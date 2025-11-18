Schneider Electric Advances Energy Technology for a Resilient Future at Innovation Summit North America 2025

Company rallies more than 2,500 business leaders and market innovators to accelerate electrification, automation and digitalization at the forefront of energy and technology

Based on company research, the U.S. must add more than 1,000 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity within the coming decade to meet rising demand from AI, electrification and industrial growth

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , a global energy technology leader, opened the company's Innovation Summit North America 2025 today, convening more than 2,500 business leaders and market innovators representing nearly every industry to accelerate solutions for a more resilient, affordable and intelligent energy future. The two-day summit (November 18–19) features technology showcases, partner announcements and new research designed to help organizations build ahead of demand and unlock new productivity with AI, software and services.

In his keynote address, Schneider Electric CEO Olivier Blum spoke to the evolving energy landscape, highlighting the company's continuing transformation to meet industry demands. He presented a forward-looking vision that further establishes the company's position as an energy technology partner.

Schneider Electric is advancing energy technology, the integration of electrification, automation and digital intelligence, across buildings, data centers, industrial applications and power grids. The company's open, AI-powered EcoStruxure™ Platform creates intelligent ecosystems to drive real-time insights, resilience, and efficiency.

"By converging electrification, automation and digitalization, we unlock the full value of energy, creating efficiency and sustainability for all," said Olivier Blum, CEO, Schneider Electric. "As your dedicated energy technology partner, our role is to translate that vision into concrete solutions that help you rapidly digitalize and strengthen your resilience. Innovation Summit North America is where we bring this to life, moving faster from ambition to action, advancing Energy Tech together with our entire ecosystem of partners and customers."

North America is entering a new growth cycle driven by AI workloads, re-industrialization and transport electrification. Much of today's infrastructure was not built to handle fast-ramping, highly variable demand, creating a gap between when capacity is needed and when it comes online. According to Schneider Electric's Sustainability Research Institute, grid instability costs U.S. businesses billions annually. The nation must add 1,000–2,000 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity per decade to meet demand from AI computing, manufacturing and electrification (one TWh powers about 90,000 homes for a year). Schneider Electric's call at Innovation Summit North America is for public and private partnerships to address the time to power gap by adding capacity closer to where it's consumed; using software and AI to unlock headroom, reliability and efficiency from existing systems; and modernizing grid operations so energy can be orchestrated at scale.

Convening Trailblazers – Agenda Highlights

Advancing Energy Tech for a Resilient Future: Keynote by Olivier Blum , Chief Executive Officer of Schneider Electric, and the Schneider Electric leadership team, with remarks from Raj Subramaniam , President and Chief Executive Officer, FedEx; Anthony Cottone , President and General Manager, 1PointFive; Chris Jeffries , Founder, Millennium Partners; and Chris Womack , Chairman, President; and Chief Executive Officer, Southern Company. The keynote illuminated how the convergence of electrification, automation and digital intelligence is solving real-world problems – from grid instability to outdated systems – while the grid's reliability and intelligence determine our ability to meet rising demand.

Keynote by and the Schneider Electric leadership team, with remarks from , President and Chief Executive Officer, FedEx; , President and General Manager, 1PointFive; , Founder, Millennium Partners; and , Chairman, President; and Chief Executive Officer, Southern Company. The keynote illuminated how the convergence of electrification, automation and digital intelligence is solving real-world problems – from grid instability to outdated systems – while the grid's reliability and intelligence determine our ability to meet rising demand. Energy + AI Nexus: Building Resiliency for a Digital Future with Axios : Hosted by Ryan Heath (AI Sidekick), including Olivier Blum ; Rob Roy, Switch founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Bill Flores, Chair of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Board of Directors and former U.S. Representative for Texas's 17th Congressional District, on modernizing North America's infrastructure to meet AI-era demand – covering investment, regulatory reform and the technologies reshaping how we power the future.

Axios Hosted by (AI Sidekick), including ; Switch founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Chair of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Board of Directors and former U.S. Representative for Texas's 17th Congressional District, on modernizing North America's infrastructure to meet AI-era demand – covering investment, regulatory reform and the technologies reshaping how we power the future. Powering Economic Growth through Energy Infrastructure: Designing a resilient, intelligent grid for data-intensive industries as AI-driven demand and policy imperatives converge – featuring Humayun Tai , Senior Partner, Global Energy & Materials Practice, McKinsey & Company; James Lee , Partner, BlackRock; and Mark Christie , former Chairman, FERC.

Designing a resilient, intelligent grid for data-intensive industries as AI-driven demand and policy imperatives converge – featuring , Senior Partner, Global Energy & Materials Practice, McKinsey & Company; , Partner, BlackRock; and , former Chairman, FERC. Workforce of the Future: Attracting, training and empowering the next-gen energy workforce as AI reshapes operations across sectors – featuring Carolyn Lee, President, The Manufacturing Institute; and David Long, Chief Executive Officer, National Electrical Contractors Association.

Key Announcements: Driving Impact Across Industries

Buildings

Schneider Electric named Boston's Winthrop Center as its new North American headquarters and first U.S. Impact Building . Winthrop Center is the world's largest "Passive House" office building, outperforming the energy use of typical Class A buildings in Boston by 150%, serving as a blueprint for high-performing, efficient, low-carbon, people-centric spaces.

Winthrop Center is the world's largest "Passive House" office building, outperforming the energy use of typical Class A buildings in Boston by 150%, serving as a blueprint for high-performing, efficient, low-carbon, people-centric spaces. EcoStruxure™ Foresight Operation: A unified, AI-powered building-energy platform that brings power, energy and building systems together for real-time optimization and predictive control.

Data Centers

Schneider Electric, AVEVA and ETAP joined the Alliance for OpenUSD to advance digital twins and 3D modeling in NVIDIA Omniverse , supporting interoperable, simulation-ready assets for buildings, grids, factories and AI infrastructure.

, supporting interoperable, simulation-ready assets for buildings, grids, factories and AI infrastructure. Schneider Electric deepened data center collaborations with Digital Realty and Switch, to deliver resilient, efficient AI capacity on an accelerated timeline.

Industry & Infrastructure

Schneider Electric debuted the One Digital Grid Platform , an AI-enabled platform that unifies planning, operations and asset management for utilities, improving reliability and managing rising costs.

, an AI-enabled platform that unifies planning, operations and asset management for utilities, improving reliability and managing rising costs. Schneider Electric becomes first company to earn UL ECOLOGO® Certification for Energy & Industrial Automation Equipment, leading the way in validating environmental performance of power products under UL's new sustainability standard, beginning with circuit breakers.

Efficiency & Sustainability

