Marketing Program Vaults Mendi to Mainstream with Video Advertisements in time for the 2021 Summer Games

Mendi, with the support of Rain the Growth Agency's investment team, is set to launch one of the first TV campaigns for a female-founded CBD brand. The campaign strategy is centered around the 2021 Summer Games, where Mendi has several athletes competing. With a wealth of knowledge in the health and wellness space, Rain the Growth Agency was able to navigate Mendi through the heavily regulated CBD advertising industry.

With a genuine desire to empower athletes, Mendi is reimagining recovery and bringing its cannabis solutions to the world's biggest stages. In 2018, the World Anti-Doping Agency's decision to remove CBD from their list of banned substances opened the door for athletes to use all-natural CBD recovery to stay at the top of their game. With a roster led by international champions Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird,and Devon Allen, Mendi aims to reduce athletes' dependence on harmful medications to manage pain, mood and sleep. Its product mix includes a wide range of tinctures, consumables and topicals.

Michelle Cardinal, founder and CEO of Rain the Growth Agency, created SheScales to serve as a marketing resource for women-led DTC brands, aimed at improving gender equality in business by supporting female and underrepresented founders.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, we have been scaling businesses such as Peloton, Chewy, Wayfair, LendingTree, Humana, 23andMe, Mercari and 1-800 Contacts.

About Mendi

MENDI is an athlete-built, female, and LGBTQ-led cannabis brand based in Portland, Oregon that provides all-natural solutions for sports and athletics performance recovery with Hemp and CBD products. Designed for everyday athletes and weekend warriors of all ages to help with their recovery and keep them on top of their game longer. MENDI is introducing consumers to a holistic approach from real routines and results of iconic and everyday athletes–through an inclusive and insightful athlete's perspective.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Rain the Growth Agency

Kyndall Echols | [email protected]

Mendi

Kenneth Loo | [email protected]

Irene Ancheta | [email protected]

SOURCE Rain the Growth Agency

Related Links

https://www.rainforgrowth.com

