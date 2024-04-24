MARPAI INC. BOLSTERS SALES TEAM WITH TWO WORLD-CLASS EXECUTIVES

TAMPA, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MRAI), an independent national Third-Party Administration (TPA) company transforming the $22 billion TPA market supporting self-funded employer health plans with affordable, intelligent, healthcare, today announced the strategic hiring of two industry-renowned salespeople, significantly strengthening its sales force with a focus on accelerating its growth trajectory. These appointments underscore Marpai's commitment to accelerating growth and expanding its market reach.

The new additions to the Marpai team bring a wealth of experience and proven track records of success.

Richard Brewer joins Marpai as its Chief Strategy Officer. Richard has 3 decades of experience working with brokers to help self-funded health plans take control of their medical benefit spend. Throughout his career, Richard has consistently achieved outstanding results by using innovative approaches that not only reduce plan spend but also improve the member experience.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Ben and Richard to the Marpai team," said John Powers, President of Marpai Inc. "As we looked to grow our team, we only considered professionals that are proven winners. Ben and I have worked together for over five years and during that time, we partnered together to win several large accounts. I've known Richard for over a decade and not only admired his sales results but also the fact that he's one of the most respected professionals in our space. The addition of Ben and Richard to the Marpai team reinforces the Company's commitment to delivering innovative, cost-effective healthcare solutions while ensuring the highest quality of care for health plan members."

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is a leading, national TPA company bringing value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims. Marpai works through its Marpai Saves initiative to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna as well as the industry's best Reference Based Pricing firms. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

