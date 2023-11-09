Marketing Platform SuperPhone® Helps Coaches, Creators, Brands & Retailers Increase Customer Engagement and Drive Revenue Powered by Vonage

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), announced today that SuperPhone®, an all-in-one SMS marketing platform, powered by Vonage Communications APIs is helping brands increase engagement with customers, drive revenue and grow their business.

"SuperPhone® was designed to support coaches, creators, brands and retailers build relationships and authentic connections with their audience at scale," said Ryan Leslie, CEO, SuperPhone®. "Our platform needed to enable seamless communication at high volume, across channels, so choosing the right technology provider was key - and that's what we found in Vonage Communications APIs."

SuperPhone's mission is to help coaches, creators, brands and retailers achieve the highest levels of customer engagement possible with a robust suite of powerful features including broadcast messaging, 1-to-1 communications, filtering, IVR & voice calls, and analytics. By leveraging Vonage's SMS API and Voice API, SuperPhone® is enabling businesses to connect directly with their key audiences over two of the most preferred communications channels, building stronger relationships and enhancing customer loyalty.  

"With Vonage SMS and Voice APIs, SuperPhone® empowers businesses to personalize their customer engagements, expand the reach of their services and communicate with customers on the channels they prefer," said Colin Brown, VP Product & Carrier Services, Vonage. "We are proud to work with businesses like SuperPhone® to accelerate digital transformation and build better connections, conversations and engagement with customers around the world."

Vonage Communications APIs make it easy for businesses to enhance customer engagement by building video, SMS, messaging and voice experiences within any mobile, web or desktop application. To learn more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com.           

About Vonage
Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

