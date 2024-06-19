Marriott Bonvoy and The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation Provide $500K Donation to World Central Kitchen for Disaster Response Efforts

BETHESDA, Md., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program, and The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott (JWASM) Foundation are combining forces to donate $500,000 to World Central Kitchen (WCK), the non-profit organization founded by renowned chef José Andrés. The donation is expected to greatly enhance WCK's ability to provide meals in the wake of natural disasters and crises around the world, helping those in need receive the nutrition and support they require during challenging times. The donation builds on the company's and the Marriott family's longstanding support for WCK.

Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International, (left) and Jose Andres, Founder and Chief Feeding Officer, World Central Kitchen at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International, announced the donation during a taping of Chef Andrés' "Longer Tables" podcast while both were attending the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The pair discussed a variety of shared passions on the podcast, including family, travel & culinary trends, and giving back.

The donation is in addition to a Marriott Bonvoy effort underway in which, for the month of June, Marriott Bonvoy is matching all point donations to its philanthropic partners, including WCK, up to 25 million points.

Capuano emphasized the importance of WCK's work: "When there is a need, José and World Central Kitchen answer the call. We have had the privilege of working side-by-side with WCK in challenging environments after devastating natural disasters. Their work to provide critical humanitarian relief in the form of nutritious meals to the most vulnerable not only saves lives, it gives survivors hope. Beyond our donation, matching points enables our loyalty members to also show their support for this vital work."

Mieka Wick, CEO, The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation said: "We believe in the transformative power of food and the critical role it plays in building and rebuilding communities. World Central Kitchen exemplifies resilience, and we are honored to support their extraordinary work and to help extend their reach to even more communities in need."

World Central Kitchen has been at the forefront of humanitarian relief, providing millions of meals to survivors of disasters while helping to rebuild and strengthen communities through food. This donation will directly impact WCK's ongoing initiatives, including:

Emergency Food Relief: Providing hot, nutritious meals to communities affected by hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, and other natural disasters.

Providing hot, nutritious meals to communities affected by hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, and other natural disasters. Capacity Building: Training and empowering local chefs and volunteers to establish community kitchens and food distribution networks.

"We are grateful for the long partnership we have had with Marriott and in particular, we are so thankful for this generous donation from Marriott Bonvoy and The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation," said José Andrés, Founder and Chief Feeding Officer, World Central Kitchen. "We have also been the beneficiary in the past of the generosity of Marriott Bonvoy members – so the points donation, matched by Marriott Bonvoy, is also deeply appreciated. This support is a testament to the power of collective action in times of need. With this funding, we can continue to deliver hope, one plate at a time, to communities facing unimaginable challenges."

Together, Marriott International and the JWASM Foundation have a long history of supporting WCK's global relief efforts financially and operationally. After the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the company helped fund WCK's culinary training program and hired many of the graduates to work in its hotels. When Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, the company jumped into action. Beyond a financial donation and associate volunteer time, Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve property, turned over its kitchen to become home base for the WCK team in providing desperately needed hunger relief. Marriott continues to support WCK's responses around the world.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,900 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 141 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

About The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation

The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation works to create access and expand access and opportunities in communities by partnering with non-profit organizations committed to solving today's challenges and improving the lives of others in service of building and sustaining vibrant and thriving communities. Founded in 1966, the Foundation invests to strengthen the vitality of the Washington, D.C. region and actively engages with the community and partners across industries and sectors to drive the greatest impact.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.