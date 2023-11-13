MARPAI, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

  • Continued year over year growth related to our acquisition of Maestro Health
  • Further identification and implementation of synergies and opportunities continue as a result of the acquisition
  • Veteran industry executive leadership announced along with the addition of a seasoned health care leader to strengthen the Board of Directors
  • Focus on acceleration of operating efficiencies and customer growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MRAI), an independent national Third-Party Administrator (TPA) company transforming the $22 billion TPA market supporting self-funded employer health plans, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The Company's consolidated results of operations include the results of operations of Marpai and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Marpai Health, Inc. and Marpai Administrators, LLC (formerly Continental Benefits, LLC) for all periods presented, and the results of Maestro Health, LLC  ("Maestro Health") since its acquisition on November 1, 2022.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $8.7 million, representing an increase of $3.8 million, or nearly 77%, over the same period in 2022. The primary reason for this increase was due to the revenue from the acquisition of Maestro Health.
  • The addition of Maestro Health, and organic sales closed by Marpai Administrators, drove a nearly 126% increase in the number of our customers' employees. As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, the total was approximately 37,000 compared to the same period last year of approximately 16,000.
  • The Company had an operating loss of approximately $7.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to an operating loss of approximately $5.8 million during the same period in 2022, as the Company continued to focus on closing the gap to profitability.
  • Net loss was nearly $7.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to net loss of approximately $5.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
  • Net loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was ($0.98) compared to ($1.14) per share from the same period last year.

"I believe that our third quarter results reflect continued momentum towards sustainable profitability," said Marpai's new CEO Damien Lamendola. "The pace of improvement achieved and the continued cash burn rate with the volatility of the capital markets drove us to make some rapid changes which we look forward to discussing in our upcoming investors presentation."

Other Highlights:

Withdrawal of Registration Statement on Form S-1

The Company has withdrawn its Form S-1 Registration Statement due to adverse market conditions. The Company is currently evaluating its financing opportunities.

Suspending Financial Guidance

The Company is suspending further financial guidance for full-year 2023 operating results and will not be providing specific financial guidance moving forward.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Marpai will  host an Investor call and webcast on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. EST to introduce the new Executive Team members and to provide an overview of the Company's strategic vision and initiatives in place.  Please refer to our Investor Relations website at: https://ir.marpaihealth.com for updates and details.

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is a leading, national TPA (Third Party Administrator) company bringing value oriented health plan services  to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims. Marpai works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses its belief that the third quarter results reflect continued momentum towards sustainable profitability. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(in thousands,, except share and per share data)

(UNAUDITED)



September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022


(Unaudited)

ASSETS:



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$                    3,018

$                       13,764

Restricted cash

11,234

9,353

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit  

losses of $23,458 and $23,458

977

1,438

Unbilled receivable

595

350

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

961

1,602

Other receivables

32

31

Total current assets

16,817

26,538





Property and equipment, net

663

1,506

Capitalized software, net

2,743

4,589

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,520

3,842

Goodwill

6,035

5,837

Intangible assets, net

5,502

6,323

Security deposits


1,309

1,293

Other long-term asset

22

22

Total assets

$                  35,611

$                       49,950

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'  (DEFICIT) EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable

$                    3,101

$                         1,458

Accrued expenses

4,660

5,275

Accrued fiduciary obligations

9,878

9,024

Deferred revenue

1,261

289

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

600

1,311

Other short-term liabilities

947

Due to related party


3

Total current liabilities

20,447

17,360





Other long-term liabilities

19,113

20,203

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

3,813

4,772

Deferred tax liabilities

1,480

1,480

Total liabilities

44,853

43,815

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES



STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY



Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 227,791,050
shares authorized; 7,810,625 and 5,319,758 issued and
outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31,
2022, respectively (1)

1

1

Additional paid-in capital

62,476

54,128

Accumulated deficit

(71,719)

(47,993)

Total stockholders' (deficit) equity

(9,242)

6,135

Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity

$                  35,611

$                       49,950






(1)  Reflects 1-for-4 reverse stock split that became effective June 29, 2023. See Note 1 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Revenue

$                  8,729

$                        4,938

Costs and expenses



Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization

 shown separately below)

5,691

3,626

General and administrative

4,986

2,718

Sales and marketing

1,842

1,054

Information technology

1,269

1,538

Research and development

267

782

Depreciation and amortization

927

842

Loss on disposal of assets

7

Facilities

768

193

Total costs and expenses

15,757

10,753

Operating loss

(7,028)

(5,815)

Other income (expenses)



Other income

130

56

Interest expense, net

(384)

(3)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(14)

(19)

Loss before provision for income taxes

(7,296)

(5,781)

Income tax expense


Net loss

$               (7,296)

$                     (5,781)

Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted (1)

$                 (0.98)

$                       (1.14)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and
   diluted (1)

7,479,401

5,087,164

(1)  Reflects 1-for-4 reverse stock split that became effective June 29, 2023. See Note 1 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended




September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Revenue

$     28,448

$     16,713

Costs and expenses




Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization shown separately below)

18,530

12,324

General and administrative

15,938

7,940

Sales and marketing

5,494

4,830

Information technology

4,775

3,862

Research and development

1,291

2,684

Depreciation and amortization

2,974

2,444

Loss on disposal of assets

350

60

Facilities

1,918

586

Total costs and expenses

51,270

34,730

Operating loss

(22,822)

(18,017)

Other income (expenses)




Other income

231

95

Interest expense, net

(1,102)

(7)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(32)

(5)

Loss before provision for income taxes

(23,725)

(17,934)

Income tax expense


Net loss

$   (23,725)

$   (17,934)

Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted (1)

$       (3.62)

$       (3.58)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and
   diluted (1)

6,552,575

5,004,779

(1)  Reflects 1-for-4 reverse stock split that became effective June 29, 2023. See Note 1 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss

$             (23,725)

$                   (17,934)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in

operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

2,974

2,444

Loss on disposal of assets

350

60

Share-based compensation

1,837

2,433

Shares issued to vendors in exchange for services

79

31

Amortization of right-of-use asset

1,289

517

Gain on termination of lease

33

Non-cash interest

1,204

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable and unbilled receivable

641

16

Prepaid expense and other assets

216

377

Other receivables

(2)

35

Security deposit

(16)

Accounts payable

336

(433)

Accrued expenses

(693)

(436)

Accrued fiduciary obligations

853

(1,642)

Operating lease liabilities

(1,670)

(512)

Due To related party

(3)

Other liabilities

973

(295)

Net cash used in operating activities

(15,324)

(15,339)

Cash flows from investing activities:



Capitalization of software development costs


(810)

Disposal of property and equipment

27

Purchase of property and equipment


(70)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

27

(880)

Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from stock options exercises

0

Proceeds from issuance of common stock in a public

offering, net

6,432

Net cash provided by financing activities

6,432






Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(8,865)

(16,219)





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of
period

23,117

25,934

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$                14,252

$                        9,715





Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheet



Cash and cash equivalents

$                  3,018

$                        4,748

Restricted cash

11,234

4,966

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the
condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

$                14,252

$                        9,714

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity



Measurement period adjustment to Goodwill

$                        198

$                                —






SOURCE Marpai

