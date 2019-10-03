Marquee TV Selects ViewLift to Power New OTT Content Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewLift, a leader in end-to-end platform services for web, mobile and OTT, announced today their alliance with Marquee TV, and the re-launch of Marquee TV's streaming TV service for arts and culture, available on web, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, Android TV and mobile devices.

While evaluating next generation partners, Marquee TV sought a solution to provide a state-of-the-art service to their subscribers and grant more control over all facets of the business; including content, user experience, branding, analytics and marketing ops.

Marquee TV co-founder, Marc Kirschner commented, "Partnering with ViewLift means the quality of our platform now matches the quality of our content. Marquee TV's vision is simply to deliver the finest culture on demand. On the content side we've teamed up with the biggest brands in the arts world and our sophisticated audience expects the very highest quality experience. We're delighted to work with ViewLift to take the Marquee TV service to the next level for our subscribers across any device."

In the rapid deployment of the new Marquee TV service, ViewLift is providing an end-to-end OTT solution, including analytics, state of-the-art content management system, and more. The Marquee TV and ViewLift partnership will continue to innovate and provide seamless technology solutions for the service's community, while increasing engagement and overall experience.

"Marquee TV offers on-demand access to critically acclaimed dance, opera and theatre performances from across the globe," Rick Allen, CEO, ViewLift said. "We are pleased to be working with Marquee TV on its OTT service and look forward to continuing to expand its digital footprint."

About Marquee TV:

Founded by video-on-demand pioneers based in London and New York, Marquee TV is the go-to global streaming service for culture, approaching 1,000+ hours of the world's best dance, opera and theatre productions as well as documentaries from the finest arts film makers. Described by the Financial Times as "Netflix for the arts", and by the New York Times as "a cornucopia of dance, music and theater performances," Marquee TV is at the forefront of the next generation of subscription video on demand services.

Live across the US, UK and Canada - and soon to be rolled out across new regions - Marquee TV is the brand and destination platform for the best of arts and culture. With content from the top arts organisations around the globe, including the Royal Opera House, Royal Shakespeare Company and the Bolshoi, Marquee TV brings critically-acclaimed classic and contemporary performances to arts lovers and the culturally curious.

About ViewLift:

ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering media companies, sports leagues and teams, education providers and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift's founding team brings years of domain experience as an operator (not just a technology provider) and strong industry relationships to offer a complete end-to-end solution for creating, launching and monetizing video applications across all major device platforms. ViewLift operates across the digital ecosystem, understanding each device's unique requirements and best practices. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced analytics, tracking performance in real-time. ViewLift is backed by leading VC firms, including New Enterprise Associates, Comcast Ventures, and Clark Enterprises, as well as tech and media pioneers Ted Leonsis, Steve and Jean Case, Robert McCormack and others. ViewLift clients include: Monumental Sports Network; Outdoor Channel; Lax Sports Network; Major League Lacrosse; Arena Football League; SnagFilms; and others.

SOURCE ViewLift

Related Links

http://www.viewlift.com

