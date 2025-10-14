MARPAI RECOGNIZED AS 2025 TOP THIRD PARTY ADMINISTRATOR

Recognition Highlights Company's Stellar Reputation and Technology-Driven Approach to Smarter Healthcare and Real Savings

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MRAI), an independent national Third-Party Administration ("TPA") company today announced it has been recognized as a TOP HEALTH PLAN THIRD PARTY ADMINISTRATOR for 2025 by Insurance Business Review Magazine.

The prestigious accolade is in recognition of Marpai's stellar reputation and trust among customers and industry peers, which was evident in the numerous nominations received on behalf of Marpai by the publication. Marpai was selected after an exhaustive evaluation conducted by an expert panel of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and the editorial board of Insurance Business Review Magazine.

"We are pleased to recognize Marpai as the Top Health Plan Third Party Administrators in 2025," said Raven Mcguire, Managing Editor of Insurance Business Review. "Marpai's commitment to leveraging technology, data-driven insights, and compassionate care has redefined what employers and members can expect from a modern TPA. We congratulate Marpai on this well-deserved honor and look forward to witnessing their continued innovation and leadership in transforming healthcare administration."

The award recognizes Marpai's commitment to transforming health plan administration by leveraging advanced technology—a key differentiator in a sector often focused on only paying claims. The Company's approach centers on Smarter Tools, Better Care, and Real Savings, anticipating high-cost health events and guiding members to the right care, which ultimately improves member health and reduces overall claims costs.

"This award validates our unwavering focus on innovation and value in the $150 billion TPA sector," said Damien Lamendola, CEO of Marpai, Inc. and Director. "We are not just a claims processor; we are a technology platform that is building smarter healthcare, delivering better outcomes, and creating real, measurable savings for our clients. This recognition from the industry is a testament to the deep confidence our team, our technology, and our clients place in our mission to execute on a strategy that is truly disrupting this massive market."

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA and value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $150 billion TPA sector and $550 billion Pharmacy Benefit Management ("PBM") industry serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1.5 trillion in annual claims. Through its Marpai Saves initiative, the Company works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Investors are invited to visit https://ir.marpaihealth.com.

About Insurance Business Review Magazine

Insurance Business Review is leading print and online publication dedicated to providing insightful coverage of the insurance industry with a mission to deliver in-depth analysis and expert commentary on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities facing insurance businesses around the world. For more information visit: www.insurancebusinessreview.com

