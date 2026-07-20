Marquis Who's Who Honors Dr. Polly Young-Eisendrath for Promoting Human Connections

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who is honoring Polly Young-Eisendrath, PhD, for her work as a distinguished Jungian analyst, psychologist and author. Dr. Young-Eisendrath recently launched the Center for Real Dialogue, a nonprofit organization dedicated to humanizing conflict and teaching people how to manage disagreements without resorting to violence. The center represents the culmination of Dr. Young-Eisendrath's decades of work blending depth psychology, Buddhist philosophy and human development, with a focus on supporting healthy, responsible communication in all relationships, from couples and families to communities and nations.

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About Dr. Young-Eisendrath

A devoted scholar, Dr. Young-Eisendrath's background includes a bachelor's degree in English, summa cum laude, from Ohio University in 1969, a master's degree in psychology and mythology from Goddard College in 1974, a Master of Social Work from Washington University in 1977 and a Doctor of Philosophy in Development and Counseling Psychology from Washington University in 1980. She is also a Diplomate Jungian Analyst and has held clinical faculty positions at institutions including the University of Vermont's Medical College and Bryn Mawr College.

As the Center for Real Dialogue executive director and founder, Dr. Young-Eisendrath brings a unique angle to her work that includes a lifetime of extensive professional achievement, education and personal experience. Growing up in a working-class family in Akron, Ohio, her early experience witnessing domestic violence gave her the impetus she needed to better understand and teach the skills that are needed for healthy conflict. "I knew the people were good, but they lacked the skills," she confesses, an insight that became the foundation of her professional path.

The Center for Real Dialogue is the current focus of Dr. Young-Eisendrath's work, emphasizing "responsible speaking and listening, facilitating difficult conversations and helping people learn true dialogue." Its goal is to contribute to peace efforts around the world by teaching individuals to "step back, manage ourselves and understand the bigger picture of who others are." Her mission is detailed extensively in her forthcoming book, "Humanizing Our Conflicts through Real Dialogue."

The Importance of Mindfulness and Connection

One defining characteristic of Dr. Young-Eisendrath's work is her integration of mindfulness, a practice she learned from Zen Buddhism at the age of 22. Her exposure is evidenced in her co-developed method, Dialogue Therapy for Couples, and it is deeply woven into her work on the dynamics of conflict. Her professional recognitions include a Lifetime Achievement Excellence in Psychoanalysis Award from the Canadian Psychological Association in 2009.

Dr. Young-Eisendrath hopes the Center for Real Dialogue will act as her legacy while encouraging the world to find a better understanding of conflict and destruction. In line with the Center's mission, an online course, "Being Human: Live Wisely, Love Well, Lead Confidently," is currently being rolled out on the organization's website to enhance communication and relationship skills for the public.

Outside of her professional life, Dr. Young-Eisendrath has continued her Buddhist practice, which she often pairs with hiking and yoga. She also enjoys writing and spending time with family. She is the author of 19 books, translated into 20 languages, and she hosts the podcasts "Enemies: From War to Wisdom" and "Waking Up is Not Enough."

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