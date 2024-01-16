Marlowe Gateway Offers Luxury Living, Easy Access to St. Pete Conveniences

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that Marlowe Gateway, the latest Marlowe-branded apartment community, has begun pre-leasing.

Marlowe Gateway, the latest Marlowe-branded community, has begun preleasing. The community will have 412 apartment residences.
"We love St. Pete and Marlowe Gateway is another example of our commitment to the market. Marlowe Gateway will be the premier garden style community in the submarket and will stand out in terms of finish quality, amenity program, and overall aesthetic. We focused on the outdoor amenity experience for this one and nailed it. It's just a really well thought out site plan with fun and intuitive amenity programming combined with mature landscaping. Residents are going to love living here." David King, Vice President, said.

Marlowe Gateway is in a prime location close to the Gateway employment hub with plenty of dining options in the immediate area. The community is minutes from the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and just 20 minutes from the city of St. Petersburg, downtown Tampa and the beach.

Apartments come in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts that range from 765 to 1,279 sq. ft. with 20 percent of available homes dedicated to workforce housing. The 412 individual residences have screened in balconies or ground level patios that have direct access to amenities. Finishes include quartz countertops, GE appliances such as French door refrigerators, front load laundry machines, and luxury wood-styled flooring. Marlowe Gateway will feature two resort-styled pools, an expansive clubhouse featuring a detailed coworking program and a three-thousand square foot fitness complex. Multiple open courtyards and a dog park have also been programmed into this property.

Marlowe by Greystar provides suburban luxury living with quality newer finishes, spacious and current amenities and modern design with easy access to urban conveniences.

Marlowe Gateway is targeting a late 2023 opening date with final completion slated for summer 2024. For more information, or to join the early interest list to be notified of availability, please visit www.livemarlowegateway.com.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $275 billion of real estate in 238 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 803,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $74 billion of assets under management, including nearly $32 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

News Releases in Similar Topics

