Marks & Spencer Launches Re:Spark to Ignite Renewable Electricity Adoption Across Its Supply Chain

New supply chain decarbonization programme developed in partnership with Schneider Electric's newly launched SE Advisory Services

LONDON and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marks & Spencer, a major British multinational retailer, has today announced the launch of RE:Spark, a new supply chain decarbonization programme developed in partnership with Schneider Electric , a global energy technology leader. The announcement was unveiled at Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit North America in Las Vegas, convening more than 2,500 business leaders and market innovators to accelerate practical solutions for a more resilient, affordable and intelligent energy future.

The initiative has been designed to accelerate the adoption of renewable electricity across M&S's global supply chain and is a key part of the retailer's Plan A sustainability strategy which aims to achieve net zero emissions across its value chain by 2040.

RE:Spark reflects M&S's commitment to look beyond its own operations and spark change across its supply chain. Through the RE:Spark programme, M&S will:

Launch a digital hub, powered by Schneider Electric's Zeigo Hub, offering a centralized portal to host the program. With Zeigo Hub, suppliers can submit emissions data, track decarbonization efforts, and understand recommended carbon reduction action through specialized learning resources.

Host regional market briefs and webinars to educate suppliers on renewable electricity procurement in five key regions: Vietnam, Turkey, India, China, and Bangladesh.

Provide strategic advisory services to help suppliers assess and implement clean energy solutions, including onsite solar, energy attribute certificates, green tariffs, and power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Enable suppliers to aggregate demand for Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), allowing smaller suppliers to participate in multi-buyer cohorts and access renewable electricity at scale.

The programme will initially focus on high-impact regions within M&S's fashion supply chain, with plans to expand over the next three years.

"We believe sustainability should be embedded in everything we do, from how we source products to supporting our supply partners and customers to do the right thing," said Katharine Beacham, Head of Sustainability and Materials in Fashion, Home & Beauty at M&S. "We know that real change happens when we collaborate. That's why RE:Spark is designed not only to ignite new ideas and unlock renewable energy opportunities for our supply base, but also to make the transition easier by providing access to support and resources. By acting as a facilitator, we can help our suppliers build networks and resilience for the long term - sparking a movement of change across the industry and beyond. It's all part of our broader commitment – through Plan A, our -sustainability strategy - to support the transition to a low-carbon economy."

"As an energy technology partner, we're proud to be working with M&S to help suppliers overcome barriers to renewable electricity adoption," said Steve Wilhite, Executive Vice President, SE Advisory Services. "RE:Spark is a powerful example of how collaboration can drive scalable, impactful change across global supply chains."

RE:Spark builds on M&S's work to improve environmental performance in its manufacturing* as well as recent circularity milestones, including the launch of Another Life - M&S's platform for activating circularity in Fashion, Home & Beauty - which brings together initiatives across Rewear, Repair, Recycle and Resale. These initiatives are central to M&S's ambition to reshape for sustainable, profitable growth and to become a net zero business by 2040.

*As part of its commitment to data-driven sustainability, M&S has scaled adoption of the Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM) across Tier 1 finished goods facilities and Tier 2 wet processing sites. Verified emissions data from these assessments feed into Scope 3 emission calculations, helping M&S target action where it matters most.

M&S also works directly with suppliers through webinars, training and review sessions to improve data accuracy and support environmental improvements. M&S has sponsored high volume facilities to take part in the Apparel Impact Institute's Carbon Leadership Programme, which helps suppliers analyse their energy use, improve efficiency, and shift to lower-carbon fuel sources.

Under Another Life, M&S has introduced a resale partnership with eBay and Reskinned where customers can trade in their pre-loved items through M&S's first online takeback scheme and shop pre-loved M&S clothing, footwear and accessories through the M&S x eBay store. Items are professionally cleaned, repaired and resold, with profits supporting Oxfam.

