MARPAI PRESIDENT JOHN POWERS TABBED TO SPEAK AT 3 ELITE HEALTHCARE CONFERENCES

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MRAI), an independent national Third-Party Administration company transforming the $22 billion TPA market supporting self-funded employer health plans with affordable, intelligent, healthcare, today announced that its President John Powers, a recognized thought leader, has been asked to be a featured speaker at three of the industry's most prestigious conferences.

Powers will share his expertise at the following events:

1. HCAA TPA University (July 15-17, St. Louis)

Premier event for third-party administrators and self-funded industry professionals

Focus: Winning in the Transparent Marketplace: The Ethical Administrator

https://www.hcaa.org

2. SIIA National Conference (October 8-10, Phoenix, AZ)

Gathering of industry leaders discussing latest trends in self-insurance

Focus: Today's Look at Tomorrow's TPA

https://www.siia.org

3. Rosetta Fest (September 11-13, Washington, DC)

Showcasing cutting-edge strategies and technologies in employee benefits and healthcare.

Focus: Healthcare is Fixed. Join us to replicate the fixes.

https://rosettafest.org

"I'm incredibly honored to have been chosen to speak at these influential industry events," said Powers. "At Marpai, we are dedicated to empowering employers to manage their medical benefit costs effectively, enabling them to attract and retain top talent. As industry leaders, it's our responsibility to educate and advocate for affordable healthcare solutions that benefit all stakeholders."

For more information about John Powers' speaking engagements or to request an interview, please contact: [email protected]

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI) is a leading, national TPA company bringing value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims. Marpai works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com.

