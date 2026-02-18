Marriott Bonvoy Launches Exclusive One-Point Festival Experiences at the World's Biggest Music Events

See the biggest names in live music and more at Coachella, Stagecoach, All Points East, and Rock en Seine with a single Marriott Bonvoy point.

Download high-resolution images here.

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, is putting members at the center of music's most iconic moments with the launch of a new series of 1-Point Drops via Marriott Bonvoy Moments. Through limited-time releases, members can unlock access to the world's most sought-after festivals from AEG Presents, using as little as one Marriott Bonvoy point to get closer to the music, the artists, and the energy.

Marriott Bonvoy Moments: Coachella

From the desert stages of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival to the streets of London's All Points East and Paris' Rock en Seine, these 1-Point Drops give members the chance to experience festivals in ways that go far beyond a ticket. The packages pair exclusive access, premium perks, and behind-the-scenes moments that turn live music into lifelong memories. Members have multiple ways to get access to the festivals through 1-Point Drops or auctions on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform.

"Music has a way of shaping our lives, from your first concert to discovering a new favorite artist. We want to provide music fans more access by letting your everyday routine – a rideshare or your morning cup of coffee – unlock these opportunities," says Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International. "These 1-Point Drops turn loyalty into access to some of the biggest musical moments of the year."

More information on each festival's 1-Point Drop is included in the appendix below. To learn more about Marriott Bonvoy Moments, visit moments.marriottbonvoy.com. To learn more about AEG Presents, the live-entertainment division of Los Angeles-based AEG, visit aegpresents.com.

APPENDIX

Coachella Festival Moments

Set against the backdrop of the California desert, Coachella is a global stage for genre-defining artists and cultural tastemakers. This year's lineup features Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G, and more, making it one of the most anticipated music moments of the year.

Weekend One (Festival Dates: April 10–12, 2026)

1-Point Drop (10 packages): Live: February 25, 2026, at 11:00 AM CT (12:00 PM ET) Closes: February 26, 2026, at 10:00 AM CT (11:00 AM ET)

Auction (2 packages): Live: February 25, 2026, at 11:00 AM CT (12:00 PM ET) Closes: February 26, 2026, at 10:00 AM CT (11:00 AM ET)



Weekend Two (Festival Dates: April 17–19, 2026)

1-Point Drop (10 packages): Live: February 26, 2026, at 11:00 AM CT (12:00 PM ET) Closes: February 27, 2026, at 10:00 AM CT (11:00 AM ET)

Auction (2 packages): Live: February 26, 2026, at 11:00 AM CT (12:00 PM ET) Closes: February 27, 2026, at 10:00 AM CT (11:00 AM ET)



Coachella packages include two guest passes, access to the main venue and campgrounds, VIP access to the Main Stage VIP Area and Rose Garden VIP Area and limited back-of-house access.

Stagecoach Festival Moments

Stagecoach brings the country's biggest stars and rising voices to the desert for a weekend of storytelling and sing-along anthems. This year's lineup includes Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Post Malone, and more.

1-Point Drop (10 packages): Live: February 27, 2026, at 11:00 AM CT (12:00 PM ET) Closes: February 28, 2026, at 10:00 AM CT (11:00 AM ET)

Auction (2 packages): Live: February 27,2026, at 11:00 AM CT (12:00 PM ET) Closes: February 28, 2026, at 10:00 AM CT (11:00 AM ET)



Packages include two guest passes, Corral Standing Pit access at the front of the T-Mobile Mane Stage, Diamond Lounge access, and entry to exclusive saloons including the Corral, Rhinestone, and Rose Garden Saloon, featuring shaded seating, specialty food and beverage, and fully cashless cash bars.

All Points East Festival Moments

All Points East, known for its genre-blending lineups brings together global superstars, indie darlings, and electronic innovators for a summer celebration of sound and style. Members can secure two VIP passes with access to VIP areas, guest areas, and VIP pits, along with two food and beverage vouchers per day—six total for the weekend—and two All Points East-branded tote bags. These packages will be available through 1-Point Drops and auctions, with live and closing dates to be announced.

Rock en Seine Festival Moments

Set in the historic Domaine National de Saint-Cloud just outside Paris, Rock en Seine is one of Europe's most iconic music festivals, hosting a diverse lineup of global headliners, alternative trailblazers, and international breakout acts. Festival packages include two VIP tickets, access to the backstage VIP area, daily after-show party access, and Garden VIP area access. Both 1-Point Drops and auctions will be offered, with live and closing dates to be announced.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube , and Facebook.

ABOUT AEG PRESENTS

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts www.aegpresents.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.