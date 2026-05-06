Marriott International Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

News provided byMarriott International, Inc.
May 06, 2026, 07:00 ET
- First quarter 2026 RevPAR1 increased 4.2 percent worldwide, with 4.0 percent growth in the U.S. & Canada and 4.6 percent growth in international markets
- First quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.43 and Adjusted diluted EPS totaled $2.72
- First quarter reported net income totaled $648 million and Adjusted net income totaled $726 million
- First quarter Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,398 million
- The company added roughly 15,900 net rooms globally during the quarter and net rooms grew 4.5 percent from the end of the first quarter of 2025
- At the end of the quarter, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline reached a new record and totaled over 4,100 properties and nearly 618,000 rooms, with 43 percent of pipeline rooms under construction including hotels that are pending conversion
- The company repurchased 2.1 million shares of common stock for $0.7 billion in the 2026 first quarter. Year-to-date through April 29, the company has returned over $1.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases
For a summary of first quarter 2026 highlights, please visit: https://news.marriott.com/static-assets/component-resources/newscenter/earnings/2026/2026-q1-earnings-infographic.pdf.
BETHESDA, Md., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today reported first quarter 2026 results.
Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We delivered excellent first quarter results, reflecting the strength of our brands, our unmatched global footprint, and the resilience of demand for travel. Global RevPAR increased over 4 percent, exceeding the high end of our expectations, driven by gains in both average daily rate and occupancy. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada rose 4 percent, with performance strengthening throughout the quarter and growth broad-based across customer segments and chain scales.
"International RevPAR grew 4.6 percent in the quarter, despite the conflict in the Middle East impacting March results. RevPAR in EMEA grew over 3 percent in the quarter, with increases in Europe and Africa partially offset by a decline in the Middle East. APEC led international performance, with first quarter RevPAR increasing more than 7 percent, on sustained leisure travel demand. RevPAR in Greater China increased by almost 6 percent, driven by leisure travel, particularly in Hong Kong and Hainan.
"Our development momentum continued, and we had record first quarter signings. Our industry-leading pipeline expanded to nearly 618,000 rooms, up over 5 percent from the year‐ago quarter. Conversions, including multi-unit deals, remained a significant driver of growth, representing over 35 percent of signings and over 40 percent of openings in the quarter.
"Our Marriott Bonvoy travel platform remains a key competitive advantage that connects members to stays, experiences, and loyalty partners throughout their journey, and delivers significant value to hotel owners. Supported by our broad portfolio of brands and experiences, loyalty program membership in Marriott Bonvoy grew to nearly 283 million members at quarter-end.
"As we look ahead to the rest of this year and beyond, we are confident that our leading global scale and strong brand portfolio, our powerful Marriott Bonvoy travel platform and loyalty program, our dedicated associates, and our asset-light business model continue to position us very well for sustainable, long-term growth."
First Quarter 2026 Results
Franchise and base management fees totaled $1,211 million in the 2026 first quarter, a 13 percent increase compared to franchise and base management fees of $1,071 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher co-branded credit card fees, rooms growth and higher RevPAR.
Incentive management fees totaled $222 million in the 2026 first quarter, compared to $204 million in the 2025 first quarter, driven by strong year-over-year growth in the U.S. & Canada, as well as increases in the APEC, Greater China and CALA regions. Managed hotels in international markets contributed nearly two-thirds of the incentive fees earned in the quarter.
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of owned, leased, and other expense1, totaled $35 million in the 2026 first quarter, compared to $29 million in the 2025 first quarter.
General and administrative expenses2 for the 2026 first quarter totaled $219 million, compared to $209 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher compensation costs partly due to timing, partially offset by lower litigation expenses.
Interest expense, net, totaled $204 million in the 2026 first quarter, compared to $183 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.
In the 2026 first quarter, the provision for income taxes totaled $210 million, compared to $99 million in the 2025 first quarter, which benefited from an $86 million release of certain tax reserves.
Marriott's reported operating income totaled $1,064 million in the 2026 first quarter, compared to 2025 first quarter reported operating income of $948 million. Reported net income totaled $648 million in the 2026 first quarter, a 3 percent decrease compared to 2025 first quarter reported net income of $665 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.43 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.39 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the 2026 first quarter totaled $1,158 million, compared to 2025 first quarter Adjusted operating income of $1,016 million. First quarter 2026 Adjusted net income totaled $726 million, compared to 2025 first quarter Adjusted net income of $645 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2026 first quarter totaled $2.72, compared to Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.32 in the year-ago quarter.
First quarter 2026 Adjusted results excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, and other expenses, adjustments related to the termination of our licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings Inc., and an adjustment to a gain on an asset disposition. See the press release schedules for the calculation of Adjusted results and the manner in which the Adjusted measures are determined in this press release.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,398 million in the 2026 first quarter, a 15 percent increase compared to first quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $1,217 million. See the press release schedules for the Adjusted EBITDA calculation.
Income Statement Reclassification
In the 2025 fourth quarter, to enhance understanding of the company's general and administrative costs, we reclassified amounts attributable to other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements. The expenses that were reclassified from "General, administrative, and other" are certain costs associated with our property-related fee revenues, such as guarantee expense, provision for credit losses, and certain brand-related or property-related expenses, as well as costs associated with certain third-party agreements. Please refer to the Expense Captions - As Reclassified section in the press release schedules for information about the affected expense captions, as reclassified, for each quarter and the full fiscal year of 2025.
Selected Performance Information
The company added roughly 15,900 net rooms during the quarter, including approximately 7,500 net rooms in international markets. At the end of the quarter, Marriott's global system totaled over 9,900 properties, with nearly 1,796,000 rooms.
At the end of the quarter, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 4,107 properties with nearly 618,000 rooms, including 230 properties with nearly 34,000 rooms approved for development but not yet subject to signed contracts. The quarter-end pipeline included 1,699 properties with over 268,000 rooms under construction, including hotels that are in the process of converting to our system. Over half of the rooms in the quarter-end pipeline were located in international markets.
In the 2026 first quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 4.2 percent (a 6.0 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2025 first quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 4.0 percent (a 4.3 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 4.6 percent (a 10.1 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2025 first quarter.
Balance Sheet & Common Stock
At the end of the quarter, Marriott's total debt was $16.5 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.5 billion, compared to $16.2 billion in debt and $0.4 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2025.
The company repurchased 2.1 million shares of common stock in the 2026 first quarter for $0.7 billion. Year-to-date through April 29, the company has repurchased 3.1 million shares for $1.1 billion.
In the 2026 first quarter, the company issued $600 million of Series WW Senior Notes due in 2033 with a 4.5 percent interest rate coupon and $850 million of Series XX Senior Notes due in 2038 with a 5.1 percent interest rate coupon.
Company Outlook
The company's updated outlook assumes continued impact from the conflict in the Middle East and continued travel disruption, primarily impacting the Middle East region through the end of the year. The outlook does not include any impact from the renegotiation of our U.S. co-branded cards, as those discussions are still ongoing.
|
Second Quarter 2026
vs. Second Quarter 2025
|
Full Year 2026
vs. Full Year 2025
|
Comparable systemwide constant $ RevPAR growth
|
Worldwide
|
1.5% to 2.5%
|
2.0% to 3.0%
|
Year-End 2026
|
vs. Year-End 2025
|
Net rooms growth
|
4.5% to 5%
|
($ in millions, except EPS)
|
Second Quarter 2026
|
Full Year 2026
|
Gross fee revenues
|
$1,538 to $1,553
|
$5,925 to $5,985
|
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of owned,
|
Approx. $60
|
$215 to $225
|
General and administrative expenses
|
$230 to $220
|
$895 to $875
|
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
|
$1,525 to $1,550
|
$5,880 to $5,970
|
Adjusted EPS – diluted2,3
|
$2.99 to $3.06
|
$11.38 to $11.63
|
Adjusted effective tax rate2
|
Approx. 26.5%
|
26.0% to 26.5%
|
Investment spending4
|
$1,050 to $1,150
|
Capital return to shareholders5
|
Over $4,400
|
1See the press release schedules for the Adjusted EBITDA calculations.
|
2Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS – diluted and Adjusted effective tax rate for second quarter and full year 2026 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related charges, and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. Our outlook includes the impact of our planned sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel (but adjusted for the related expected impairment charge of approximately $65 million to $70 million), which we assume will occur later in the 2026 second quarter, as well as our planned investment in Lefay, which we assume will occur later this year. Our outlook excludes any other potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. In addition, our full year 2026 outlook excludes the first quarter 2026 adjustments related to the Sonder termination of $2 million and adjustment to a gain on an asset disposition of $(8) million.
|
3Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above.
|
4Investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities (including our planned investment in Lefay, which we assume will occur later this year), but excludes any potential property or brand acquisitions, which we cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy, and which may be significant.
|
5Assumes the level of investment spending noted above, our planned sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel, and that no other asset sales, property acquisitions or brand acquisitions occur during the year.
Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will conduct its quarterly earnings review for the investment community and news media on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor (click on "Events & Presentations" and click on the quarterly conference call link). A replay will be available at that same website until May 6, 2027.
The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is US Toll Free: 800-267-6316, or Global: +1 203-518-9783. The conference ID is MAR1Q26.
Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of May 6, 2026. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; shareholder returns; our growth prospects; our development pipeline; our expectations about the conflict in the Middle East; our planned hotel sale; our anticipated investment in Lefay; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we describe in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.
Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with over 9,900 properties in 146 countries and territories, as of March 31, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.
Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.
IRPR#1
Tables follow
|
1All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2026 and 2025 reflect properties that are comparable in both years.
|
2In the 2025 fourth quarter, to enhance understanding of the company's general and administrative costs, we reclassified amounts attributable to other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements. Please see the Income Statement Reclassification section of this press release for additional information.
|
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
QUARTER 1, 2026
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
A-2
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
A-3
|
Expense Captions - As Reclassified
|
A-4
|
Total Lodging Products by Ownership Type
|
A-5
|
Total Lodging Products by Tier
|
A-7
|
Key Lodging Statistics
|
A-9
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
A-11
|
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Second Quarter 2026
|
A-12
|
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2026
|
A-13
|
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures
|
A-14
|
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
FIRST QUARTER 2026 AND 2025
|
($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
|
Percent
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Better/(Worse)
|
March 31, 2026
|
March 31, 2025
|
2026 vs. 2025
|
REVENUES
|
Franchise fees1
|
$ 872
|
$ 746
|
17
|
Base management fees
|
339
|
325
|
4
|
Incentive management fees
|
222
|
204
|
9
|
Gross fee revenues
|
1,433
|
1,275
|
12
|
Contract investment amortization2
|
(35)
|
(28)
|
(25)
|
Net fee revenues
|
1,398
|
1,247
|
12
|
Owned, leased, and other revenue3
|
412
|
361
|
14
|
Cost reimbursement revenue4
|
4,844
|
4,655
|
4
|
6,654
|
6,263
|
6
|
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|
Owned, leased, and other expense5*
|
377
|
332
|
(14)
|
Depreciation, amortization, and other6
|
54
|
51
|
(6)
|
General and administrative7*
|
219
|
209
|
(5)
|
Restructuring and merger-related charges, and other
|
4
|
1
|
(300)
|
Reimbursed expenses4
|
4,936
|
4,722
|
(5)
|
5,590
|
5,315
|
(5)
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
1,064
|
948
|
12
|
Gains (losses) and other income, net8
|
3
|
(2)
|
250
|
Interest expense
|
(214)
|
(192)
|
(11)
|
Interest income
|
10
|
9
|
11
|
Equity in (losses) earnings9
|
(5)
|
1
|
(600)
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
858
|
764
|
12
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(210)
|
(99)
|
(112)
|
NET INCOME
|
$ 648
|
$ 665
|
(3)
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
$ 2.44
|
$ 2.40
|
2
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 2.43
|
$ 2.39
|
2
|
Basic shares (in millions)
|
266.1
|
276.9
|
Diluted shares (in millions)
|
266.8
|
277.7
|
* The 2025 first quarter reflects the reclassification of $36 million of other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements to conform to our current presentation.
|
1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements for lodging properties (including our timeshare properties), application and relicensing fees, co-branded credit card fees, residential branding fees, and other brand-related fees.
|
2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with customers and any related impairments.
|
3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
|
4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from hotel owners and certain other counterparties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for their benefit. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties.
|
5 Owned, leased, and other expense includes operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses, and other expenses, such as expenses related to our Global Design services, certain costs associated with our property-related fee revenues (such as guarantee expense, provision for credit losses, and certain brand-related or property-related expenses), and costs associated with certain third-party agreements.
|
6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of acquired contracts, software, and other definite-lived intangible assets, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
|
7 General and administrative expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
|
8 Gains (losses) and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.
|
9 Equity in (losses) earnings includes our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
|
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
($ in millions except per share amounts)
|
The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Percent
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
Better/
|
2026
|
2025
|
(Worse)
|
Total revenues, as reported
|
$ 6,654
|
$ 6,263
|
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
|
(4,844)
|
(4,655)
|
Adjusted total revenues†
|
1,810
|
1,608
|
Operating income, as reported
|
1,064
|
948
|
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
|
(4,844)
|
(4,655)
|
Add: Reimbursed expenses
|
4,936
|
4,722
|
Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges, and other
|
4
|
1
|
Less: Adjustments related to Sonder Termination1
|
(2)
|
—
|
Adjusted operating income†
|
1,158
|
1,016
|
14
|
Operating income margin
|
16 %
|
15 %
|
Adjusted operating income margin†
|
64 %
|
63 %
|
Net income, as reported
|
648
|
665
|
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
|
(4,844)
|
(4,655)
|
Add: Reimbursed expenses
|
4,936
|
4,722
|
Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges, and other
|
4
|
1
|
Less: Adjustments related to Sonder Termination1
|
(2)
|
—
|
Add: Adjustment to gain on investee's asset disposition2
|
8
|
—
|
Income tax effect of above adjustments
|
(24)
|
(17)
|
Less: Income tax special items
|
—
|
(71)
|
Adjusted net income†
|
$ 726
|
$ 645
|
13
|
Diluted earnings per share, as reported
|
$ 2.43
|
$ 2.39
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share†
|
$ 2.72
|
$ 2.32
|
17
|
† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press release schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
|
1 Adjustments related to the termination of our licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings Inc. (the "Sonder Termination") reported in Owned, leased, and other expense.
|
2 Adjustment to gain on investee's asset disposition reported in Equity in (losses) earnings.
|
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
EXPENSE CAPTIONS - AS RECLASSIFIED
|
QUARTERLY AND FULL YEAR 2025
|
($ in millions)
|
In the 2025 fourth quarter, to enhance understanding of the company's general and administrative costs, we reclassified amounts attributable to other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements. The expenses that were reclassified from "General, administrative, and other" are certain costs associated with our property-related fee revenues, such as guarantee expense, provision for credit losses, and certain brand-related or property-related expenses, as well as costs associated with certain third-party agreements. The following table includes the affected expense captions, as reclassified, for each quarter and the full fiscal year of 2025.
|
Fiscal Year 2025
|
First
Quarter
|
Second
Quarter
|
Third
Quarter
|
Fourth
Quarter
|
Total
|
Owned, leased, and other revenue
|
$ 361
|
$ 441
|
$ 420
|
$ 457
|
$ 1,679
|
Owned, leased, and other expense
|
332
|
363
|
350
|
416
|
1,461
|
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of owned, leased, and other
|
$ 29
|
$ 78
|
$ 70
|
$ 41
|
$ 218
|
General and administrative
|
$ 209
|
$ 210
|
$ 210
|
$ 241
|
$ 870
|
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE
|
As of March 31, 2026
|
US & Canada
|
Total International1
|
Total Worldwide
|
Properties
|
Rooms
|
Properties
|
Rooms
|
Properties
|
Rooms
|
Franchised, Licensed, and Other
|
5,843
|
876,009
|
1,938
|
328,214
|
7,781
|
1,204,223
|
Courtyard by Marriott
|
937
|
126,359
|
144
|
26,596
|
1,081
|
152,955
|
Fairfield by Marriott
|
1,195
|
112,916
|
135
|
19,516
|
1,330
|
132,432
|
Residence Inn by Marriott
|
833
|
99,477
|
41
|
5,039
|
874
|
104,516
|
Marriott Hotels
|
239
|
76,223
|
86
|
23,892
|
325
|
100,115
|
Autograph Collection
|
162
|
36,309
|
171
|
33,982
|
333
|
70,291
|
SpringHill Suites by Marriott
|
575
|
67,563
|
—
|
—
|
575
|
67,563
|
Sheraton
|
137
|
42,428
|
86
|
23,776
|
223
|
66,204
|
TownePlace Suites by Marriott
|
575
|
57,774
|
—
|
—
|
575
|
57,774
|
Four Points by Sheraton
|
145
|
20,857
|
159
|
28,878
|
304
|
49,735
|
Westin
|
97
|
33,215
|
34
|
10,180
|
131
|
43,395
|
AC Hotels by Marriott
|
136
|
22,626
|
108
|
15,889
|
244
|
38,515
|
Moxy Hotels
|
49
|
8,407
|
116
|
21,909
|
165
|
30,316
|
Tribute Portfolio
|
105
|
19,633
|
72
|
10,668
|
177
|
30,301
|
Aloft Hotels
|
167
|
23,905
|
30
|
5,776
|
197
|
29,681
|
Renaissance Hotels
|
73
|
20,153
|
34
|
8,750
|
107
|
28,903
|
MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy
|
12
|
26,210
|
—
|
—
|
12
|
26,210
|
Delta Hotels by Marriott
|
70
|
15,864
|
41
|
7,926
|
111
|
23,790
|
Timeshare*
|
73
|
18,949
|
22
|
3,963
|
95
|
22,912
|
The Luxury Collection
|
17
|
8,245
|
66
|
14,203
|
83
|
22,448
|
City Express by Marriott
|
16
|
1,569
|
150
|
17,907
|
166
|
19,476
|
Design Hotels*
|
28
|
2,845
|
206
|
13,246
|
234
|
16,091
|
Element Hotels
|
102
|
13,697
|
7
|
1,043
|
109
|
14,740
|
Le Méridien
|
24
|
5,299
|
29
|
8,194
|
53
|
13,493
|
JW Marriott
|
13
|
6,327
|
16
|
4,279
|
29
|
10,606
|
citizenM
|
16
|
4,374
|
19
|
3,938
|
35
|
8,312
|
Four Points Flex by Sheraton
|
—
|
—
|
57
|
8,259
|
57
|
8,259
|
Series by Marriott
|
5
|
550
|
50
|
3,555
|
55
|
4,105
|
Protea Hotels by Marriott
|
—
|
—
|
38
|
3,371
|
38
|
3,371
|
Marriott Executive Apartments
|
—
|
—
|
9
|
1,797
|
9
|
1,797
|
Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy
|
32
|
1,532
|
—
|
—
|
32
|
1,532
|
W Hotels
|
1
|
1,117
|
1
|
226
|
2
|
1,343
|
StudioRes
|
6
|
744
|
—
|
—
|
6
|
744
|
The Ritz-Carlton
|
1
|
429
|
2
|
262
|
3
|
691
|
Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy
|
2
|
413
|
3
|
258
|
5
|
671
|
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection*
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
603
|
3
|
603
|
St. Regis
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
172
|
1
|
172
|
Bvlgari
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
161
|
2
|
161
|
Owned/Leased
|
14
|
5,539
|
37
|
8,867
|
51
|
14,406
|
Sheraton
|
1
|
1,218
|
3
|
1,724
|
4
|
2,942
|
Marriott Hotels
|
2
|
1,304
|
5
|
1,631
|
7
|
2,935
|
Courtyard by Marriott
|
7
|
987
|
4
|
894
|
11
|
1,881
|
W Hotels
|
2
|
765
|
2
|
665
|
4
|
1,430
|
Westin
|
1
|
1,073
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
1,073
|
Protea Hotels by Marriott
|
—
|
—
|
5
|
912
|
5
|
912
|
JW Marriott
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
696
|
2
|
696
|
The Ritz-Carlton
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
548
|
2
|
548
|
Renaissance Hotels
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
505
|
2
|
505
|
The Luxury Collection
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
383
|
3
|
383
|
Autograph Collection
|
—
|
—
|
5
|
360
|
5
|
360
|
Residence Inn by Marriott
|
1
|
192
|
1
|
140
|
2
|
332
|
Tribute Portfolio
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
249
|
2
|
249
|
St. Regis
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
160
|
1
|
160
|
Managed
|
564
|
203,110
|
1,384
|
357,548
|
1,948
|
560,658
|
Marriott Hotels
|
97
|
55,400
|
193
|
60,956
|
290
|
116,356
|
Sheraton
|
23
|
18,928
|
180
|
58,127
|
203
|
77,055
|
Courtyard by Marriott
|
139
|
22,657
|
134
|
29,422
|
273
|
52,079
|
Westin
|
39
|
21,281
|
80
|
24,174
|
119
|
45,455
|
JW Marriott
|
23
|
13,191
|
76
|
26,398
|
99
|
39,589
|
The Ritz-Carlton
|
42
|
12,799
|
80
|
18,443
|
122
|
31,242
|
Four Points by Sheraton
|
1
|
134
|
97
|
25,555
|
98
|
25,689
|
Renaissance Hotels
|
20
|
8,657
|
53
|
16,533
|
73
|
25,190
|
Le Méridien
|
—
|
—
|
70
|
18,646
|
70
|
18,646
|
W Hotels
|
20
|
5,400
|
46
|
12,060
|
66
|
17,460
|
St. Regis
|
13
|
2,608
|
51
|
11,236
|
64
|
13,844
|
Residence Inn by Marriott
|
64
|
10,748
|
9
|
1,102
|
73
|
11,850
|
Gaylord Hotels
|
7
|
11,820
|
—
|
—
|
7
|
11,820
|
The Luxury Collection
|
6
|
2,316
|
43
|
8,436
|
49
|
10,752
|
Aloft Hotels
|
2
|
505
|
42
|
9,342
|
44
|
9,847
|
Fairfield by Marriott
|
3
|
698
|
57
|
8,750
|
60
|
9,448
|
Delta Hotels by Marriott
|
24
|
6,622
|
5
|
1,179
|
29
|
7,801
|
Autograph Collection
|
11
|
3,269
|
18
|
3,344
|
29
|
6,613
|
Marriott Executive Apartments
|
—
|
—
|
41
|
5,932
|
41
|
5,932
|
AC Hotels by Marriott
|
8
|
1,512
|
18
|
3,328
|
26
|
4,840
|
EDITION
|
5
|
1,379
|
17
|
3,238
|
22
|
4,617
|
Element Hotels
|
3
|
810
|
14
|
2,712
|
17
|
3,522
|
Moxy Hotels
|
1
|
380
|
15
|
3,099
|
16
|
3,479
|
Protea Hotels by Marriott
|
—
|
—
|
22
|
2,738
|
22
|
2,738
|
Tribute Portfolio
|
—
|
—
|
13
|
1,595
|
13
|
1,595
|
SpringHill Suites by Marriott
|
9
|
1,381
|
—
|
—
|
9
|
1,381
|
Bvlgari
|
—
|
—
|
7
|
646
|
7
|
646
|
TownePlace Suites by Marriott
|
4
|
615
|
—
|
—
|
4
|
615
|
citizenM
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
477
|
2
|
477
|
Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
80
|
1
|
80
|
Residences
|
74
|
7,821
|
72
|
8,700
|
146
|
16,521
|
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
|
45
|
5,031
|
23
|
1,928
|
68
|
6,959
|
St. Regis Residences
|
11
|
1,279
|
14
|
1,916
|
25
|
3,195
|
W Residences
|
9
|
869
|
8
|
768
|
17
|
1,637
|
Marriott Residences
|
—
|
—
|
5
|
1,283
|
5
|
1,283
|
JW Marriott Residences
|
1
|
91
|
4
|
1,055
|
5
|
1,146
|
Westin Residences
|
3
|
266
|
3
|
413
|
6
|
679
|
Bvlgari Residences
|
—
|
—
|
5
|
526
|
5
|
526
|
Sheraton Residences
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
472
|
3
|
472
|
The Luxury Collection Residences
|
1
|
91
|
2
|
85
|
3
|
176
|
Tribute Portfolio Residences
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
137
|
1
|
137
|
Renaissance Residences
|
1
|
112
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
112
|
EDITION Residences
|
3
|
82
|
1
|
10
|
4
|
92
|
Le Méridien Residences
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
62
|
1
|
62
|
Autograph Collection Residences
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
45
|
2
|
45
|
Grand Total
|
6,495
|
1,092,479
|
3,431
|
703,329
|
9,926
|
1,795,808
|
1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America.
|
* Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
|
Property and room counts presented by brand in the above table include certain hotels in our system that are not yet operating under such brand, but are expected to operate under such brand following the completion of planned renovations.
|
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER
|
As of March 31, 2026
|
US & Canada
|
Total International1
|
Total Worldwide
|
Total Systemwide
|
Properties
|
Rooms
|
Properties
|
Rooms
|
Properties
|
Rooms
|
Luxury
|
213
|
62,019
|
478
|
109,103
|
691
|
171,122
|
JW Marriott
|
36
|
19,518
|
94
|
31,373
|
130
|
50,891
|
JW Marriott Residences
|
1
|
91
|
4
|
1,055
|
5
|
1,146
|
The Luxury Collection
|
23
|
10,561
|
112
|
23,022
|
135
|
33,583
|
The Luxury Collection Residences
|
1
|
91
|
2
|
85
|
3
|
176
|
The Ritz-Carlton
|
43
|
13,228
|
84
|
19,253
|
127
|
32,481
|
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
|
45
|
5,031
|
23
|
1,928
|
68
|
6,959
|
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection*
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
603
|
3
|
603
|
W Hotels
|
23
|
7,282
|
49
|
12,951
|
72
|
20,233
|
W Residences
|
9
|
869
|
8
|
768
|
17
|
1,637
|
St. Regis
|
13
|
2,608
|
53
|
11,568
|
66
|
14,176
|
St. Regis Residences
|
11
|
1,279
|
14
|
1,916
|
25
|
3,195
|
EDITION
|
5
|
1,379
|
17
|
3,238
|
22
|
4,617
|
EDITION Residences
|
3
|
82
|
1
|
10
|
4
|
92
|
Bvlgari
|
—
|
—
|
9
|
807
|
9
|
807
|
Bvlgari Residences
|
—
|
—
|
5
|
526
|
5
|
526
|
Premium
|
1,210
|
410,074
|
1,457
|
340,116
|
2,667
|
750,190
|
Marriott Hotels
|
338
|
132,927
|
284
|
86,479
|
622
|
219,406
|
Marriott Residences
|
—
|
—
|
5
|
1,283
|
5
|
1,283
|
Sheraton
|
161
|
62,574
|
269
|
83,627
|
430
|
146,201
|
Sheraton Residences
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
472
|
3
|
472
|
Westin
|
137
|
55,569
|
114
|
34,354
|
251
|
89,923
|
Westin Residences
|
3
|
266
|
3
|
413
|
6
|
679
|
Autograph Collection
|
173
|
39,578
|
194
|
37,686
|
367
|
77,264
|
Autograph Collection Residences
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
45
|
2
|
45
|
Renaissance Hotels
|
93
|
28,810
|
89
|
25,788
|
182
|
54,598
|
Renaissance Residences
|
1
|
112
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
112
|
Tribute Portfolio
|
105
|
19,633
|
87
|
12,512
|
192
|
32,145
|
Tribute Portfolio Residences
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
137
|
1
|
137
|
Le Méridien
|
24
|
5,299
|
99
|
26,840
|
123
|
32,139
|
Le Méridien Residences
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
62
|
1
|
62
|
Delta Hotels by Marriott
|
94
|
22,486
|
46
|
9,105
|
140
|
31,591
|
MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy
|
12
|
26,210
|
—
|
—
|
12
|
26,210
|
Design Hotels*
|
28
|
2,845
|
206
|
13,246
|
234
|
16,091
|
Gaylord Hotels
|
7
|
11,820
|
—
|
—
|
7
|
11,820
|
Marriott Executive Apartments
|
—
|
—
|
50
|
7,729
|
50
|
7,729
|
Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy **
|
32
|
1,532
|
—
|
—
|
32
|
1,532
|
Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy
|
2
|
413
|
4
|
338
|
6
|
751
|
Select
|
4,972
|
598,574
|
1,217
|
220,426
|
6,189
|
819,000
|
Courtyard by Marriott
|
1,083
|
150,003
|
282
|
56,912
|
1,365
|
206,915
|
Fairfield by Marriott
|
1,198
|
113,614
|
192
|
28,266
|
1,390
|
141,880
|
Residence Inn by Marriott
|
898
|
110,417
|
51
|
6,281
|
949
|
116,698
|
Four Points by Sheraton
|
146
|
20,991
|
256
|
54,433
|
402
|
75,424
|
SpringHill Suites by Marriott
|
584
|
68,944
|
—
|
—
|
584
|
68,944
|
TownePlace Suites by Marriott
|
579
|
58,389
|
—
|
—
|
579
|
58,389
|
AC Hotels by Marriott
|
144
|
24,138
|
126
|
19,217
|
270
|
43,355
|
Aloft Hotels
|
169
|
24,410
|
72
|
15,118
|
241
|
39,528
|
Moxy Hotels
|
50
|
8,787
|
131
|
25,008
|
181
|
33,795
|
Element Hotels
|
105
|
14,507
|
21
|
3,755
|
126
|
18,262
|
citizenM
|
16
|
4,374
|
21
|
4,415
|
37
|
8,789
|
Protea Hotels by Marriott
|
—
|
—
|
65
|
7,021
|
65
|
7,021
|
Midscale
|
27
|
2,863
|
257
|
29,721
|
284
|
32,584
|
City Express by Marriott
|
16
|
1,569
|
150
|
17,907
|
166
|
19,476
|
Four Points Flex by Sheraton
|
—
|
—
|
57
|
8,259
|
57
|
8,259
|
Series by Marriott **
|
5
|
550
|
50
|
3,555
|
55
|
4,105
|
StudioRes
|
6
|
744
|
—
|
—
|
6
|
744
|
Timeshare*
|
73
|
18,949
|
22
|
3,963
|
95
|
22,912
|
Grand Total
|
6,495
|
1,092,479
|
3,431
|
703,329
|
9,926
|
1,795,808
|
1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America.
|
* Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
|
** The Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy includes properties under both the Premium and Select quality tiers. Series by Marriott includes properties under both the Select and Midscale quality tiers.
|
Property and room counts presented by brand in the above table include certain hotels in our system that are not yet operating under such brand, but are expected to operate under such brand following the completion of planned renovations.
|
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
|
In Constant $
|
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025
|
RevPAR
|
Occupancy
|
Average Daily Rate
|
Brand
|
2026
|
vs. 2025
|
2026
|
vs. 2025
|
2026
|
vs. 2025
|
JW Marriott
|
$ 287.03
|
5.1 %
|
74.2 %
|
0.7 %
|
pts.
|
$ 387.02
|
4.1 %
|
The Ritz-Carlton
|
$ 430.10
|
5.9 %
|
67.6 %
|
1.2 %
|
pts.
|
$ 636.08
|
4.1 %
|
W Hotels
|
$ 291.01
|
12.9 %
|
67.1 %
|
3.1 %
|
pts.
|
$ 433.87
|
7.7 %
|
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
|
$ 374.47
|
7.4 %
|
70.4 %
|
1.2 %
|
pts.
|
$ 531.95
|
5.5 %
|
Marriott Hotels
|
$ 178.74
|
4.2 %
|
67.5 %
|
0.3 %
|
pts.
|
$ 264.64
|
3.8 %
|
Sheraton
|
$ 163.09
|
0.9 %
|
66.2 %
|
0.1 %
|
pts.
|
$ 246.51
|
0.8 %
|
Westin
|
$ 175.99
|
4.6 %
|
67.1 %
|
1.3 %
|
pts.
|
$ 262.37
|
2.7 %
|
Composite US & Canada Premium2
|
$ 173.70
|
3.4 %
|
67.1 %
|
0.2 %
|
pts.
|
$ 259.01
|
3.1 %
|
US & Canada Full-Service3
|
$ 217.42
|
4.9 %
|
67.8 %
|
0.4 %
|
pts.
|
$ 320.73
|
4.2 %
|
Courtyard by Marriott
|
$ 108.02
|
2.4 %
|
63.0 %
|
0.1 %
|
pts.
|
$ 171.52
|
2.2 %
|
Residence Inn by Marriott
|
$ 151.23
|
1.9 %
|
73.5 %
|
0.4 %
|
pts.
|
$ 205.73
|
1.4 %
|
Composite US & Canada Select4
|
$ 126.09
|
2.7 %
|
67.0 %
|
0.5 %
|
pts.
|
$ 188.25
|
2.0 %
|
US & Canada - All5
|
$ 197.07
|
4.6 %
|
67.6 %
|
0.4 %
|
pts.
|
$ 291.48
|
3.9 %
|
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025
|
RevPAR
|
Occupancy
|
Average Daily Rate
|
Brand
|
2026
|
vs. 2025
|
2026
|
vs. 2025
|
2026
|
vs. 2025
|
JW Marriott
|
$ 270.16
|
4.7 %
|
73.5 %
|
0.5 %
|
pts.
|
$ 367.66
|
4.0 %
|
The Ritz-Carlton
|
$ 420.93
|
5.8 %
|
67.4 %
|
1.0 %
|
pts.
|
$ 624.96
|
4.2 %
|
W Hotels
|
$ 291.01
|
12.9 %
|
67.1 %
|
3.1 %
|
pts.
|
$ 433.87
|
7.7 %
|
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
|
$ 339.42
|
6.8 %
|
70.3 %
|
0.9 %
|
pts.
|
$ 482.70
|
5.4 %
|
Marriott Hotels
|
$ 142.93
|
4.0 %
|
65.0 %
|
0.6 %
|
pts.
|
$ 219.73
|
3.0 %
|
Sheraton
|
$ 124.14
|
2.7 %
|
63.8 %
|
0.8 %
|
pts.
|
$ 194.47
|
1.4 %
|
Westin
|
$ 162.66
|
3.0 %
|
67.3 %
|
0.2 %
|
pts.
|
$ 241.66
|
2.7 %
|
Composite US & Canada Premium2
|
$ 144.83
|
3.8 %
|
65.2 %
|
0.5 %
|
pts.
|
$ 222.26
|
2.9 %
|
US & Canada Full-Service3
|
$ 166.06
|
4.5 %
|
65.7 %
|
0.6 %
|
pts.
|
$ 252.67
|
3.5 %
|
Courtyard by Marriott
|
$ 102.08
|
3.6 %
|
63.5 %
|
0.5 %
|
pts.
|
$ 160.83
|
2.8 %
|
Residence Inn by Marriott
|
$ 122.16
|
2.6 %
|
72.6 %
|
0.7 %
|
pts.
|
$ 168.16
|
1.5 %
|
Fairfield by Marriott
|
$ 82.96
|
3.1 %
|
62.6 %
|
0.3 %
|
pts.
|
$ 132.47
|
2.6 %
|
Composite US & Canada Select4
|
$ 103.87
|
3.5 %
|
66.8 %
|
0.7 %
|
pts.
|
$ 155.60
|
2.4 %
|
US & Canada - All5
|
$ 128.80
|
4.0 %
|
66.3 %
|
0.7 %
|
pts.
|
$ 194.15
|
3.0 %
|
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
|
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
|
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
|
4 Includes Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Aloft Hotels, Element Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, and Moxy Hotels.
|
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select. Systemwide also includes US & Canada Midscale.
|
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
|
In Constant $
|
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025
|
RevPAR
|
Occupancy
|
Average Daily Rate
|
Region
|
2026
|
vs. 2025
|
2026
|
vs. 2025
|
2026
|
vs. 2025
|
Europe
|
$ 174.01
|
7.0 %
|
61.2 %
|
-0.6 %
|
pts.
|
$ 284.35
|
8.0 %
|
Middle East & Africa
|
$ 138.45
|
-2.3 %
|
62.3 %
|
-6.3 %
|
pts.
|
$ 222.36
|
7.5 %
|
Greater China
|
$ 79.23
|
6.1 %
|
65.1 %
|
1.2 %
|
pts.
|
$ 121.63
|
4.1 %
|
Asia Pacific excluding China
|
$ 136.26
|
7.6 %
|
71.3 %
|
2.5 %
|
pts.
|
$ 191.17
|
3.8 %
|
Caribbean & Latin America
|
$ 255.61
|
-0.7 %
|
69.0 %
|
-0.1 %
|
pts.
|
$ 370.60
|
-0.5 %
|
International - All1
|
$ 126.47
|
4.1 %
|
66.3 %
|
0.1 %
|
pts.
|
$ 190.69
|
4.1 %
|
Worldwide2
|
$ 155.02
|
4.4 %
|
66.8 %
|
0.2 %
|
pts.
|
$ 231.93
|
4.0 %
|
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025
|
RevPAR
|
Occupancy
|
Average Daily Rate
|
Region
|
2026
|
vs. 2025
|
2026
|
vs. 2025
|
2026
|
vs. 2025
|
Europe
|
$ 118.31
|
6.6 %
|
61.2 %
|
1.5 %
|
pts.
|
$ 193.41
|
4.0 %
|
Middle East & Africa
|
$ 128.54
|
-1.9 %
|
61.6 %
|
-5.4 %
|
pts.
|
$ 208.78
|
6.7 %
|
Greater China
|
$ 70.68
|
5.7 %
|
63.1 %
|
1.1 %
|
pts.
|
$ 111.99
|
3.9 %
|
Asia Pacific excluding China
|
$ 130.93
|
7.3 %
|
70.2 %
|
2.2 %
|
pts.
|
$ 186.60
|
3.9 %
|
Caribbean & Latin America
|
$ 139.29
|
2.0 %
|
63.0 %
|
1.4 %
|
pts.
|
$ 221.24
|
-0.3 %
|
International - All1
|
$ 112.01
|
4.6 %
|
64.1 %
|
0.7 %
|
pts.
|
$ 174.73
|
3.5 %
|
Worldwide2
|
$ 123.09
|
4.2 %
|
65.6 %
|
0.7 %
|
pts.
|
$ 187.70
|
3.1 %
|
1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America.
|
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
|
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
($ in millions)
|
Fiscal
|
First
Quarter
|
Net income, as reported
|
$ 648
|
Cost reimbursement revenue
|
(4,844)
|
Reimbursed expenses
|
4,936
|
Interest expense
|
214
|
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
|
2
|
Provision for income taxes
|
210
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
54
|
Contract investment amortization
|
35
|
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
|
73
|
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
|
3
|
Stock-based compensation
|
57
|
Restructuring and merger-related charges, and other
|
4
|
Adjustments related to Sonder Termination
|
(2)
|
Adjustment to gain on investee's asset disposition
|
8
|
Adjusted EBITDA†
|
$ 1,398
|
Change from 2025 Adjusted EBITDA†
|
15 %
|
Fiscal Year 2025
|
First
Quarter
|
Second
Quarter
|
Third
Quarter
|
Fourth
Quarter
|
Total
|
Net income, as reported
|
$ 665
|
$ 763
|
$ 728
|
$ 445
|
$ 2,601
|
Cost reimbursement revenue
|
(4,655)
|
(4,932)
|
(4,760)
|
(4,857)
|
(19,204)
|
Reimbursed expenses
|
4,722
|
4,874
|
4,739
|
5,168
|
19,503
|
Interest expense
|
192
|
203
|
206
|
208
|
809
|
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
7
|
Provision for income taxes
|
99
|
291
|
266
|
137
|
793
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
51
|
53
|
50
|
59
|
213
|
Contract investment amortization
|
28
|
29
|
29
|
49
|
135
|
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
|
57
|
61
|
64
|
69
|
251
|
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
6
|
18
|
Stock-based compensation
|
52
|
58
|
61
|
65
|
236
|
Restructuring and merger-related charges (recoveries), and other
|
1
|
8
|
(40)
|
29
|
(2)
|
Expenses related to Sonder Termination
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
23
|
23
|
Adjusted EBITDA†
|
$ 1,217
|
$ 1,415
|
$ 1,349
|
$ 1,402
|
$ 5,383
|
† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press release schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
|
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
|
SECOND QUARTER 2026
|
($ in millions)
|
Range
|
Estimated
|
Second Quarter
|
Net income excluding certain items1, 2
|
$ 744
|
$ 762
|
Interest expense
|
223
|
223
|
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
|
1
|
1
|
Provision for income taxes
|
267
|
274
|
Depreciation and amortization2
|
117
|
117
|
Contract investment amortization
|
32
|
32
|
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
|
75
|
75
|
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
|
5
|
5
|
Stock-based compensation
|
61
|
61
|
Adjusted EBITDA†
|
$ 1,525
|
$ 1,550
|
$ 1,415
|
Increase over 2025 Adjusted EBITDA†
|
8 %
|
10 %
|
† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press release schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
|
1 Forecast excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related charges, and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Forecast includes the impact of our planned sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel, which we assume will occur later in the 2026 second quarter, and our planned investment in Lefay, which we assume will occur later this year. Forecast does not reflect any other potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.
|
2 Includes the midpoint of the range of our expected 2026 second quarter impairment charge of approximately $65 million to $70 million related to our planned sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel.
|
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
|
FULL YEAR 2026
|
($ in millions)
|
Range
|
Estimated
|
Full Year 2025
|
Net income excluding certain items1, 2
|
$ 2,942
|
$ 3,008
|
Interest expense
|
901
|
901
|
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
|
7
|
7
|
Provision for income taxes
|
1,036
|
1,060
|
Depreciation and amortization2
|
277
|
277
|
Contract investment amortization
|
138
|
138
|
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
|
305
|
305
|
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
|
18
|
18
|
Stock-based compensation
|
250
|
250
|
Adjustments related to Sonder Termination
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
Adjustment to gain on investee's asset disposition
|
8
|
8
|
Adjusted EBITDA†
|
$ 5,880
|
$ 5,970
|
$ 5,383
|
Increase over 2025 Adjusted EBITDA†
|
9 %
|
11 %
|
† Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press release schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
|
1 Forecast excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related charges, and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Forecast includes the impact of our planned sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel, which we assume will occur later in the 2026 second quarter, and our planned investment in Lefay, which we assume will occur later this year. Forecast does not reflect any other potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.
|
2 Includes the midpoint of the range of our expected 2026 second quarter impairment charge of approximately $65 million to $70 million related to our planned sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
In our press release and schedules, on the related conference call, and in the infographic made available in connection with our press release, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are labeled as "Adjusted" and/or identified with the symbol "†". We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release, schedules, and infographic are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile each to the most directly comparable GAAP measures (with respect to the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, to the extent available without unreasonable efforts). Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share, or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related charges, and other expenses. When applicable, Adjusted operating income also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges as well as impairment charges and expenses/adjustments related to the Sonder Termination. Adjusted total revenues excludes cost reimbursement revenue as well as, when applicable, certain non-cash impairment charges and impairment charges related to the Sonder Termination. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate. Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted effective tax rate reflect our net income, diluted earnings per share, and effective tax rate, respectively, excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, and other expenses, as well as, when applicable, certain non-cash impairment charges, gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (if above a specified threshold), and impairment charges and expenses/adjustments related to the Sonder Termination. Additionally, Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted effective tax rate exclude the income tax effect of the above items (calculated using an estimated tax rate applicable to each item) and income tax special items, which in 2025 primarily related to the release of tax reserves. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization (including non-cash impairment charges), provision for income taxes, restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (if above a specified threshold). In addition, Adjusted EBITDA excludes impairment charges and expenses/adjustments related to the Sonder Termination.
In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Adjusted effective tax rate, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges as well as charges related to legal proceedings that are outside of the ordinary course of our business, both of which we record in the "Restructuring and merger-related charges, and other" caption of our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"). We also exclude 2025 fourth quarter impairment charges and expenses as well as subsequent adjustments related to the Sonder Termination, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization" and "Owned, leased, and other expense" captions of our Income Statements, as they are related to the cessation of operations of an entire brand, which is a nonrecurring event. In addition, we exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our franchise and management contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in (losses) earnings" captions of our Income Statements. These adjustments allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties, and for which we receive reimbursement under our agreements with hotel owners and certain other counterparties with no added mark-up. We do not operate these property-level and centralized programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners and certain other counterparties, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, we recognize cost reimbursement revenue at the same time that we incur expenses, and property-level services have no net impact on our Income Statements in the reporting period. However, for centralized programs and services, we may be reimbursed before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners and certain other counterparties in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from hotel owners and certain other counterparties to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.
RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by total rooms available for the period, is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues. RevPAR may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We also believe occupancy and average daily rate ("ADR"), which are components of calculating RevPAR, are meaningful indicators of our performance. Occupancy, which we calculate by dividing total rooms sold by total rooms available for the period, measures the utilization of a property's available capacity. ADR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by total rooms sold, measures average room price and is useful in assessing pricing levels. Comparisons to prior periods are on a constant U.S. dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to the prior comparable period. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding the performance of hotels in our system as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.
We define our comparable properties as hotels in our system that were open and operating under one of our brands since the beginning of the last full calendar year (since January 1, 2025 for the current period) and have not, in either the current or previous year: (1) undergone significant room or public space renovations or expansions, (2) been converted between company-operated and franchised, or (3) sustained substantial property damage or business interruption. Our comparable properties also exclude MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, Design Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, residences, timeshare, and all-inclusive properties.
We use the term "hotel owners" throughout these schedules to refer, collectively, to owners of hotels and other lodging offerings operating in our system pursuant to franchise agreements, management agreements, license agreements, or similar arrangements, and we use the term "hotels in our system" to refer to hotels and other lodging offerings operating in our system pursuant to such arrangements, as well as hotels that we own or lease. The terms "hotel owners" and "hotels in our system" exclude Homes & Villas by Marriott BonvoySM (which we also exclude from our property and room count), timeshare, residential, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection®.
SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.
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