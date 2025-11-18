Schneider Electric Transforms U.S. Asset Performance Management Services to Deliver Integrated, Proactive Experience to Simplify Critical Infrastructure Management

Service offers that span the broadest technology portfolio in the industry with one contact, one contract, and one expert team for resilience and efficiency

Eliminates fragmented service network with single dedicated, accountable partner to reduce risk, downtime, and cost

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today introduced its unified asset performance management service model in the U.S. This expansion builds on a targeted launch earlier this year and marks a major step toward simplifying how organizations manage their entire critical infrastructure. Designed to tackle growing complexity in critical infrastructure, the new model consolidates the industry's most comprehensive portfolio into a single, accountable partnership—simplifying operations, reducing risk, and enabling resilience in an era of electrification and AI-driven demand. The announcement was unveiled at Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit North America in Las Vegas, convening more than 2,500 business leaders and market innovators to accelerate practical solutions for a more resilient, affordable and intelligent energy future.

Schneider Electric introduced its unified performance management service model designed to simplify critical infrastructure management.

Why this matters: Managing critical infrastructure has never been more challenging. Businesses face aging assets, fragmented vendor relationships, and rising electrification demands, all while skilled labor shortages persist. Schneider Electric is tackling these challenges head-on by delivering a single, integrated service model that spans the entire critical infrastructure. This approach eliminates the inefficiencies of multiple vendors and fragmented contracts, helping customers reduce electrical failures and unplanned downtime by up to 75%, while cutting on-site and planned downtime costs by up to 40%.

"As electrification gains momentum, the importance of resilient and efficient critical infrastructure in the U.S. has never been greater. Many of our customers are facing real challenges—from aging assets and constrained budgets to a shrinking pool of skilled workers – and we see a tremendous opportunity to deliver greater value.," said Jerome Soltani, Senior Vice President, U.S. Services. "Schneider Electric is the only energy technology partner equipped to manage the entire electrical system—from grid entry to operational output—replacing fragmented maintenance providers with a fully integrated and simplified service model. The result: improved resiliency, efficiency, uptime, and growth for our customers."

Schneider Electric has assembled the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of critical infrastructure solutions, and this further investment makes the service experience on those assets simpler, smarter, and more predictable. Schneider leverages its vast resources – including the largest electrical asset installed base in the world, more than 300 in-house data scientists, and a growing global ecosystem of over 6,000 electrical asset management experts plus certified partners, to provide:

One Contact – A dedicated partner for your entire electrical infrastructure.

– A dedicated partner for your entire electrical infrastructure. One Contract – Flexible coverage for critical assets and systems —simplifying operations and scaling expertise.

– Flexible coverage for critical assets and systems —simplifying operations and scaling expertise. One Expert Team – Industry-leading specialists backed by AI-powered conditioned-based maintenance and 24/7 remote monitoring to enhance resilience, efficiency, sustainability, and infrastructure safety—with full accountability.

Schneider Electric has an expansive portfolio of critical assets and systems, underpinned by unparalleled technical and digital expertise not available from any other provider. These resources are combined into a single, accountable partnership – from consulting and design through operations, maintenance, and modernization. Additionally, Schneider Electric can service and modernize multi-vendor electrical equipment, including competitors' equipment, so customers can consolidate accountability without ripping and replacing. This approach eliminates the risk of managing multiple vendors, while reducing downtime, cutting unexpected costs, and extending equipment lifespan. Utilizing expert teams, top-tier technology, and AI-powered condition-based maintenance with 24/7 remote monitoring, Schneider Electric is uniquely positioned to optimize entire electrical infrastructures to unlock the full potential of critical operations.

For more information on Schneider Electric Services, please visit https://www.se.com/us/en/work/services.

Related resources:

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

www.se.com

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Discover the newest perspectives on energy technology on Schneider Electric Insights .

Hashtags: #PressRelease #Services #InnovationSummit #Launch

SOURCE Schneider Electric