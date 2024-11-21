Marks & Spencer Renews and Expands Services Contract with Diebold Nixdorf

Increased scope with a focus on automation and staff self-help to improve technology uptime and operational efficiencies

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marks & Spencer (M&S), one of the largest retailers in the U.K., has renewed and increased the scope of its services contract with Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people shop, for an additional four years. The agreement includes support services for the entire store estate, managed services for self-checkout technology and self-order terminals in the digital cafés, implementation services for M&S stores and distribution centers, software services and more.

Diebold Nixdorf self-service terminals at a M&S Café allow convenient ordering and payment

Diebold Nixdorf has provided hardware services to M&S since 2019. The scope of services expansion of the new contract, which applies to the more than 1,000 M&S stores in the U.K. and Ireland, aims to increase the productivity of both Diebold Nixdorf field service engineers and M&S colleagues – leading to higher availability of store IT and a reduction in calls placed to the helpdesk.

A number of solutions will help drive this improvement:

Remote management of IT devices will reduce the reliance on staff calling for support.

Tools for store staff self-help include process descriptions and videos, allowing them to solve issues in their own time and in a simple manner, without direct support from field engineers.

To enable even greater staff efficiency for incident logging, employees can simply push a button on the device on which the problem occurs, instead of initiating a complex ticketing process on a separate computer that is located in the back office.

Additionally, self-healing software can detect a problem and independently start a process to rectify it, for instance, by automatically restarting the system.

Ben Gale, senior vice president & managing director, EMEA and APAC Retail Sales Management at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We are delighted about the renewal and expansion of the contract featuring an adjusted business model that is fully aligned with M&S' business objectives, allowing it to automatically adapt to changes in the market and the business. With a clear focus on automation and staff self-help, we are helping M&S achieve important objectives, such as reduced reliance on the helpdesk and improved staff efficiency. We are continually looking to best practices to ensure our world-class service adapts and addresses our customers' needs."

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), Incorporated, automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.dieboldnixdorf.com for more information.

