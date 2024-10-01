Marlowe Brookwood Offers Upscale Living in a Suburban Garden-Style Community

AUSTELL, Ga., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that Marlowe Brookwood, the latest Marlowe-branded apartment community, is now pre-leasing and will welcome its first move-ins this fall.

Marlowe by Greystar provides suburban luxury living with quality brand new finishes, spacious amenities and modern design with easy access to urban conveniences.

Greystar's newest Marlowe-branded community Marlowe Brookwood is now pre-leasing.

"We are pleased to bring our Marlowe brand to west Cobb County," Craig Gearhart, Sr. Director of Development at Greystar, said. "Marlowe Brookwood has remarkable amenities and high-level finishes in a suburban setting. It is our second community in the area, with Elan Brookwood located right next door."

Marlowe Brookwood has 340 residences that come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging from 770 sq. ft. to 1,503 sq. ft. Two of the community's five buildings are four-stories with an elevator. The other three are garden style.

Residences will have upscale finishes that include gourmet kitchens with an island or peninsula, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood plank-style flooring, plush carpeted bedrooms, ensuite wardrobe closets, tile backsplashes and showers, designer lighting and in-home washer and dryers. Some homes will have private balconies or terraces.

Community amenities include property-wide Wi-Fi for seamless connectivity, co-working spaces and conference rooms, a 24-hour wellness studio with cardio and free weights, bike storage room, gated dog park and dog spa, gaming lawn with ping pong and cornhole, a pool with ledge and chaise loungers. Residents can mingle in the fireside lounge, the clubroom with bar and great room or the elevated wine room and gathering lounge.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit MarloweBrookwood.com or call 470-531-7314.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates approximately $320 billion of real estate in 249 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 966,700 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of $78 billion of assets under management, including over $36 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit Greystar's website.

