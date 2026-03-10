Marriott Bonvoy Brings Game Day Stories to Life With Its 'Where Gameday Checks In' Campaign, Exclusive Live From the Bracket Podcast Series, and NCAA Women's Final Four 1-Point Drop

Fans Can Enter for a Chance to Win an Exclusive Experience at the NCAA Men's and Women's Final Four.

BETHESDA, Md., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Game day isn't just about what happens in play, it's the journey, the anticipation, the highs and lows, and the memories made along the way. From pep talks in hotel hallways and postgame recovery to late-night celebrations after big wins, these moments shape the stories that athletes, coaches, families, and fans carry with them for their lifetimes. To honor the moments that define the journey, Marriott Bonvoy® is launching its "Where Gameday Checks In" campaign along with an exclusive Live From the Bracket podcast series and an NCAA® Women's Final Four® 1-Point Drop.

Marriott Bonvoy partners with Ilona Maher and Sam Coffey for new ‘Where Gameday Checks In’ Campaign West Wilson and Sophie Cunningham host Marriott Bonvoy’s new 'Live From The Bracket' Podcast

To celebrate the moments that make sports travel unforgettable, Marriott Bonvoy is teaming up with the Show Me Something podcast, hosted by professional basketball player Sophie Cunningham and reality TV star and sports journalist West Wilson, to launch Live From the Bracket throughout March Madness®. Debuting on March 24, the limited series will explore sport travel's lasting impact through the stories of athletes of all ages, fans, and families.

Available on YouTube, Instagram, X, Facebook, Apple, Spotify, and more, each of the four episodes will feature conversations about the culture of college hoops and life on the road, unpacking the rituals and memories that stay with you long after the final buzzer. For the premiere, Cunningham and Wilson will kick things off at the JW Marriott Indianapolis' signature bracket installation as teams are ceremonially advanced in real time, bringing fans directly into the excitement and momentum of March Madness. The duo will return to the iconic bracket display during Men's Final Four® weekend in Indianapolis, closing out the series in front of one of college basketball's most recognizable backdrops.

Marriott Bonvoy is also giving fans a chance to create their own unforgettable memories. Marriott Bonvoy Moments™ will launch a Women's Final Four 1-Point Drop on March 16. Marriott Bonvoy members will have a chance to redeem just one Marriott Bonvoy point, earned through travel or everyday activities like credit card purchases, rideshares, and dining, for once in a lifetime experiences. The 1-Point Drop Moment includes a four-night stay at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, Women's Final Four suite tickets, and VIP seats at a live taping of a Live From the Bracket episode in Phoenix. Starting March 20, fans can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win[1] tickets to the Men's Final Four in 2026, or tickets to the Women's Final Four and Men's Final Four in 2027 by commenting on Live From the Bracket posts on Show Me Something's Instagram.

"Our new 'Where Gameday Checks In' campaign is rooted in a simple truth: the moments that happen around the game are often the ones that stay with us," said Mandy Gill, Managing Vice President, Brands, Marketing and Digital, U.S. and Canada, Marriott International. "Both sports and travel have an impact on shaping who we become, and Marriott Bonvoy elevates the experience of being there by bringing these moments to life across more than 30 hotel brands. As a lifelong travel partner, Marriott Bonvoy helps athletes, families, and fans turn every sports trip into a meaningful memory. Our new commercial, "Live From the Bracket," and the Women's Final Four 1-Point Drop are only the beginning of the stories we will continue to share across sports and seasons."

Marriott Bonvoy's new "Where Gameday Checks In" campaign brings to life a series of linear spots that capture the moments before the buzzer, beyond the field, and long after the final whistle. Set across a variety of Marriott Bonvoy properties, the stories follow athletes, teams[2], and fans as they prepare, celebrate, and connect through the shared rituals of sports travel. Complementing the commercials, Marriott Bonvoy will launch a social series, Hotel Highlights, giving fans a closer look at the stories, behind-the-scenes moments, and iconic athletes featured throughout the campaign.

The campaign spotlights Marriott Bonvoy as the official hotel partner of the NCAA and the U.S. Soccer Federation,[3] celebrating the special memories that are made around game day. Developed with Wieden+Kennedy New York and directed by award-winning filmmakers Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, directors of the film Little Miss Sunshine, the linear spots bring game-day energy to life. Legendary UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma delivers a pre-game pep talk to guard Azzi Fudd and the Huskies over free breakfast at Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites South Kingstown Newport Area. Rugby powerhouse Ilona Maher cheers on U.S. Women's National Soccer Team player Sam Coffey as she hones her dribbling skills poolside at SpringHill Suites by Marriott Los Angeles Downey, along with three University of Texas football players getting game-ready in a guest room. At Courtyard by Marriott Anaheim, the University of Oregon Duck gets hyped in his room, while at TownePlace Suites by Marriott Murfreesboro, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit and his dog Peter gear up for the day.

The cross-channel campaign launched on March 1, in-stadium during the SheBelieves Cup, followed by a social and digital rollout on Meta, TikTok, and other platforms beginning March 10. The :30 and :15 linear spots will air during NCAA March Madness and U.S. Soccer friendlies throughout the year.

For more information on Live From the Bracket, follow Marriott Bonvoy and Show Me Something on social, check out the 1-Point Drop, and visit moments.marriottbonvoy.com for additional unforgettable experiences throughout the tournament.

[1] No purchase necessary. Must be a Marriott Bonvoy member to claim prize. 18+ in 50 U.S./D.C. Ends 4/15/26. Rules apply. [2] Marriott Bonvoy partnered with Learfield, a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics, to help bring its NCAA school partnerships in the "Where Gameday Checks In" campaign to life with UConn, the University of Oregon, and the University of Texas. [3] Marriott Bonvoy is the official hotel partner of the U.S. Soccer Federation. The partnership builds on a shared commitment to provide unique experiences to sports fans, athletes, and their families by creating unforgettable experiences around a variety of U.S. Soccer events.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

ABOUT SHOW ME SOMETHING

Show Me Something brings together WNBA star Sophie Cunningham and her high school bestie-turned reality stud, West Wilson. The "Show Me" state natives link up once a week to share stories and laughs from their respective worlds. From Sophie's insider access to the Fever locker room, to West's wild tales from Bravo's Summer House, plus candid convos with their wide network across sports and entertainment, "Show Me Something" is your can't-miss digital happy hour.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.