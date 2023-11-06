Marpai Names Damien Lamendola as Chief Executive Officer to Drive the Next Phase of its Growth

News provided by

Marpai

06 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Healthcare Industry Luminary is also the Company's Largest Shareholder

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MRAI), a full-service Third-Party Administrator (TPA) specializing in cost management through intelligent processes and systems, is excited to announce the appointment of Damien Lamendola as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), replacing Edmundo Gonzalez, the Company's co-founder and now former CEO. Mr. Lamendola has been on Marpai's board of directors ("Board") since April 2021, and he will remain on the Board. He is also the largest beneficial shareholder of the Company. In addition, Steve Johnson will be joining Marpai as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), joining Mr. Lamendola on the Company's management team, and replacing the Company's current CFO, Yoram Bibring. Additionally, Mike Dendy, a healthcare industry veteran with vast experience in third-party administrators, will be joining the company's Board. 

Mr. Lamendola is a long-time entrepreneur in the healthcare space. He founded WellDyne, a pharmacy benefit manager, in 2002. WellDyne grew substantially until he sold it to the private equity firm, The Carlyle Group, in 2016. He is also the founder of Continental Benefits, a third-party administrator, which was sold to Marpai in 2021. Mr. Lamendola is also the CEO of HillCour Holding Corporation, an investment firm with holdings in various healthcare companies.

Mike Dendy has been a leader in the healthcare benefits space for over 30 years and has excelled at both administrative and cost containment functions. Mr. Dendy built HPS Paradigm Administrators into one of the preeminent TPA's in the country before selling it in 2004. He then founded and built Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS) into the leading national player in the healthcare cost containment field using medical billing review and reference-based reimbursement services to save their clients tens of millions of dollars annually. He is now CEO of CarynHealth, an extremely unique alternative benefits company that has grown exponentially in the four years since inception. 

"My number one mission at Marpai is to create substantial value for shareholders. We have had a tough run in the public market like so many other microcap companies, but I believe that the potential for creating a substantial public company is here," said Mr. Lamendola. "I want to make sure our clients, members, and of course our employees continue to get value from our products and services. The market is ready for solutions like ours. Marpai will continue to build and expand on its next generation Smart Claims TPA 2.0 philosophy. Marpai provides multiple corridors of integrated services, all with the mission of reducing the cost of healthcare benefits and increasing the healthcare outcomes for our employer clients and their members," continued Mr. Lamendola.

Yaron Eitan, Marpai's co-founder and Chairman of the Board, who remains in that position, added, "I believe that for a businessman with the track record of success and value creation as Damien to take this position is wonderful news for all shareholders. The Board and I are looking forward to help Damien build a great company," said Mr. Eitan.

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is a technology company bringing AI-powered health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA (Third Party Administrator) sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims, Marpai maximizes the value of the health plan as measured in health outcomes. Marpai takes a member-centric approach that uses AI and big data to connect members to health solutions predicted to have a high probability of positive outcomes and aims to bring value-based care to the self-insured market. With effective early intervention, disease management, claims processing and proactive member outreach, Marpai works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding anticipated future results. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could," "will," "potential," "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses its belief that there is a potential to create a substantial public company, that the market is ready for its solutions, and that it will continue to build and expand on its next generation Smart Claims TPA 2.0 philosophy. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Marpai

Also from this source

MARPAI, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

MARPAI, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MRAI), a technology company transforming the $22 billion Third-Party Administrator (TPA) market...
MARPAI TO HOST CALL ON AUGUST 3, 2023 TO DISCUSS SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

MARPAI TO HOST CALL ON AUGUST 3, 2023 TO DISCUSS SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MRAI), a deep learning technology company transforming third-party administration (TPA) in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.