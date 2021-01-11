Marketing 360® Partners with Lendio to Help Facilitate PPP Loan Applications for SMB Customers

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360® and Lendio today announced a partnership which will allow Marketing 360 to help its customers navigate the PPP loan application and loan forgiveness process. This partnership paves the way for Marketing 360 customers to access the capital they need to support their businesses.

"The partnership with Lendio gives our SMB customers a better chance at securing funding, as they will have access to a marketplace of funds that can better accommodate their needs," said Jerry Kelly, CMO of Marketing 360.

"Lendio and Marketing 360 have similar missions and a belief that small businesses are the lifeblood of the American economy, so this partnership is a natural fit," he added.

The rollout of PPP was extremely complicated, with ever-changing guidelines and rules. Many small businesses had to put in multiple applications through multiple lenders, only to be turned away when the funds ran out. With Lendio, a small business fills out one application and has access to multiple trusted lending partners on Lendio's platform. Business owners have access to a dedicated loan advisor to guide them through the entire process.

Lendio also helps with the loan forgiveness process. If a business uses 60% or more of their PPP funds directly for payroll, the entire loan can be forgiven; however, applicants must submit paperwork and documentation to be eligible for loan forgiveness.

To learn more about this partnership, visit https://www.marketing360.com/lendio

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business marketing and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Lendio

Lendio is the nation's leading small business loan marketplace. With its diverse network of lenders, Lendio enables small business owners to apply for multiple loan products with a single application. To date, Lendio has facilitated over 200,000 small business loans for $10 billion in total funding, including $8 billion in PPP loan approvals as part of government COVID-19 relief. Lendio is a values-driven organization striving to provide equal access to capital to underserved communities and America's smallest businesses. For every new marketplace loan Lendio facilitates, Lendio Gives—an employee-contribution and employer-matching fund—provides a microloan to a low-income entrepreneur around the world.

