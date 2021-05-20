Marketing 360® Releases Case Study on the Power of a Strong Reputation

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For many small businesses, online reputation is an afterthought. They strive to provide great service and take feedback seriously, but they're not keeping up with managing their reputation online.

Online reputation is extremely important, as 87% of consumers read reviews online and 52% of consumers won't visit a business that has fewer than four stars. Businesses that have an above-average number of reviews earn 54% more annual revenue than those who don't (Womply). Reputation management is key to upholding a strong online reputation.

In this case study, a Marketing 360® client, with the help of their Marketing Success Manager and the Marketing 360 reputation management software, learned first hand the impact of a strong online reputation. They had their most profitable quarter ever in the first quarter of 2021.

When compared to the first quarter of 2020, this business increased their conversion rate by 143% and dropped their cost per conversion by $74, a 25% decrease in cost. They also saw a boost in organic performance, showing a 165% increase in impressions, a 130% increase in clicks, and a 171% increase in organic conversions.

The strategy? This local business simply began asking all of their customers for feedback. They did this by sending automated emails through the Marketing 360 Nurture app to customers after a purchase, asking them to leave a review on Google or Top Rated Local. This simple, yet effective, strategy earned this business a 97.21 Rating Score on Top Rated Local and a 4.9 average star rating on Google.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a Marketing Success Manager, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

