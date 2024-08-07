MARPAI REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Company continues to drive towards profitability

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MRAI), a technology platform company, which operates as a national Third-Party Administrator (TPA) through its subsidiaries and is transforming the $22 billion TPA market by offering affordable, intelligent, healthcare solutions to self-funded employer health plans, announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The Company expects to hold a webcast to discuss the results on August 8, 2024.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights:

Net revenues were approximately $7.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 , down $2.9 million , or 28% lower year over year, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 .

for the three months ended , down , or 28% lower year over year, compared to the three months ended . Operating expenses were $14.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (including a charge for the impairment of goodwill and intangibles of $7.6 million ), higher by $3.4 million , or 32% higher year over year compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 .

for the three months ended (including a charge for the impairment of goodwill and intangibles of ), higher by , or 32% higher year over year compared to the three months ended . Operating loss was $12.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 , higher by $5.0 million , or 69% higher year over year compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 .

for the three months ended , higher by , or 69% higher year over year compared to the three months ended . Net loss was $13.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 , higher by $5.5 million , or 72% higher year over year compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 .

for the three months ended , higher by , or 72% higher year over year compared to the three months ended . Basic and diluted earnings per share were ($1.23) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 , down ($0.13) per share year over year compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 .

"The Company continues to show progress towards our goal of profitability," said Damien Lamendola, Chief Executive Officer of Marpai. "Additionally, our new sales team has been hitting the pavement and have set up a strong sales pipeline for Q1 2025 which we expect we will highlight after the third quarter."

John Powers, Marpai President commented, "The Marpai operations team has executed on our performance actions. Our customer service metrics and claim processing key process indicators (KPIs) have seen tremendous improvement year over year. Moreover, our clients and potential clients have recognized the impact of our Marpai Saves initiatives which drive down the overall cost of healthcare benefits."

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Marpai expects to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the Company's operational and financial highlights for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800)-836-8184 for domestic callers or +1-646-357-8785 for international callers, or via webcast: https://app.webinar.net/lrwPxYJnvpY

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA and value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims. Through its Marpai Saves initiative, the Company works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Investors are invited to visit https://www.ir.marpaihealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses the Q1 2025 sales pipeline and the expected timing of its highlighting of its pipeline. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023









ASSETS:







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,293

$ 1,147 Restricted cash

12,762

12,345 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $25

805

1,124 Unbilled receivable

568

768 Due from buyer for sale of business unit

800

800 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

967

901 Total current assets

17,195

17,085









Property and equipment, net

546

611 Capitalized software, net

933

2,127 Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,253

2,373 Goodwill

—

3,018 Intangible assets, net

—

5,177 Security deposits

1,267

1,267 Other long-term asset

22

22 Total assets

$ 22,216

$ 31,680 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 3,172

$ 4,649 Accrued expenses

2,643

2,816 Accrued fiduciary obligations

9,948

11,573 Deferred revenue

1,295

661 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

541

512 Current portion of convertible debenture, net

1,089

— Other short-term liabilities

—

632 Total current liabilities

18,688

20,843









Other long-term liabilities

20,144

19,401 Convertible debenture, net of current portion

4,451

— Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

3,405

3,684 Deferred tax liabilities

1,190

1,190 Total liabilities

47,878

45,118 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES







STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY







Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 227,791,050 shares authorized; 11,037,038

and 7,960,938 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively (1)

1

1 Additional paid-in capital

68,455

63,307 Accumulated deficit

(94,118)

(76,746) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity

(25,662)

(13,438) Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity

$ 22,216

$ 31,680

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Revenue

$ 7,189

$ 10,047 Costs and expenses







Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization

shown separately below)

5,174

6,430 General and administrative

3,721

5,725 Sales and marketing

436

1,473 Information technology

1,210

1,319 Research and development

8

523 Depreciation and amortization

914

1,003 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

7,588

— Loss on disposal of assets

—

344 Facilities

411

500 Total costs and expenses

19,462

17,317 Operating loss

(12,273)

(7,270) Other income (expenses)







Other income

120

50 Interest expense, net

(872)

(333) Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(1)

(3) Loss before provision for income taxes

(13,026)

(7,556) Income tax expense

—

— Net loss

$ (13,026)

$ (7,556) Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted

$ (1.23)

$ (1.10) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and

diluted

10,626,516

6,844,778



















MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Revenue

$ 14,574

$ 19,719 Costs and expenses







Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization

shown separately below)

10,045

12,838 General and administrative

7,142

10,951 Sales and marketing

1,038

3,652 Information technology

2,334

3,506 Research and development

15

1,024 Depreciation and amortization

1,865

2,047 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

7,588

— Loss on disposal of assets

—

344 Facilities

885

1,150 Total costs and expenses

30,912

35,512 Operating loss

(16,338)

(15,793) Other income (expenses)







Other income

240

101 Interest expense, net

(1,270)

(718) Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(4)

(19) Loss before provision for income taxes

(17,372)

(16,429) Income tax expense

—

— Net loss

$ (17,372)

$ (16,429) Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted

$ (1.73)

$ (2.70) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and

diluted

10,016,146

6,080,200

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (17,372)

$ (16,429) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

1,865

2,046 Loss on disposal of assets

—

344 Loss on sale of receivables

306

— Share-based compensation

2,421

990 Shares issued to vendors in exchange for services

—

79 Amortization of right-of-use asset

120

1,049 Gain on termination of lease

—

33 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

7,588

— Non-cash interest

646

776 Amortization of debt discount

62

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable and unbilled receivable

519

74 Prepaid expense and other assets

(66)

425 Security deposit

—

(14) Accounts payable

(1,477)

729 Accrued expenses

(173)

(235) Accrued fiduciary obligations

(1,625)

1,713 Operating lease liabilities

(250)

(1,343) Due To related party

—

(4) Other liabilities

731

1,028 Net cash used in operating activities

(6,705)

(8,739) Cash flows from investing activities:







Disposal of property and equipment

—

18 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

—

18 Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of common stock in a public offering, net

—

6,432 Proceeds from stock options exercises

1,509

— Proceeds from issuance of convertible debentures

5,978

— Payments of convertible debenture issuance costs

(499)

— Payments to buyer of receivables

(1,816)

— Proceeds from issuance of common stock in a public offering, net

(631)

— Proceeds from issuance of common stock in a private offering, net

2,727

— Net cash provided by financing activities

7,268

6,432









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

563

(2,289)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

13,492

23,117 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 14,055

$ 20,828









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported in

the condensed consolidated balance sheet







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,293

$ 8,726 Restricted cash

12,762

12,102 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed

consolidated statement of cash flows

$ 14,055

$ 20,828 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information







Cash paid for interest

$ 1,259

$ — Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity







Measurement period adjustment to Goodwill

$ —

$ 198

