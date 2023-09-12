Marlowe South Tampa Offers Residents Resort-Inspired Living Close to Nature

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that Marlowe South Tampa, the latest Marlowe-branded apartment community, has begun pre-leasing.

Marlowe South Tampa is a now accepting pre-leases. The community features more than 12 acres of protected ponds and wetlands.

"Marlowe South Tampa is a unique community, featuring an expansive amenity courtyard with a resort-style pool, private cabanas and relaxing outdoor lounge spaces, as well as more than 12 acres of protected ponds and wetlands surrounded by natural vegetation and inhabited by local wildlife," Alexandra Kozak-Mehta, Director, Development, Greystar, said. "We know outdoor space is more important than ever for our residents, which is why we designed so many outdoor amenity options and have private screened in balconies in nearly every unit. We have built a sophisticated community with high quality finishes inside and out that we know residents will love, and we can't wait to start welcoming them home."

Marlowe South Tampa will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans as well as two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Apartment homes will feature outdoor spaces, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl tile flooring, Nest thermostats, smart locks and keyless entry as well as keyless guest access. Screened-in porches are available in some residences. Some apartment homes feature views of the nature preserve.

The community is just minutes from Bayshore Blvd., the longest continuous sidewalk in the United States, where residents can take in views of the city skyline, the water and enjoy a variety of recreational activities. Hyde Park Village provides high-end specialty shops, restaurants and entertainment just a short drive away and nightlife is just minutes away in SoHo.

Marlowe South Tampa is on track to open in late 2023 with final completion slated for 2024. For more information, please visit LiveMarloweSouthTampa.com.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $275 billion of real estate in 238 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 803,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $74 billion of assets under management, including nearly $32 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

SOURCE Greystar