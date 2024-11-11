MARPAI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Turnaround continues to gain traction

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MRAI), a technology platform company, which operates as a national Third-Party Administrator (TPA) through its subsidiaries and is transforming the $22 billion TPA market by offering affordable, intelligent, healthcare solutions to self-funded employer health plans, announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The Company expects to hold a webcast to discuss the results on November 12, 2024.

Q3 2024 Financial Highlights:

Net revenues were approximately $7.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 , down $1.7 million , or 20% lower year over year, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 .

for the three months ended , down , or 20% lower year over year, compared to the three months ended . Operating expenses were $10.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 , down $5.7 million , or 36% lower year over year compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 .

for the three months ended , down , or 36% lower year over year compared to the three months ended . Operating loss was $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 , lower by $4.0 million , or 57% lower year over year compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 .

for the three months ended , lower by , or 57% lower year over year compared to the three months ended . Net loss was $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 , lower by $3.7 million , or 51% lower year over year compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 .

for the three months ended , lower by , or 51% lower year over year compared to the three months ended . Basic and diluted earnings per share were ($0.30) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 , up $0.68 per share year over year compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 .

"As you can see from our highlights, we continue to make strong progress with our turnaround efforts. Our goal remains profitability and positive cash flow," said Damien Lamendola, Chief Executive Officer of Marpai. "We have some exciting developments that we will be announcing in the fourth quarter."

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Marpai expects to host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the Company's operational and financial highlights for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800)-836-8184 for domestic callers or +1-646-357-8785 for international callers, or via webcast: https://app.webinar.net/Jd298rR8DBe

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA and value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims. Through its Marpai Saves initiative, the Company works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Investors are invited to visit https://www.ir.marpaihealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses that it continues to make strong progress with its turnaround efforts, that its goal remains profitability and positive cash flow and that it expects to have some exciting developments that it will be announcing in the fourth quarter. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023









ASSETS:







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 830

$ 1,147 Restricted cash

10,978

12,345 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $25

1,228

1,124 Unbilled receivable

579

768 Due from buyer for sale of business unit

500

800 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

771

901 Total current assets

14,886

17,085









Property and equipment, net

514

611 Capitalized software, net

752

2,127 Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,192

2,373 Goodwill

—

3,018 Intangible assets, net

—

5,177 Security deposits

1,248

1,267 Other long-term asset

15

22 Total assets

$ 19,607

$ 31,680 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 3,764

$ 4,649 Accrued expenses

2,957

2,816 Accrued fiduciary obligations

7,969

11,573 Deferred revenue

1,390

661 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

559

512 Current portion of convertible debenture, net

1,540

— Other short-term liabilities

—

632 Total current liabilities

18,179

20,843









Other long-term liabilities

20,467

19,401 Convertible debenture, net of current portion

4,072

— Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

3,257

3,684 Deferred tax liabilities

1,190

1,190 Total liabilities

47,165

45,118 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES







STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY







Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 227,791,050 shares authorized; 13,747,982 shares and 7,960,938 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

1

1 Additional paid-in capital

70,119

63,307 Accumulated deficit

(97,678)

(76,746) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity

(27,558)

(13,438) Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity

$ 19,607

$ 31,680

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Revenue

$ 7,008

$ 8,729 Costs and expenses







Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization

shown separately below)

5,033

5,691 General and administrative

2,813

4,986 Sales and marketing

345

1,842 Information technology

1,273

1,269 Research and development

7

267 Depreciation and amortization

213

927 Loss on disposal of assets

—

7 Loss on sale of business unit

73

— Facilities

311

769 Total costs and expenses

10,068

15,758 Operating loss

(3,060)

(7,029) Other income (expenses)







Other income

119

130 Interest expense, net

(620)

(383) Foreign exchange (loss) gain

1

(14) Loss before provision for income taxes

(3,560)

(7,296) Income tax expense

—

— Net loss

$ (3,560)

$ (7,296) Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted

$ (0.30)

$ (0.98) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and

diluted

12,043,931

7,479,401

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Revenue

$ 21,582

$ 28,448 Costs and expenses







Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization

shown separately below)

15,078

18,530 General and administrative

9,954

15,938 Sales and marketing

1,383

5,494 Information technology

3,608

4,775 Research and development

22

1,291 Depreciation and amortization

2,078

2,974 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

7,588

— Loss on disposal of assets

—

350 Loss on sale of business unit

73

— Facilities

1,197

1,918 Total costs and expenses

40,981

51,270 Operating loss

(19,399)

(22,822) Other income (expenses)







Other income

360

231 Interest expense, net

(1,890)

(1,102) Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(3)

(32) Loss before provision for income taxes

(20,932)

(23,725) Income tax expense

—

— Net loss

$ (20,932)

$ (23,725) Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted

$ (1.96)

$ (3.62) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and

diluted

10,697,008

6,552,575

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024

30-Sep-23 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (20,932)

$ (23,725) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

2,078

2,974 Loss on disposal of assets

—

350 Loss on sale of receivables

306

— Share-based compensation

2,786

1,837 Loss on sale of business unit

73

— Common Stock issued to vendors in exchange for services

—

79 Amortization of right-of-use asset

181

1,289 Gain on termination of lease

—

33 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

7,588

— Non-cash interest

975

1,204 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

128

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable and unbilled receivable

85

639 Prepaid expense and other assets

136

216 Due from buyer for sale of business unit

227

— Security deposit

19

(16) Accounts payable

(885)

336 Accrued expenses

141

(693) Accrued fiduciary obligations

(3,604)

853 Operating lease liabilities

(380)

(1,670) Due To related party

—

(3) Other liabilities

827

973 Net cash used in operating activities

(10,251)

(15,324) Cash flows from investing activities:







Disposal of property and equipment

—

27 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

—

27 Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of common stock in a public offering, net

—

6,432 Proceeds from sale of future cash receipts on accounts receivable

1,509

— Proceeds from issuance of convertible debentures

5,978

— Payments of convertible debenture issuance costs

(499)

— Payments to buyer of receivables

(1,816)

— Payments to seller for acquisition

(631)

— Proceeds from issuance of common stock in a private offering, net

4,026

— Net cash provided by financing activities

8,567

6,432









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,684)

(8,865)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

13,492

23,117 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 11,808

$ 14,252









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported in

the condensed consolidated balance sheet







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 830

$ 3,018 Restricted cash

10,978

11,234 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed

consolidated statement of cash flows

$ 11,808

$ 14,252 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information







Cash paid for interest

$ 1,508

$ — Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity







Measurement period adjustment to Goodwill

$ —

$ 198

