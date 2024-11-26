MarketsandMarkets appoints Nirmal Shani as Managing Partner in Dubai, in line with IPO plans

Sandeep Sugla, Founder and CEO of MarketsandMarkets, said: "It's my pleasure to welcome Nirmal to MarketsandMarkets. His leadership further strengthens our ability to address customer needs at a time when the global energy, power, chemical, material, and industrial sectors are undergoing unprecedented transformations. We estimate approximately USD 25 trillion emerging from new revenue sources by 2030 as megatrends like AI, clean tech, blockchain, IoT, etc., disrupt current revenue streams of customers and the customer's customers."

Milan Rao, COO and CRO of MarketsandMarkets, said, "Nirmal joins a growing list of global leaders who are committed to taking our AI-enabled platform, KnowledgeStore, and our cutting-edge growth and disruption consulting capabilities to over 13,000 clients globally. His knowledge and expertise will add significantly to our presence in the energy and ESG sectors worldwide."

Nirmal is passionate about energy and sustainability; in his most recent role at S&P Global, he helped create landmark platforms — such as the CERAWeek Asia Pacific Energy Forum in Houston, the India Energy Forum in New Delhi, the partnership with PETRONAS for Energy Asia in Kuala Lumpur, and with Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) for the Asia Green Growth Partnership Ministerial Meeting (AGGPM) — to elevate the Voice of Asia within the global energy system towards an 'Equitable Energy Transition for All'.

On his appointment, Nirmal said: "MarketsandMarkets helps progress my mission to the next level. I haven't seen any other platform in the world that provides such a telescope for global energy, chemical, and industrial leaders to analyze the impact of disruptive shifts in real-time and in an interconnected way. The proprietary tools combined with exclusive on-demand access to research, and a dedicated growth program manager ensures our clients avoid missing blind spots and gain early mover advantages."

Nirmal is an alum of Narsee Monjee College and Welingkar Institute of Management. He serves on the Board of Advisors/Governing Council of Umang Foundation, a non-profit organization with whom he has been associated since 2009. His philanthropic initiatives focus on education and health-related issues in rural India.

