MARPAI, INC. HIRES PHARMACY EXECUTIVE MIMI DAVIS AS PRESIDENT OF MARPAIRX TO DRIVE STRATEGIC GROWTH

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MRAI), a leader in innovative healthcare technology, Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) and Third-Party Administration (TPA) services, announced the hiring of Mimi Davis as President of MarpaiRx. Davis, a distinguished leader in the pharmacy services sector, will oversee the strategic expansion and operational scaling of Marpai's pharmacy benefit offerings.

Davis joins Marpai from Knipper Health, where she served as Executive Vice President of Operations. Her deep industry roots include a significant tenure at Eagle Pharmacy—a former HillCour portfolio company—which was acquired by Knipper in 2020. With a career spanning leadership roles in Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) and retail pharmacy operations, Davis brings a rare blend of operational rigor and innovative vision to the Marpai leadership team.

"MarpaiRx is at a pivotal inflection point, and we needed a leader who not only understands the complexities of the pharmacy landscape but knows how to scale rapidly without sacrificing excellence," said Damien Lamendola, CEO of Marpai. "Mimi's track record in both large-scale operations and high-growth environments is unmatched. Her expertise will be a tremendous asset as we support the tremendous growth of MarpaiRx and continue to deliver innovative, cost-saving Rx solutions to our members and clients."

The appointment comes as Marpai continues to disrupt the traditional TPA model by integrating advanced technology with deep clinical insights driving down the cost of healthcare benefits. Davis will be responsible for enhancing MarpaiRx's value proposition, streamlining pharmacy operations, and ensuring the delivery of high-touch, cost-effective pharmacy benefits.

"I am thrilled to join Marpai at such an exciting time in the company's evolution," said Mimi Davis. "The intersection of pharmacy operations and Marpai's data analytics platform presents a unique opportunity to redefine how pharmacy benefits are delivered. I look forward to leading the MarpaiRx team as we enter this next chapter of innovation and growth."

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA, PBM and value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $150 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1.5 trillion in annual claims. Through its Marpai Saves initiative, the Company works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Investors are invited to visit https://ir.marpaihealth.com .

