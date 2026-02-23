Marpai, Inc. Secures Major Strategic Wins for MarpaiRx, Adding Over 19,000 Lives and Accelerating High-Growth Platform Expansion

New Client Momentum Highlights Rapid Adoption of Marpai's Disruptive, Scalable Healthcare Platform Positioned to Drive Exponential Revenue Growth and Long-Term Shareholder Value

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MRAI), a leader in innovative healthcare technology, Third-Party Administration (TPA), and Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) services, today announced two significant strategic client wins for its high-growth MarpaiRx division, adding more than 19,000 covered lives and further accelerating the Company's expansion as a next-generation healthcare platform.

We believe that these wins represent strong validation of Marpai's differentiated model and reflect growing market demand for technology-driven solutions that challenge the traditional PBM ecosystem. Both implementations are expected to be fully operational early in the second quarter of 2026.

The first strategic win involves MarpaiRx taking over rebate management for a business representing approximately 16,000 employees. This expansion was secured through a strategic collaboration, demonstrating Marpai's ability to integrate seamlessly with key industry players to drive value.

The second win adds over 3,000 employees for TPA and MarpaiRx rebate management services, with anticipated growth in the number of employees throughout the remainder of 2026. This business was driven by a separate strategic collaboration, further validating the attractiveness of the Company's PBM offering to health plan consultants and brokers.

"We believe that these wins reflect a clear inflection point in our growth trajectory," said Damien Lamendola, CEO of Marpai. "We are building a highly scalable healthcare platform designed to generate powerful network effects, recurring revenue streams, and expanding margins. As adoption continues to accelerate, we believe Marpai is uniquely positioned to deliver exponential growth and long-term shareholder value."

MarpaiRx is designed to fundamentally disrupt the legacy PBM model through advanced analytics, proprietary clinical intelligence, and innovative plan design that aligns incentives across employers, members, and providers. Unlike traditional PBMs, Marpai's platform leverages data, automation, and strategic partnerships to drive measurable cost savings while creating a scalable, high-margin growth engine.

With each new client addition, Marpai continues to strengthen its platform economics, increase operating leverage, and expand its addressable market opportunity within the multi-hundred-billion-dollar healthcare benefits sector.

These latest wins represent another key milestone in Marpai's execution strategy and reinforce the Company's transformation into a rapidly growing, technology-enabled healthcare platform poised for sustained expansion.

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA, PBM and value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $150 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1.5 trillion in annual claims. Through its Marpai Saves initiative, the Company works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Investors are invited to visit https://ir.marpaihealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the belief that these contract wins represent strong validation of its differentiated model and reflect growing market demand for technology-driven solutions that challenge the traditional PBM ecosystem, that both new clients are expected to be fully operational early in the second quarter of 2026, that the new contracts demonstrate its ability to integrate seamlessly with key industry players to drive value and further validates the attractiveness of its PBM offering to health plan consultants and brokers, the benefits of its PBM offering, the belief that these contract wins reflect a clear inflection point in its growth trajectory and the belief that as adoption of its platform continues to accelerate it is uniquely positioned to deliver exponential growth and long-term shareholder value. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

