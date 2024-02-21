Marlowe Ridgeview Offers Spa-Like Lifestyle with Convenient Location

DAVENPORT, Fla. , Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that Marlowe Ridgeview, the latest Marlowe-branded apartment community, has begun pre-leasing.

Marlowe by Greystar provides suburban luxury living with quality newer finishes, spacious and current amenities and modern design with easy access to urban conveniences.

Marlowe Ridgeview offers a spa-like lifestyle in a convenient location that encourages residents to spend more time outside enjoying the Florida sunshine.

"We're excited to bring Marlowe Ridgeview to Davenport. It is a community that has all of the modern conveniences but what really sets it apart is its focus on outdoor relaxation," Parker LeCorgne, Sr. Director Development, Greystar, said. "The community offers amenities including two resort-style pools, outdoor kitchenettes and recreation spaces, encouraging residents to spend more time outside enjoying the Florida sunshine."

Marlowe Ridgeview residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts that range from 807 to 1,261 sq. ft. The 288 apartments will have vinyl plank flooring throughout, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile kitchen backsplash, private balconies and luxe bathrooms with soaking garden tubs. Private garages are also available.

Marlowe Ridgeview is in a prime location with grocery stores like Publix and Aldi, as well as big box stores including Target and Walmart close by. There is a wide selection of dining and nightlife options, such as 4 Corners Tavern, Trevi's Restaurant, Blue Coast Asian Cuisine and more. Nearby attractions include Walt Disney World, Omni Orlando Golf Resort, Champions Gate Golf Club and Posner Park Mall, all of which are a short drive from the community. Nearby employers include Advent Heart Health of Florida Medical Center, Orlando Health Campus at Reunion Village and HCA Healthcare, all within a few minutes of Marlowe Ridgeview. Other noteworthy employers are FedEx, UPS, Amazon, Ford and Huttig.

Marlowe Ridgeview is targeting a mid-2024 opening date with final completion slated for late 2024. For more information, or to join the early interest list to be notified of availability, please visit www.livemarloweridgeview.com.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $290 billion of real estate in 247 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 857,400 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $76 billion of assets under management, including over $34 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

