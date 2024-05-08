Marquee Health Celebrates a Decade of Dedication to Health and Wellness

CHICAGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquee Health is thrilled to celebrate its ten-year anniversary, marking a decade of dedication to employee health and wellness. Since its inception in 2014, Marquee Health has worked with thousands of organizations and helped over 2,000,000 individuals reach their health and wellness goals.

Over the past ten years, Marquee Health has carved a niche as a leader in the health and wellness industry, providing guidance and support to organizations of all sizes around the world. With a core focus on health coaching, Marquee Health has expanded its product offerings to include various health programs such as preventive health, tobacco cessation, and cardiovascular health, to name a few. Programs also include biometric screenings, activity challenges, and reward and incentive tracking.

"I am extremely proud to celebrate our ten-year anniversary," says Jonathon Short, President. "We started in 2014 with a goal to help employees become happier and healthier, and while we have seen great success, we know our work isn't done yet. We remain committed to helping employees and organizations focus on long-term positive change and we look forward to what the future will hold, not only for Marquee Health, but for all of the organizations we have the pleasure of supporting."

To celebrate this achievement, Marquee Health is running a social media campaign, aptly named '10 Days to 10 Years' to pay homage to their past and look ahead to their future. Everyone is invited to follow along on their LinkedIn business page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/marquee-health/

About Marquee Health

Marquee Health is a health and wellness company that offers a suite of products designed to support corporate wellness initiatives, empowering them to elevate and shine a light on employee wellness. Recognizing that everyone's journey to wellness is unique, Marquee Health provides employers with an outcomes-driven suite of health and wellness programs designed to unlock employee engagement and support the commitment to, and maintenance of, a healthy lifestyle. Since its inception in 2014, Marquee Health has helped millions of employees across the country improve their health and wellness. It's Wellness, Elevated. Learn more at www.marqueehealth.com.

Contact

Stormy Mayersky

Director, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Marquee Health