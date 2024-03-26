MARPAI REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Full Year Benefit of Maestro Acquisition and Q4 Corrective Actions Driving Financial Improvement

TAMPA, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MRAI), an independent national Third-Party Administration (TPA) company transforming the $22 billion TPA market supporting self-funded employer health plans with affordable, intelligent healthcare, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023. The Company expects to hold a webcast to discuss the results on March 27, 2024.

Q4 2023 Financial Highlights:

Net revenues were $8.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 , an improvement of $1.1 million , or 14% higher year over year, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 .

for the three months ended , an improvement of , or 14% higher year over year, for the three months ended . Gross profit was $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 , an improvement of $0.2 million , or 6.5% higher year over year for the three months ended December 31, 2022 .

for the three months ended , an improvement of , or 6.5% higher year over year for the three months ended . Operating expenses were $8.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 , an improvement of $3.6 million , or 30.6% lower year over year for the three months ended December 31, 2022 .

for the three months ended , an improvement of , or 30.6% lower year over year for the three months ended . Operating loss was $5.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 , an improvement of $3.8 million , or 42.3% lower year over year for the three months ended December 31, 2022 .

for the three months ended , an improvement of , or 42.3% lower year over year for the three months ended . Net loss was $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 , an improvement of $3.5 million , or 41.1% lower year over year for the three months ended December 31, 2022 .

for the three months ended , an improvement of , or 41.1% lower year over year for the three months ended . Basic and diluted earnings per share were ($0.65) an improvement of $1.00 per share year over year for the three months ended December 31, 2023 .

Full Year 2023 Highlights:

Net revenues were $37.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 , an improvement of $12.8 million , or 52.6% higher year over year compared to the year ended December 31, 2022 .

for the year ended , an improvement of , or 52.6% higher year over year compared to the year ended . Gross profit was $12.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 , an improvement of $5.7 million , or 79.2% higher year over year compared to the year ended December 31, 2022 .

for the year ended , an improvement of , or 79.2% higher year over year compared to the year ended . Operating expenses were $40.9 million , for the year ended December 31, 2023 , an increase of $6.7 million , or 19.7% higher year over year compared to the year ended December 31, 2022 . The $1.3 million variance for the operating expenses and operating loss from our previously announced preliminary results was due to the reclassification of $3.0 million goodwill impairment and $1.7 million gain on sale of our non-core FSA business.

, for the year ended , an increase of , or 19.7% higher year over year compared to the year ended . The variance for the operating expenses and operating loss from our previously announced preliminary results was due to the reclassification of goodwill impairment and gain on sale of our non-core FSA business. Operating loss was $28.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 , or an increase of $1.0 million , or 3.8% higher year over year compared to the year ended December 31, 2022 .

for the year ended , or an increase of , or 3.8% higher year over year compared to the year ended . Net loss was $28.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 , an increase of $2.3 million , or 8.6% higher, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022 .

for the year ended , an increase of , or 8.6% higher, compared to the year ended . Basic and diluted earnings per share were ($4.14) for the year ended December 31, 2023 , an improvement of $1.09 per share compared to the year ended December 31, 2022 .

"The Company delivered on several actions identified when the new executive team joined in early November 2023," said Damien Lamendola, Chief Executive Officer of Marpai. "We are starting to gain the benefits of the Maestro Health acquisition. We remain committed to our overall vision that Marpai Saves, through operational and financial improvements, reduces costs for our clients and improves the quality of care for our members."

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Marpai expects to host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800)-836-8184 for domestic callers or +1-646-357-8785 for international callers, or via webcast: https://app.webinar.net/8OgAYdJmbd9

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is a leading, national TPA company bringing value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims. Marpai works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses its financial results and that it remains committed to its overall vision that Marpai Saves, through operational and financial improvements, reduces cost for its clients and improving the quality of care for its members. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,147 $ 13,765 Restricted cash 12,345 9,353 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $24,617 and $23,458 1,125 1,438 Unbilled receivable 768 350 Due from buyer for sale of business unit 800 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 892 1,602 Other receivables 8 31 Total current assets 17,085 26,538 Property and equipment, net 611 1,506 Capitalized software, net 2,128 4,589 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,373 3,842 Goodwill 3,017 5,837 Intangible assets, net 5,177 6,323 Security deposits 1,267 1,293 Other long-term asset 21 22 Total assets $ 31,679 $ 49,950 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,649 $ 1,458 Accrued expenses 2,816 5,275 Accrued fiduciary obligations 11,573 9,024 Deferred revenue 661 288 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 512 1,311 Other short-term liabilities 632 — Due to related party — 3 Total current liabilities 20,843 17,360 Other long-term liabilities 19,401 20,204 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,684 4,772 Deferred tax liabilities 1,189 1,480 Total liabilities 45,117 43,815 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 227,791,050 shares authorized; 7,960,938 issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 5,319,758 issued and outstanding at December 31,

2022 (1) 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 63,307 54,128 Accumulated deficit (76,746) (47,994) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (13,438) 6,134 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 31,679 $ 49,950

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Revenue $ 37,155 $ 24,342 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization

shown separately below) 24,239 17,136 General and administrative 19,177 12,319 Sales and marketing 6,597 6,939 Information technology 5,834 6,373 Research and development 1,312 3,708 Depreciation and amortization 3,897 3,538 Impairment of goodwill 3,018 - Facilities 2,472 1,013 Loss on disposal of assets 335 273 Gain on sale of business unit (1,749) - Total costs and expenses 65,132 51,299 Operating loss (27,977) (26,957) Other expenses Other income 489 235 Interest expense, net (1,527) (267) Foreign exchange loss (27) — Loss before provision for income taxes (29,042) (26,989) Income tax benefit (290) (521) Net loss $ (28,752) $ (26,468) Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted $ (4.14) $ (5.23) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and

diluted 6,951,669 5,059,959 MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Revenue $ 8,707 $ 7,628 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization

shown separately below) 5,709 4,813 General and administrative 3,239 4,379 Sales and marketing 1,103 2,109 Information technology 1,059 2,510 Research and development 21 1,024 Depreciation and amortization 923 1,034 Impairment of goodwill 3,018 — Facilities 554 426 Loss on disposal of assets (15) 213 Gain on sale of business unit (1,749) - Total costs and expenses 13,862 16,508 Operating loss (5,155) (8,880) Other expenses Other income 258 107 Interest expense, net (425) (226) Foreign exchange loss 6 5 Loss before provision for income taxes (5,316) (8,994) Income tax benefit (290) (521) Net loss $ (5,026) $ (8,473) Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted $ 0.65 $ 1.63 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and

diluted 7,738,879 5,186,573

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (28,752) $ (26,468) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,897 3,538 Loss on disposal of assets 335 273 Share-based compensation 2,099 3,105 Warrant expense 242 — Shares issued to vendors in exchange for services 79 39 Amortization of right-of-use asset 1,502 599 Goodwill impairment 3,018 — Gain on sale of business unit (1,749) — Non-cash interest 1,527 259 Deferred taxes (290) (521) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled receivable (105) (597) Prepaid expense and other assets 710 893 Other receivables 22 60 Security deposit 26 — Accounts payable 3,191 181 Accrued expenses (2,496) (2,052) Accrued fiduciary obligations 2,548 (12,823) Operating lease liabilities (1,887) (661) Due To related party (3) (3) Other liabilities 337 (1,068) Other asset — 7 Net cash used in operating activities (15,749) (35,239) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash and restricted cash acquired as part of acquisitions — 33,388 Capitalization of software development costs — (603) Proceeds from sale of business unit 1,000 — Disposal of property and equipment 27 — Purchase of property and equipment — (363) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,027 32,422 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock in a public offering, net 6,432 — Payments to seller for acquisition (1,663) — Proceeds from issuance of warrants 32 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock in a private offering, net 295 — Proceeds from stock option exercises — — Net cash provided by financing activities 5,096 — Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,626) (2,817) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 23,117 25,934 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 13,491 $ 23,117 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported in

the condensed consolidated balance sheet Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,147 $ 13,764 Restricted cash 12,344 9,353 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed

consolidated statement of cash flows $ 13,491 $ 23,117 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity Measurement period adjustment to Goodwill $ 198 $ — Long term liability incurred in connection with the acquisition of Maestro Health, LLC $ — $ 19,900

