MARPAI REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Marpai

26 Mar, 2024, 16:01 ET

Full Year Benefit of Maestro Acquisition and Q4 Corrective Actions Driving Financial Improvement

TAMPA, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MRAI), an independent national Third-Party Administration (TPA) company transforming the $22 billion TPA market supporting self-funded employer health plans with affordable, intelligent healthcare, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023. The Company expects to hold a webcast to discuss the results on March 27, 2024.

Q4 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Net revenues were $8.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an improvement of $1.1 million, or 14% higher year over year, for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
  • Gross profit was $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an improvement of $0.2 million, or 6.5% higher year over year for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
  • Operating expenses were $8.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an improvement of $3.6 million, or 30.6% lower year over year for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
  • Operating loss was $5.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an improvement of $3.8 million, or 42.3% lower year over year for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
  • Net loss was $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an improvement of $3.5 million, or 41.1% lower year over year for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share were ($0.65) an improvement of $1.00 per share year over year for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Full Year 2023 Highlights:

  • Net revenues were $37.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an improvement of $12.8 million, or 52.6% higher year over year compared to the year ended December 31, 2022.
  • Gross profit was $12.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an improvement of $5.7 million, or 79.2% higher year over year compared to the year ended December 31, 2022.
  • Operating expenses were $40.9 million, for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $6.7 million, or 19.7% higher year over year compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. The $1.3 million variance for the operating expenses and operating loss from our previously announced preliminary results was due to the reclassification of $3.0 million goodwill impairment and $1.7 million gain on sale of our non-core FSA business.
  • Operating loss was $28.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, or an increase of $1.0 million, or 3.8% higher year over year compared to the year ended December 31, 2022.
  • Net loss was $28.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.3 million, or 8.6% higher, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share were ($4.14) for the year ended December 31, 2023, an improvement of $1.09 per share compared to the year ended December 31, 2022.

"The Company delivered on several actions identified when the new executive team joined in early November 2023," said Damien Lamendola, Chief Executive Officer of Marpai. "We are starting to gain the benefits of the Maestro Health acquisition. We remain committed to our overall vision that Marpai Saves, through operational and financial improvements, reduces costs for our clients and improves the quality of care for our members."   

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is a leading, national TPA company bringing value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims. Marpai works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses its financial results and that it remains committed to its overall vision that Marpai Saves, through operational and financial improvements, reduces cost for its clients and improving the quality of care for its members. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
 
   

December 31, 2023

  

December 31, 2022
         

ASSETS:

        

Current assets:

        

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$                    1,147

  

$                          13,765

Restricted cash

  

12,345

  

9,353

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $24,617 and $23,458

  

1,125

  

1,438

Unbilled receivable

  

768

  

350

Due from buyer for sale of business unit

  

800

    

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

  

892

  

1,602

Other receivables

  

8

  

31

Total current assets

  

17,085

  

26,538
         

Property and equipment, net

  

611

  

1,506

Capitalized software, net

  

2,128

  

4,589

Operating lease right-of-use assets

  

2,373

  

3,842

Goodwill

  

3,017

  

5,837

Intangible assets, net

  

5,177

  

6,323

Security deposits 

  

1,267

  

1,293

Other long-term asset

  

21

  

22

Total assets

  

$                  31,679

  

$                          49,950

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'  (DEFICIT) EQUITY

        

Current liabilities:

        

Accounts payable

  

$                    4,649

  

$                            1,458

Accrued expenses

  

2,816

  

5,275

Accrued fiduciary obligations

  

11,573

  

9,024

Deferred revenue

  

661

  

288

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

  

512

  

1,311

Other short-term liabilities

  

632

  

Due to related party

  

 

3

Total current liabilities

  

20,843

  

17,360
         

Other long-term liabilities

  

19,401

  

20,204

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

  

3,684

  

4,772

Deferred tax liabilities

  

1,189

  

1,480

Total liabilities

  

45,117

  

43,815

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

        

STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY

        

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 227,791,050 shares authorized; 7,960,938 issued and
   outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 5,319,758 issued and outstanding at December 31,
   2022 (1)

  

1

  

1

Additional paid-in capital

  

63,307

  

54,128

Accumulated deficit

  

(76,746)

  

(47,994)

Total stockholders' (deficit) equity

  

(13,438)

  

6,134

Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity

  

$                  31,679

  

$                          49,950

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands)
         
   

Twelve Months Ended 
   

December 31, 2023

  

December 31, 2022

Revenue

  

$                    37,155

  

$                          24,342

Costs and expenses

        

Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization
   shown separately below)

  

24,239

  

17,136

General and administrative

  

19,177

  

12,319

Sales and marketing

  

6,597

  

6,939

Information technology

  

5,834

  

6,373

Research and development

  

1,312

  

3,708

Depreciation and amortization

  

3,897

  

3,538

Impairment of goodwill

  

3,018

  

-

Facilities

  

2,472

  

1,013

Loss on disposal of assets

  

335

  

273

Gain on sale of business unit

  

(1,749)

  

-

   Total costs and expenses

  

65,132

  

51,299

Operating loss

  

(27,977)

  

(26,957)

Other expenses

        

Other income

  

489

  

235

Interest expense, net

  

(1,527)

  

(267)

Foreign exchange loss

  

(27)

  

Loss before provision for income taxes

  

(29,042)

  

(26,989)

Income tax benefit

  

(290)

  

(521)

Net loss

  

$                  (28,752)

  

$                         (26,468)

Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted

  

$                      (4.14)

  

$                             (5.23)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and
   diluted

  

6,951,669

  

5,059,959
         

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands)
         
   

Three Months Ended 
   

December 31, 2023

  

December 31, 2022

Revenue

  

$                      8,707

  

$                            7,628

Costs and expenses

        

Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization
   shown separately below)

  

5,709

  

4,813

General and administrative

  

3,239

  

4,379

Sales and marketing

  

1,103

  

2,109

Information technology

  

1,059

  

2,510

Research and development

  

21

  

1,024

Depreciation and amortization

  

923

  

1,034

Impairment of goodwill

  

3,018

  

Facilities

  

554

  

426

Loss on disposal of assets

  

(15)

  

213

Gain on sale of business unit

  

(1,749)

  

-

   Total costs and expenses

  

13,862

  

16,508

Operating loss

  

(5,155)

  

(8,880)

Other expenses

        

Other income

  

258

  

107

Interest expense, net

  

(425)

  

(226)

Foreign exchange loss

  

6

  

5

Loss before provision for income taxes

  

(5,316)

  

(8,994)

Income tax benefit

  

(290)

  

(521)

Net loss

  

$                    (5,026)

  

$                           (8,473)

Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted

  

$                        0.65

  

$                              1.63

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and
   diluted

  

7,738,879

  

5,186,573

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS    
(in thousands)
 
   

Twelve Months Ended 
   

December 31, 2023

  

December 31, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

        

Net loss

  

$                (28,752)

  

$                         (26,468)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

        

Depreciation and amortization

  

3,897

  

3,538

Loss on disposal of assets

  

335

  

273

Share-based compensation

  

2,099

  

3,105

Warrant expense

  

242

  

Shares issued to vendors in exchange for services

  

79

  

39

Amortization of right-of-use asset

  

1,502

  

599

Goodwill impairment 

  

3,018

  

Gain on sale of business unit

  

(1,749)

  

Non-cash interest

  

1,527

  

259

Deferred taxes

  

(290)

  

(521)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

        

Accounts receivable and unbilled receivable

  

(105)

  

(597)

Prepaid expense and other assets

  

710

  

893

Other receivables

  

22

  

60

Security deposit

  

26

  

Accounts payable

  

3,191

  

181

Accrued expenses

  

(2,496)

  

(2,052)

Accrued fiduciary obligations

  

2,548

  

(12,823)

Operating lease liabilities

  

(1,887)

  

(661)

Due To related party

  

(3)

  

(3)

Other liabilities

  

337

  

(1,068)

Other asset

  

 

7

   Net cash used in operating activities

  

(15,749)

  

(35,239)

Cash flows from investing activities:

        

Cash and restricted cash acquired as part of acquisitions

  

 

33,388

Capitalization of software development costs

  

 

(603)

Proceeds from sale of business unit

  

1,000

  

Disposal of property and equipment

  

27

  

Purchase of property and equipment

  

 

(363)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

  

1,027

  

32,422

Cash flows from financing activities:

        

Proceeds from issuance of common stock in a public offering, net

  

6,432

  

Payments to seller for acquisition

  

(1,663)

  

Proceeds from issuance of warrants 

  

32

  

Proceeds from issuance of common stock in a private offering, net

  

295

  

Proceeds from stock option exercises

  

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

  

5,096

  

         

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

  

(9,626)

  

(2,817)
         

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

  

23,117

  

25,934

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

  

$                  13,491

  

$                          23,117
         

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported in
   the condensed consolidated balance sheet

        

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$                    1,147

  

$                          13,764

Restricted cash

  

12,344

  

9,353

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed
   consolidated statement of cash flows

  

$                  13,491

  

$                          23,117

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity

        

Measurement period adjustment to Goodwill

  

$                       198

  

$                                 —

Long term liability incurred in connection with the acquisition of Maestro Health, LLC

  

$                         —

  

$                          19,900

SOURCE Marpai

