprietary Foundation Language Models and autonomous agent teams for the marketing domain. With autonomous AI agents trained meticulously in specific fields of marketing, Marketeam.ai empowers businesses to drive performance, strategy, and execution with unparalleled precision and expertise and at a fraction of the cost of a human team.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526643/Marketeam_AI_Jane.jpg

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Marketeam.ai