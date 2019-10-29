Marquis Yachts Announces Pricing, Kicks-Off Sales Of The New Lexus LY 650

"We are thrilled with the reception of the LY 650 and look forward to delivering this luxury vessel to a global audience, " said Marquis Yachts President & CEO Rob Parmentier. " In our partnership with Lexus we feel that we achieved the fullest expression of our craftsmanship and we are excited to share the boat with the public at the 2019 Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show. "

Based on the Lexus Sport Yacht Concept first shown in January 2017, the LY 650 features unique styling and superb cruising performance. Together, Marquis Yachts and Lexus have fused advanced technology and craftsmanship to provide an irreplaceable experience that stimulates the senses and exceeds owner expectations, even at sea. This 65-foot flagship yacht is the new embodiment of the Lexus "CRAFTED" philosophy, to which exquisite attention to detail and anticipatory hospitality are applied in every possible aspect.

The first LY 650 was sold through Sovereign Marine Group in Stuart, FL. "We jumped at the chance to purchase the first Lexus LY 650," said Greg Terraglio, president of Sovereign Marine Group. "I believe the Lexus LY will be the automotive brand to succeed in the boating industry and wanted to be first to contribute to the overall success of this endeavor with my OEM partner, Marquis Yachts."

With the LY 650, Marquis Yachts joins Lexus in their greater brand-building mission to expose consumers to the Lexus ethos "Beyond the Road." To reach new audiences, we took a cinematic approach, telling the story behind the yacht through a six-part narrative video series. The campaign is a collaboration between storyteller Brian Clever of BClever Creative, filmmaking duo Daniel Lawrence Wilson and Darren Streibig and co-producers Sabina Charfauros, a veteran content creator and Lexus International Sr. Analyst, and Curtis "Sauce" Wilson, who counts Celine Dion, Ne-yo and Will Smith among the pantheon of artists whom he has worked with. The videos capitalize on the emotional nature of the yacht and spotlight the passion for craftsmanship that both Marquis and Lexus share. The final film in the series debuted across social media channels on October 28.

Marquis Yachts will host a press event on Wednesday, October 30 at 11:30 a.m. at the Ft. Lauderdale Boat Show in the Marquis Yachts display (Red Zone G/H Dock) to introduce the LY to the marine press. No RSVP is required.

Marquis Yachts is a premium builder of Marquis and Carver Yachts from 34 to 52-feet. In collaboration with Toyota Motor Corporation, Marquis Yachts also builds the new Lexus line of luxury sport yachts. Each boat is painstakingly crafted in our Pulaski, Wisconsin facility to exceed the quality and performance expectations of our dealers and owners.

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 1.5 million hybrid vehicles.

A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide.

Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

