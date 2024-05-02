MARPAI INC. ANNOUNCES COST REDUCTION PROGRAM AND PROPERTY SUBLEASE

TAMPA, Fla., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MRAI), an independent national Third-Party Administration (TPA) company transforming the $22 billion TPA market supporting self-funded employer health plans with affordable, intelligent, healthcare, today announced the implementation of a comprehensive cost reduction program and the sublease of one of its properties. These initiatives are expected to generate $3 million in annual savings and position the Company for continued financial strength.

The cost reduction program, meticulously developed by Marpai's leadership team, identifies and implements strategic measures to streamline operations and optimize expenditures. This program is anticipated to yield approximately $3 million in annual savings across various areas of the business.

"We are committed to operational excellence and maximizing shareholder value," said Damien Lamendola, CEO of Marpai Inc. "This cost reduction program demonstrates our proactive approach to financial stewardship. By implementing these measures, we expect to enhance our path to profitability while maintaining the high level of service our clients and members expect."

In addition to the cost reduction program, Marpai has successfully subleased one of its properties. This strategic move frees up capital and reduces ongoing operational costs associated with the property.

"The sublease agreement allows us to optimize our real estate portfolio and generate additional savings," said John Powers, Marpai's President. "We are confident that this decision will contribute positively to our long-term financial performance."

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is a leading, national TPA company bringing value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims. Marpai works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses its cost reduction actions and annual savings estimates and that as a result of implementing its cost reduction actions, it expects to enhance its path to profitability while maintaining the high level of service it clients and members expect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Marpai