MarketStar's 4th Annual Global Day of Service Benefits Locations in Ogden and Salt Lake Areas

In an effort to help its employees live more balanced lives, MarketStar established the MarketStar Cares program in 2015 to empower them to give back and solidify the company's community presence. This year, 650 employees contributed more than 3,000 hours of service to complete more than a dozen projects in the Ogden and Salt Lake City areas. In addition to its Utah offices, MarketStar encouraged field employees and groups operating in satellite offices around the world to find causes they are passionate about and contribute to their local communities.

"MarketStar was founded in 1988 with the focus on four pillars, one being community," said MarketStar President and CEO, Keith Titus. "We are grateful to our communities for the support they continuously provide to our MarketStar family, and therefore, it is only fitting that we remain engaged and actively support them through projects that improve the areas we call home."

MarketStar's employees based in two Ogden, Utah, offices partnered with Weber County officials to renovate various areas of the Weber County Fairgrounds where they refurbished a softball complex, planted trees, painted, and made other improvements to enhance the community experience. In Salt Lake City, MarketStar partnered with the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake to paint fences, plant trees, clean up outdoor areas, and add weather stripping to doors.

"It was amazing to see the impact a group of people can make when they are united behind a cause and feel empowered to make a difference," said MarketStar Cares Committee Chair Garrett Erickson.

There was also a great deal of positive feedback from MarketStar's Global Day of Service partners this year:

"MarketStar was amazing," said Dennis Dickerson, Director of Community Relations at Rescue Mission of Salt Lake. "We were so impressed with how hard their employees worked and their desire to get things done."

"Just one of these projects would take my teams weeks to accomplish," said Duncan Olsen of Golden Spike Arena. "MarketStar teams did this and so much more in just one day."

"The impact MarketStar has made is immeasurable," added Todd Ferrario, director of Weber County Parks and Recreation. "Being able to partner with MarketStar for the last four years has improved so many Weber County facilities."

Through its MarketStar Cares program, MarketStar looks forward to continuing an annual Global Day of Service tradition for years to come.

About MarketStar

Through innovative sales solutions, MarketStar ( www.marketstar.com ) accelerates sales from lead to recurring revenue with business-to-business (B2B) direct and indirect sales programs. Utilizing a blend of voice, digital, and field engagements, MarketStar has launched, sold, and supported thousands of products and services on behalf of the biggest and brightest companies across the globe. Founded in 1988, MarketStar pioneered the sales outsourcing industry and today has over 1,000 employees worldwide. Their global headquarters is located in Ogden, Utah.

About The Wasatch Group

The Wasatch Group ( www.wasatchgroup.com ) is a multi-billion dollar entrepreneurial company that operates a diversified portfolio on a national level, including significant and successful investments in real estate development, construction, property management, consumer, business-to-business, and guaranty capital companies. Wasatch was founded by Dell Loy Hansen in 1988 and has been headquartered in Utah for more than 30 years. With a track record of finding and growing high-potential companies, Wasatch prides itself on building long term partnerships to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

