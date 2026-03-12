Marriott Bonvoy Elevates the Pacific Coast in Riviera Nayarit & Puerto Vallarta with its Premium Portfolio

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico and RIVIERA NAYARIT, Mexico, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy spotlights its premium portfolio across four distinctive resorts in Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta, bringing together the region's signature jungle-meets-ocean landscapes with the elevated comfort, contemporary design, and thoughtful service that define Marriott International's premium brands: Marriott Hotels, Westin, Sheraton, and Delta Hotels. From family-ready beachfront getaways to nature-immersed all-inclusive escapes, each property offers its own authentic sense of place along Banderas Bay.

"Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta are among Mexico's most dynamic and beautiful coastal destinations," said Hugo Lecanda, Area General Manager, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Guadalajara, Marriott International. "By uniting four distinct premium experiences—from city-close and family‑friendly to restorative and jungle-immersed all‑inclusives—we're giving guests and planners more choices on the Pacific, all under the recognition and reliability of Marriott Bonvoy."

The Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa proudly unveils a new chapter following an extensive, multi‑phase renovation designed to elevate the guest experience while celebrating the natural beauty of Banderas Bay. The property recently introduced newly redesigned guestrooms and suites, including its highly sought‑after swim‑up rooms, which offer direct access to the water and a seamless connection to the resort's tranquil atmosphere. Guests can also enjoy the newly added adults‑only pool, providing an exclusive sanctuary for relaxation just steps from the beach.

As part of the culinary enhancements, the resort rejuvenated several restaurants, including Marieta, which now offers an elevated Mediterranean‑fusion concept rooted in fresh, coastal flavors. Complementing these updates is the property's main beachfront infinity pool, reimagined as the resort's social heart — an ideal place to unwind with panoramic views of the Pacific. Its location becomes especially magical during whale‑watching season, when humpback whales can be spotted directly from the shoreline between December and March, creating effortless opportunities to witness this extraordinary natural spectacle.

Together, these enhancements reaffirm Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa as one of the region's most compelling destinations for travelers seeking elevated comfort, contemporary design, and vibrant coastal experiences.

Set on 14 acres of palm trees and a 410foot beach, The Westin Resort & Spa, Puerto Vallarta centers guest wellbeing with the Heavenly® Bed, WestinWORKOUT®, tennis courts, and a reinvented Heavenly Spa®. The resort's renovated room and suite categories—including new swim-up and plungepool options—underscore Westin's restorative ethos.

The property has undergone a transformative process, including reinvented spaces and new culinary concepts such as the Gourmet Gallery, featuring six restaurants: Tanto, offering Japanese cuisine; Call Me Lalo, inspired by a Mexican taquería; Coastal Burgers, with Californian influence; Organic & Co, serving a nutritious and sustainable menu; and Rosa Madalena, featuring gelatos, coffee, and pastries. The resort is also home to Agave Studio, a unique space to savor and learn about the rich world of mezcal and other agave distillates.

The resort is ideal for planning events, from intimate weddings and family celebrations to big corporate meetings and incentive retreats, it offers renewed expansive ballrooms and beachfront outdoor spaces for memorable gatherings.

Beginning May 1, 2026, the property will relaunch as The Westin Playa Vallarta, An All-Inclusive Resort, introducing a reimagined approach to elevated all-inclusive experiences on the bay.

The Sheraton Buganvilias Puerto Vallarta stands out as one of the premier wedding and event destinations on Mexico's Pacific coast, offering more than 16 event rooms and 25,000 sq. ft. of total event space, including renovated ballrooms and expansive outdoor venues ideal for celebrations of any size. Couples can say "I do" in a romantic beachfront gazebo, host cocktail hours in lush garden spaces, or plan receptions on scenic ocean‑view terraces, all just steps from the sand and framed by views of Banderas Bay. These upgraded indoor and outdoor venues accommodate everything from intimate ceremonies to spectacular receptions of up to 900 guests.

The resort also introduces Punta Sal, now a guest favorite: in the morning, it serves fresh daily‑caught seafood, and by evening, it transforms into a vibrant grill concept featuring fire‑cooked and BBQ specialties inspired by coastal flavors. Families will find the property especially appealing thanks to its dedicated kids club and its prime location just minutes from the iconic Puerto Vallarta Malecón, offering easy access to dining, art, and waterfront experiences.

Carved into the mountain jungle near La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Delta Hotels Riviera Nayarit, An All-Inclusive Resort blends a wellness-forward and nature-connected mindset with the ease of an all-inclusive experience. Guests unwind across the Aqua Jungle & River experience, where multiple cascading pools, a lazy river, slides, and a kids' water park make every splash simply fun.

The Tzicuri Spa, featuring 10 Balinese-style cabins, moon showers, a sauna, and a steam room, offers spaces for deep relaxation and rejuvenation. The resort also provides a full beach experience through its private Tonati Beach Club, which offers unlimited coastal cuisine and cocktail favorites to lounge in comfortable sunchairs or even have a private cabana service overlooking the Pacific.

The resort had an important inventory growth last year with the addition of the Zafiro Tower that offers ocean views, an adult-only pool, a rooftop, new restaurants, a kids club, and pet-friendly accommodations. Dining concepts span teppanyaki, Mexican specialties, and international delights—all included. The resort's own hiking trails allow guests to encounter local flora and fauna, making it a nature‑immersed base for exploring nearby micro‑destinations such as Sayulita, San Pancho, and Bucerías.

Why It Matters for Travelers and Partners

One Coast, Many Ways to Stay. From the marina-adjacent convenience of Marriott Puerto Vallarta to the city-close energy of Sheraton Buganvilias, the premium portfolio spans urban, beachfront, and jungle-retreat settings—ideal for multi-segment programs and blended leisure/business itineraries.

All-Inclusive, Evolved. With Delta Hotels Riviera Nayarit already delivering a curated all-inclusive and Westin unveiling an innovative all-inclusive format on May 1, 2026, Marriott Bonvoy's premium brands offers elevated, wellness-driven ways to experience value and ease.

Meetings & Incentives Ready. Large outdoor venues, modern ballrooms, and signature wellness and spa experiences create refreshed canvases for incentive trips and events across all four properties, supported by professional planning teams dedicated to effortless excecution.

These four properties participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the multi‑awarded travel program that allows members to earn and redeem points for unique stays and experiences in more than 10,000 hotels and resorts across 144 countries and territories.

