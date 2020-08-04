Marketers and IT Pros Jointly Win with Launch of Sitecore Experience Platform 10 and Experience Commerce 10

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping brands accelerate their digital transformations while enabling the experiences their customers want, Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, announces Sitecore Experience Platform™ (XP) 10 and Sitecore Experience Commerce™ (XC) 10. XP 10 is the leading digital experience platform to create efficiencies for both marketing and IT departments by delivering full container support for rapid deployment and more efficient team and solution onboarding; while XC 10 provides a foundation for commerce teams with robust new product bundling and promotion capabilities.

As digital experiences continue to be the lifeblood of many organizations during the pandemic, companies are working to deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences, fast. According to a recent report by Gartner, "The COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the importance of digital experiences for customers and employees. IT leaders must increase the urgency of modernization and transformation of products and services into experiences through applying digital technologies1."

To do this, IT teams must set up flexible technology infrastructures and processes that then enable marketers to deliver compelling personalized experiences. XP 10 meets the needs of both groups and helps eliminate silos as teams work towards achieving common goals.

Sitecore Experience Platform 10

Slow time to market is a huge issue for brands, especially when every second counts and they need to put experiences, offers and content online fast. One of the key bottlenecks is the "works on my machine" scenario that causes technical delivery to slow. With full container support, XP 10 eliminates that problem with smooth deployment flows between environments through consistency, isolation and reproducibility.

XP 10 makes collecting, analyzing and acting on enhanced customer data faster for marketers, providing even deeper insights for audience segmentation to strengthen personalization capabilities across channels and grow customer loyalty.

With the ability to filter analytics reports by audience segment, marketers can quickly see what content is driving engagement across different segments in order to identify personalization opportunities that can then be implemented in minutes or where targeting needs to be adjusted.

"Delivering better omnichannel experiences is currently paramount to many businesses' survival and to succeed, they need marketing and IT teams working together to meet customer needs," said Desta Price, executive vice president of product, Sitecore. "Sitecore Experience Platform 10 enables marketing and IT to share the responsibility for customer experience, allowing for more deployment and headless options that create flexibility and choice for users. Coupled with Sitecore Experience Commerce 10 and Sitecore Content Hub 3.4, we're giving brands access to the latest innovations for our industry, integrated in one place to implement digital transformations that deliver value today and establish a foundation for continued growth tomorrow."

Other XP 10 updates include:

Enhanced data capabilities, coupled with ability to extend targeting with auto-personalization.

Horizon editing interface providing in-context insights across multilingual and multisite experiences.

Updated connector functionality to send current visitor Experience Database® (xDB) information to Salesforce Marketing Cloud in real-time to drive Salesforce marketing automation.

Sitecore Experience Commerce 10

XC 10 provides brands with the foundation they need to deliver differentiated commerce experiences. The release provides more tools for brands to drive higher average order value and revenue with dynamic product bundling and new promotion capabilities. For example, using the new product bundling capability, brands can sell related and complementary products and services together at one price, driving higher order value and selling more products and services. To accelerate time-to-value and increase agility, XC 10 includes broad support for Docker, Containers and Kubernetes. By embracing these newer virtualization technologies, XC 10 can be deployed and maintained easily and quickly while giving brands more control to allocate resources dynamically based on web traffic.

For brands looking to jumpstart their e-commerce journey and launch a storefront in as little as eight weeks, Sitecore, along with partners, offers the Sitecore Experience Commerce Quick Start program, with additional details available here.

Both releases follow the recent launch of Sitecore Content Hub 3.4, which offers enhanced Digital Asset Management (DAM) and smarter management of images and video.

Details and availability

Sitecore Experience Platform 10 is available starting today, with additional information available here.

Sitecore Experience Commerce 10 will be available mid-August, with additional information available here.

