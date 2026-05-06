Marriott International Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

News provided by

Marriott International, Inc.

May 06, 2026, 07:00 ET

  • First quarter 2026 RevPAR1 increased 4.2 percent worldwide, with 4.0 percent growth in the U.S. & Canada and 4.6 percent growth in international markets
  • First quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.43 and Adjusted diluted EPS totaled $2.72
  • First quarter reported net income totaled $648 million and Adjusted net income totaled $726 million
  • First quarter Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,398 million
  • The company added roughly 15,900 net rooms globally during the quarter and net rooms grew 4.5 percent from the end of the first quarter of 2025
  • At the end of the quarter, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline reached a new record and totaled over 4,100 properties and nearly 618,000 rooms, with 43 percent of pipeline rooms under construction including hotels that are pending conversion
  • The company repurchased 2.1 million shares of common stock for $0.7 billion in the 2026 first quarter. Year-to-date through April 29, the company has returned over $1.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

For a summary of first quarter 2026 highlights, please visit: https://news.marriott.com/static-assets/component-resources/newscenter/earnings/2026/2026-q1-earnings-infographic.pdf.

BETHESDA, Md., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today reported first quarter 2026 results.

Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We delivered excellent first quarter results, reflecting the strength of our brands, our unmatched global footprint, and the resilience of demand for travel. Global RevPAR increased over 4 percent, exceeding the high end of our expectations, driven by gains in both average daily rate and occupancy. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada rose 4 percent, with performance strengthening throughout the quarter and growth broad-based across customer segments and chain scales.

"International RevPAR grew 4.6 percent in the quarter, despite the conflict in the Middle East impacting March results. RevPAR in EMEA grew over 3 percent in the quarter, with increases in Europe and Africa partially offset by a decline in the Middle East. APEC led international performance, with first quarter RevPAR increasing more than 7 percent, on sustained leisure travel demand. RevPAR in Greater China increased by almost 6 percent, driven by leisure travel, particularly in Hong Kong and Hainan.

"Our development momentum continued, and we had record first quarter signings. Our industry-leading pipeline expanded to nearly 618,000 rooms, up over 5 percent from the year‐ago quarter. Conversions, including multi-unit deals, remained a significant driver of growth, representing over 35 percent of signings and over 40 percent of openings in the quarter.

"Our Marriott Bonvoy travel platform remains a key competitive advantage that connects members to stays, experiences, and loyalty partners throughout their journey, and delivers significant value to hotel owners. Supported by our broad portfolio of brands and experiences, loyalty program membership in Marriott Bonvoy grew to nearly 283 million members at quarter-end.

"As we look ahead to the rest of this year and beyond, we are confident that our leading global scale and strong brand portfolio, our powerful Marriott Bonvoy travel platform and loyalty program, our dedicated associates, and our asset-light business model continue to position us very well for sustainable, long-term growth."

First Quarter 2026 Results
Franchise and base management fees totaled $1,211 million in the 2026 first quarter, a 13 percent increase compared to franchise and base management fees of $1,071 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher co-branded credit card fees, rooms growth and higher RevPAR.

Incentive management fees totaled $222 million in the 2026 first quarter, compared to $204 million in the 2025 first quarter, driven by strong year-over-year growth in the U.S. & Canada, as well as increases in the APEC, Greater China and CALA regions. Managed hotels in international markets contributed nearly two-thirds of the incentive fees earned in the quarter.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of owned, leased, and other expense1, totaled $35 million in the 2026 first quarter, compared to $29 million in the 2025 first quarter.

General and administrative expenses2 for the 2026 first quarter totaled $219 million, compared to $209 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher compensation costs partly due to timing, partially offset by lower litigation expenses.

Interest expense, net, totaled $204 million in the 2026 first quarter, compared to $183 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.

In the 2026 first quarter, the provision for income taxes totaled $210 million, compared to $99 million in the 2025 first quarter, which benefited from an $86 million release of certain tax reserves.

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $1,064 million in the 2026 first quarter, compared to 2025 first quarter reported operating income of $948 million. Reported net income totaled $648 million in the 2026 first quarter, a 3 percent decrease compared to 2025 first quarter reported net income of $665 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.43 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.39 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2026 first quarter totaled $1,158 million, compared to 2025 first quarter Adjusted operating income of $1,016 million. First quarter 2026 Adjusted net income totaled $726 million, compared to 2025 first quarter Adjusted net income of $645 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2026 first quarter totaled $2.72, compared to Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.32 in the year-ago quarter.

First quarter 2026 Adjusted results excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, and other expenses, adjustments related to the termination of our licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings Inc., and an adjustment to a gain on an asset disposition. See the press release schedules for the calculation of Adjusted results and the manner in which the Adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,398 million in the 2026 first quarter, a 15 percent increase compared to first quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $1,217 million. See the press release schedules for the Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Income Statement Reclassification
In the 2025 fourth quarter, to enhance understanding of the company's general and administrative costs, we reclassified amounts attributable to other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements. The expenses that were reclassified from "General, administrative, and other" are certain costs associated with our property-related fee revenues, such as guarantee expense, provision for credit losses, and certain brand-related or property-related expenses, as well as costs associated with certain third-party agreements. Please refer to the Expense Captions - As Reclassified section in the press release schedules for information about the affected expense captions, as reclassified, for each quarter and the full fiscal year of 2025.

Selected Performance Information
The company added roughly 15,900 net rooms during the quarter, including approximately 7,500 net rooms in international markets. At the end of the quarter, Marriott's global system totaled over 9,900 properties, with nearly 1,796,000 rooms.

At the end of the quarter, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 4,107 properties with nearly 618,000 rooms, including 230 properties with nearly 34,000 rooms approved for development but not yet subject to signed contracts. The quarter-end pipeline included 1,699 properties with over 268,000 rooms under construction, including hotels that are in the process of converting to our system. Over half of the rooms in the quarter-end pipeline were located in international markets.

In the 2026 first quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 4.2 percent (a 6.0 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2025 first quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 4.0 percent (a 4.3 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 4.6 percent (a 10.1 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2025 first quarter.

Balance Sheet & Common Stock
At the end of the quarter, Marriott's total debt was $16.5 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.5 billion, compared to $16.2 billion in debt and $0.4 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2025.

The company repurchased 2.1 million shares of common stock in the 2026 first quarter for $0.7 billion.  Year-to-date through April 29, the company has repurchased 3.1 million shares for $1.1 billion.

In the 2026 first quarter, the company issued $600 million of Series WW Senior Notes due in 2033 with a 4.5 percent interest rate coupon and $850 million of Series XX Senior Notes due in 2038 with a 5.1 percent interest rate coupon.

Company Outlook
The company's updated outlook assumes continued impact from the conflict in the Middle East and continued travel disruption, primarily impacting the Middle East region through the end of the year. The outlook does not include any impact from the renegotiation of our U.S. co-branded cards, as those discussions are still ongoing.

Second Quarter 2026

vs. Second Quarter 2025

Full Year 2026

vs. Full Year 2025

Comparable systemwide constant $ RevPAR growth

Worldwide

1.5% to 2.5%

2.0% to 3.0%








Year-End 2026


vs. Year-End 2025

Net rooms growth

4.5% to 5%



($ in millions, except EPS)

Second Quarter 2026

Full Year 2026

Gross fee revenues

$1,538 to $1,553

$5,925 to $5,985

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of owned,
leased, and other expense

Approx. $60

$215 to $225

General and administrative expenses

$230 to $220

$895 to $875

Adjusted EBITDA1,2

$1,525 to $1,550

$5,880 to $5,970

Adjusted EPS – diluted2,3

$2.99 to $3.06

$11.38 to $11.63

Adjusted effective tax rate2

Approx. 26.5%

26.0% to 26.5%

Investment spending4

$1,050 to $1,150

Capital return to shareholders5

Over $4,400

1See the press release schedules for the Adjusted EBITDA calculations.

2Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS – diluted and Adjusted effective tax rate for second quarter and full year 2026 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related charges, and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. Our outlook includes the impact of our planned sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel (but adjusted for the related expected impairment charge of approximately $65 million to $70 million), which we assume will occur later in the 2026 second quarter, as well as our planned investment in Lefay, which we assume will occur later this year. Our outlook excludes any other potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. In addition, our full year 2026 outlook excludes the first quarter 2026 adjustments related to the Sonder termination of $2 million and adjustment to a gain on an asset disposition of $(8) million.

3Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above.

4Investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities (including our planned investment in Lefay, which we assume will occur later this year), but excludes any potential property or brand acquisitions, which we cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy, and which may be significant.

5Assumes the level of investment spending noted above, our planned sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel, and that no other asset sales, property acquisitions or brand acquisitions occur during the year.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will conduct its quarterly earnings review for the investment community and news media on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor (click on "Events & Presentations" and click on the quarterly conference call link). A replay will be available at that same website until May 6, 2027.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is US Toll Free: 800-267-6316, or Global: +1 203-518-9783. The conference ID is MAR1Q26.

Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of May 6, 2026. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; shareholder returns; our growth prospects; our development pipeline; our expectations about the conflict in the Middle East; our planned hotel sale; our anticipated investment in Lefay; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we describe in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with over 9,900 properties in 146 countries and territories, as of March 31, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

IRPR#1
Tables follow








1All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2026 and 2025 reflect properties that are comparable in both years.

2In the 2025 fourth quarter, to enhance understanding of the company's general and administrative costs, we reclassified amounts attributable to other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements. Please see the Income Statement Reclassification section of this press release for additional information.

 

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

QUARTER 1, 2026


Consolidated Statements of Income

A-2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A-3

Expense Captions - As Reclassified

A-4

Total Lodging Products by Ownership Type

A-5

Total Lodging Products by Tier

A-7

Key Lodging Statistics

A-9

Adjusted EBITDA

A-11

Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Second Quarter 2026

A-12

Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2026

A-13

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures

A-14

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FIRST QUARTER 2026 AND 2025

($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)













Percent


Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)


March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

2026 vs. 2025

REVENUES





Franchise fees1

$                      872

$                      746

17

Base management fees

339

325

4

Incentive management fees

222

204

9

Gross fee revenues

1,433

1,275

12

Contract investment amortization2

(35)

(28)

(25)

Net fee revenues

1,398

1,247

12

Owned, leased, and other revenue3

412

361

14

Cost reimbursement revenue4

4,844

4,655

4


6,654

6,263

6







OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES





Owned, leased, and other expense5*

377

332

(14)

Depreciation, amortization, and other6

54

51

(6)

General and administrative7*

219

209

(5)

Restructuring and merger-related charges, and other

4

1

(300)

Reimbursed expenses4

4,936

4,722

(5)


5,590

5,315

(5)







OPERATING INCOME

1,064

948

12







Gains (losses) and other income, net8

3

(2)

250

Interest expense

(214)

(192)

(11)

Interest income

10

9

11

Equity in (losses) earnings9

(5)

1

(600)







INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

858

764

12







Provision for income taxes

(210)

(99)

(112)







NET INCOME

$                      648

$                      665

(3)







EARNINGS PER SHARE





Earnings per share - basic

$                     2.44

$                     2.40

2

Earnings per share - diluted

$                     2.43

$                     2.39

2







Basic shares (in millions)

266.1

276.9

Diluted shares (in millions)

266.8

277.7

* The 2025 first quarter reflects the reclassification of $36 million of other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements to conform to our current presentation.

1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements for lodging properties (including our timeshare properties), application and relicensing fees, co-branded credit card fees, residential branding fees, and other brand-related fees.

2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with customers and any related impairments.

3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.

4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from hotel owners and certain other counterparties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for their benefit. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties.

5 Owned, leased, and other expense includes operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses, and other expenses, such as expenses related to our Global Design services, certain costs associated with our property-related fee revenues (such as guarantee expense, provision for credit losses, and certain brand-related or property-related expenses), and costs associated with certain third-party agreements.

6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of acquired contracts, software, and other definite-lived intangible assets, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.

7 General and administrative expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.

8 Gains (losses) and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.

9 Equity in (losses) earnings includes our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

($ in millions except per share amounts)






The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.







Three Months Ended





Percent

March 31,


March 31,


Better/

2026

2025

(Worse)

Total revenues, as reported

$            6,654

$            6,263

Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,844)

(4,655)

Adjusted total revenues

1,810

1,608













Operating income, as reported

1,064

948

Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,844)

(4,655)

Add: Reimbursed expenses

4,936

4,722

Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges, and other

4

1

Less: Adjustments related to Sonder Termination1

(2)



Adjusted operating income

1,158

1,016

14












Operating income margin

16 %

15 %

Adjusted operating income margin

64 %

63 %













Net income, as reported

648

665

Less: Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,844)

(4,655)

Add: Reimbursed expenses

4,936

4,722

Add: Restructuring and merger-related charges, and other

4

1

Less: Adjustments related to Sonder Termination1

(2)



Add: Adjustment to gain on investee's asset disposition2

8



Income tax effect of above adjustments

(24)

(17)

Less: Income tax special items


(71)

Adjusted net income

$              726

$              645

13












Diluted earnings per share, as reported

$             2.43

$             2.39

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$             2.72

$             2.32

17

Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press release schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

1 Adjustments related to the termination of our licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings Inc. (the "Sonder Termination") reported in Owned, leased, and other expense.


2 Adjustment to gain on investee's asset disposition reported in Equity in (losses) earnings.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPENSE CAPTIONS - AS RECLASSIFIED

QUARTERLY AND FULL YEAR 2025

($ in millions)

In the 2025 fourth quarter, to enhance understanding of the company's general and administrative costs, we reclassified amounts attributable to other expenses previously reported under the "General, administrative, and other" caption to the "Owned, leased, and other expense" caption of our Income Statements. The expenses that were reclassified from "General, administrative, and other" are certain costs associated with our property-related fee revenues, such as guarantee expense, provision for credit losses, and certain brand-related or property-related expenses, as well as costs associated with certain third-party agreements. The following table includes the affected expense captions, as reclassified, for each quarter and the full fiscal year of 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total

Owned, leased, and other revenue

$        361

$        441

$        420

$        457

$      1,679

Owned, leased, and other expense

332

363

350

416

1,461

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of owned, leased, and other
expense

$         29

$         78

$         70

$         41

$        218










General and administrative

$        209

$        210

$        210

$        241

$        870

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE

As of March 31, 2026








US & Canada

Total International1

Total Worldwide

Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Franchised, Licensed, and Other

5,843

876,009

1,938

328,214

7,781

1,204,223

 Courtyard by Marriott

937

126,359

144

26,596

1,081

152,955

 Fairfield by Marriott

1,195

112,916

135

19,516

1,330

132,432

 Residence Inn by Marriott

833

99,477

41

5,039

874

104,516

 Marriott Hotels

239

76,223

86

23,892

325

100,115

 Autograph Collection

162

36,309

171

33,982

333

70,291

 SpringHill Suites by Marriott

575

67,563

575

67,563

 Sheraton

137

42,428

86

23,776

223

66,204

 TownePlace Suites by Marriott

575

57,774

575

57,774

 Four Points by Sheraton

145

20,857

159

28,878

304

49,735

 Westin

97

33,215

34

10,180

131

43,395

 AC Hotels by Marriott

136

22,626

108

15,889

244

38,515

 Moxy Hotels

49

8,407

116

21,909

165

30,316

 Tribute Portfolio

105

19,633

72

10,668

177

30,301

 Aloft Hotels

167

23,905

30

5,776

197

29,681

 Renaissance Hotels

73

20,153

34

8,750

107

28,903

 MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy

12

26,210

12

26,210

 Delta Hotels by Marriott

70

15,864

41

7,926

111

23,790

 Timeshare*

73

18,949

22

3,963

95

22,912

 The Luxury Collection

17

8,245

66

14,203

83

22,448

 City Express by Marriott

16

1,569

150

17,907

166

19,476

 Design Hotels*

28

2,845

206

13,246

234

16,091

 Element Hotels

102

13,697

7

1,043

109

14,740

 Le Méridien

24

5,299

29

8,194

53

13,493

 JW Marriott

13

6,327

16

4,279

29

10,606

 citizenM

16

4,374

19

3,938

35

8,312

 Four Points Flex by Sheraton

57

8,259

57

8,259

 Series by Marriott

5

550

50

3,555

55

4,105

 Protea Hotels by Marriott

38

3,371

38

3,371

 Marriott Executive Apartments

9

1,797

9

1,797

 Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy

32

1,532

32

1,532

 W Hotels

1

1,117

1

226

2

1,343

 StudioRes

6

744

6

744

 The Ritz-Carlton

1

429

2

262

3

691

 Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy

2

413

3

258

5

671

 The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection*

3

603

3

603

 St. Regis

1

172

1

172

 Bvlgari

2

161

2

161

 Owned/Leased

14

5,539

37

8,867

51

14,406

 Sheraton

1

1,218

3

1,724

4

2,942

 Marriott Hotels

2

1,304

5

1,631

7

2,935

 Courtyard by Marriott

7

987

4

894

11

1,881

 W Hotels

2

765

2

665

4

1,430

 Westin

1

1,073

1

1,073

 Protea Hotels by Marriott

5

912

5

912

 JW Marriott

2

696

2

696

 The Ritz-Carlton

2

548

2

548

 Renaissance Hotels

2

505

2

505

 The Luxury Collection

3

383

3

383

 Autograph Collection

5

360

5

360

 Residence Inn by Marriott

1

192

1

140

2

332

 Tribute Portfolio

2

249

2

249

 St. Regis

1

160

1

160

Managed

564

203,110

1,384

357,548

1,948

560,658

 Marriott Hotels

97

55,400

193

60,956

290

116,356

 Sheraton

23

18,928

180

58,127

203

77,055

 Courtyard by Marriott

139

22,657

134

29,422

273

52,079

 Westin

39

21,281

80

24,174

119

45,455

 JW Marriott

23

13,191

76

26,398

99

39,589

 The Ritz-Carlton

42

12,799

80

18,443

122

31,242

 Four Points by Sheraton

1

134

97

25,555

98

25,689

 Renaissance Hotels

20

8,657

53

16,533

73

25,190

 Le Méridien

70

18,646

70

18,646

 W Hotels

20

5,400

46

12,060

66

17,460

 St. Regis

13

2,608

51

11,236

64

13,844

 Residence Inn by Marriott

64

10,748

9

1,102

73

11,850

 Gaylord Hotels

7

11,820

7

11,820

 The Luxury Collection

6

2,316

43

8,436

49

10,752

 Aloft Hotels

2

505

42

9,342

44

9,847

 Fairfield by Marriott

3

698

57

8,750

60

9,448

 Delta Hotels by Marriott

24

6,622

5

1,179

29

7,801

 Autograph Collection

11

3,269

18

3,344

29

6,613

 Marriott Executive Apartments

41

5,932

41

5,932

 AC Hotels by Marriott

8

1,512

18

3,328

26

4,840

 EDITION

5

1,379

17

3,238

22

4,617

 Element Hotels

3

810

14

2,712

17

3,522

 Moxy Hotels

1

380

15

3,099

16

3,479

 Protea Hotels by Marriott

22

2,738

22

2,738

 Tribute Portfolio

13

1,595

13

1,595

 SpringHill Suites by Marriott

9

1,381

9

1,381

 Bvlgari

7

646

7

646

 TownePlace Suites by Marriott

4

615

4

615

 citizenM

2

477

2

477

 Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy

1

80

1

80

Residences

74

7,821

72

8,700

146

16,521

 The Ritz-Carlton Residences

45

5,031

23

1,928

68

6,959

 St. Regis Residences

11

1,279

14

1,916

25

3,195

 W Residences

9

869

8

768

17

1,637

 Marriott Residences

5

1,283

5

1,283

 JW Marriott Residences

1

91

4

1,055

5

1,146

 Westin Residences

3

266

3

413

6

679

 Bvlgari Residences

5

526

5

526

 Sheraton Residences

3

472

3

472

 The Luxury Collection Residences

1

91

2

85

3

176

 Tribute Portfolio Residences

1

137

1

137

 Renaissance Residences

1

112

1

112

 EDITION Residences

3

82

1

10

4

92

 Le Méridien Residences

1

62

1

62

 Autograph Collection Residences

2

45

2

45

Grand Total

6,495

1,092,479

3,431

703,329

9,926

1,795,808

1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America.

* Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."

Property and room counts presented by brand in the above table include certain hotels in our system that are not yet operating under such brand, but are expected to operate under such brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER

As of March 31, 2026








US & Canada

Total International1

Total Worldwide

Total Systemwide

Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Properties

Rooms

Luxury

213

62,019

478

109,103

691

171,122

 JW Marriott

36

19,518

94

31,373

130

50,891

 JW Marriott Residences

1

91

4

1,055

5

1,146

 The Luxury Collection

23

10,561

112

23,022

135

33,583

 The Luxury Collection Residences

1

91

2

85

3

176

 The Ritz-Carlton

43

13,228

84

19,253

127

32,481

 The Ritz-Carlton Residences

45

5,031

23

1,928

68

6,959

 The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection*

3

603

3

603

 W Hotels

23

7,282

49

12,951

72

20,233

 W Residences

9

869

8

768

17

1,637

 St. Regis

13

2,608

53

11,568

66

14,176

 St. Regis Residences

11

1,279

14

1,916

25

3,195

 EDITION

5

1,379

17

3,238

22

4,617

 EDITION Residences

3

82

1

10

4

92

 Bvlgari

9

807

9

807

 Bvlgari Residences

5

526

5

526

Premium

1,210

410,074

1,457

340,116

2,667

750,190

 Marriott Hotels

338

132,927

284

86,479

622

219,406

 Marriott Residences

5

1,283

5

1,283

 Sheraton

161

62,574

269

83,627

430

146,201

 Sheraton Residences

3

472

3

472

 Westin

137

55,569

114

34,354

251

89,923

 Westin Residences

3

266

3

413

6

679

 Autograph Collection

173

39,578

194

37,686

367

77,264

 Autograph Collection Residences

2

45

2

45

 Renaissance Hotels

93

28,810

89

25,788

182

54,598

 Renaissance Residences

1

112

1

112

 Tribute Portfolio

105

19,633

87

12,512

192

32,145

 Tribute Portfolio Residences

1

137

1

137

 Le Méridien

24

5,299

99

26,840

123

32,139

 Le Méridien Residences

1

62

1

62

 Delta Hotels by Marriott

94

22,486

46

9,105

140

31,591

 MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy

12

26,210

12

26,210

 Design Hotels*

28

2,845

206

13,246

234

16,091

 Gaylord Hotels

7

11,820

7

11,820

 Marriott Executive Apartments

50

7,729

50

7,729

 Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy **

32

1,532

32

1,532

 Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy

2

413

4

338

6

751

Select

4,972

598,574

1,217

220,426

6,189

819,000

 Courtyard by Marriott

1,083

150,003

282

56,912

1,365

206,915

 Fairfield by Marriott

1,198

113,614

192

28,266

1,390

141,880

 Residence Inn by Marriott

898

110,417

51

6,281

949

116,698

 Four Points by Sheraton

146

20,991

256

54,433

402

75,424

 SpringHill Suites by Marriott

584

68,944

584

68,944

 TownePlace Suites by Marriott

579

58,389

579

58,389

 AC Hotels by Marriott

144

24,138

126

19,217

270

43,355

 Aloft Hotels

169

24,410

72

15,118

241

39,528

 Moxy Hotels

50

8,787

131

25,008

181

33,795

 Element Hotels

105

14,507

21

3,755

126

18,262

 citizenM

16

4,374

21

4,415

37

8,789

 Protea Hotels by Marriott

65

7,021

65

7,021

Midscale

27

2,863

257

29,721

284

32,584

 City Express by Marriott

16

1,569

150

17,907

166

19,476

 Four Points Flex by Sheraton

57

8,259

57

8,259

 Series by Marriott **

5

550

50

3,555

55

4,105

 StudioRes

6

744

6

744

 Timeshare*

73

18,949

22

3,963

95

22,912

Grand Total

6,495

1,092,479

3,431

703,329

9,926

1,795,808

1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America.

* Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."

 ** The Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy includes properties under both the Premium and Select quality tiers. Series by Marriott includes properties under both the Select and Midscale quality tiers.

Property and room counts presented by brand in the above table include certain hotels in our system that are not yet operating under such brand, but are expected to operate under such brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $














Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties


Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025


RevPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Brand

2026

vs. 2025

2026

vs. 2025

2026

vs. 2025

JW Marriott

$   287.03

5.1 %

74.2 %

0.7 %

pts.

$   387.02

4.1 %

The Ritz-Carlton

$   430.10

5.9 %

67.6 %

1.2 %

pts.

$   636.08

4.1 %

W Hotels

$   291.01

12.9 %

67.1 %

3.1 %

pts.

$   433.87

7.7 %

Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$   374.47

7.4 %

70.4 %

1.2 %

pts.

$   531.95

5.5 %

Marriott Hotels

$   178.74

4.2 %

67.5 %

0.3 %

pts.

$   264.64

3.8 %

Sheraton

$   163.09

0.9 %

66.2 %

0.1 %

pts.

$   246.51

0.8 %

Westin

$   175.99

4.6 %

67.1 %

1.3 %

pts.

$   262.37

2.7 %

Composite US & Canada Premium2

$   173.70

3.4 %

67.1 %

0.2 %

pts.

$   259.01

3.1 %

US & Canada Full-Service3

$   217.42

4.9 %

67.8 %

0.4 %

pts.

$   320.73

4.2 %

Courtyard by Marriott

$   108.02

2.4 %

63.0 %

0.1 %

pts.

$   171.52

2.2 %

Residence Inn by Marriott

$   151.23

1.9 %

73.5 %

0.4 %

pts.

$   205.73

1.4 %

Composite US & Canada Select4

$   126.09

2.7 %

67.0 %

0.5 %

pts.

$   188.25

2.0 %

US & Canada - All5

$   197.07

4.6 %

67.6 %

0.4 %

pts.

$   291.48

3.9 %














Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties


Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025


RevPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Brand

2026

vs. 2025

2026

vs. 2025

2026

vs. 2025

JW Marriott

$   270.16

4.7 %

73.5 %

0.5 %

pts.

$   367.66

4.0 %

The Ritz-Carlton

$   420.93

5.8 %

67.4 %

1.0 %

pts.

$   624.96

4.2 %

W Hotels

$   291.01

12.9 %

67.1 %

3.1 %

pts.

$   433.87

7.7 %

Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$   339.42

6.8 %

70.3 %

0.9 %

pts.

$   482.70

5.4 %

Marriott Hotels

$   142.93

4.0 %

65.0 %

0.6 %

pts.

$   219.73

3.0 %

Sheraton

$   124.14

2.7 %

63.8 %

0.8 %

pts.

$   194.47

1.4 %

Westin

$   162.66

3.0 %

67.3 %

0.2 %

pts.

$   241.66

2.7 %

Composite US & Canada Premium2

$   144.83

3.8 %

65.2 %

0.5 %

pts.

$   222.26

2.9 %

US & Canada Full-Service3

$   166.06

4.5 %

65.7 %

0.6 %

pts.

$   252.67

3.5 %

Courtyard by Marriott

$   102.08

3.6 %

63.5 %

0.5 %

pts.

$   160.83

2.8 %

Residence Inn by Marriott

$   122.16

2.6 %

72.6 %

0.7 %

pts.

$   168.16

1.5 %

Fairfield by Marriott

$    82.96

3.1 %

62.6 %

0.3 %

pts.

$   132.47

2.6 %

Composite US & Canada Select4

$   103.87

3.5 %

66.8 %

0.7 %

pts.

$   155.60

2.4 %

US & Canada - All5

$   128.80

4.0 %

66.3 %

0.7 %

pts.

$   194.15

3.0 %

1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.

2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.

3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.

4 Includes Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Aloft Hotels, Element Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, and Moxy Hotels.

5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select. Systemwide also includes US & Canada Midscale.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

KEY LODGING STATISTICS

In Constant $














Comparable Company-Operated International Properties


Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025


RevPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2026

vs. 2025

2026

vs. 2025

2026

vs. 2025

Europe

$   174.01

7.0 %

61.2 %

-0.6 %

pts.

$   284.35

8.0 %

Middle East & Africa

$   138.45

-2.3 %

62.3 %

-6.3 %

pts.

$   222.36

7.5 %

Greater China

$    79.23

6.1 %

65.1 %

1.2 %

pts.

$   121.63

4.1 %

Asia Pacific excluding China

$   136.26

7.6 %

71.3 %

2.5 %

pts.

$   191.17

3.8 %

Caribbean & Latin America

$   255.61

-0.7 %

69.0 %

-0.1 %

pts.

$   370.60

-0.5 %














International - All1

$   126.47

4.1 %

66.3 %

0.1 %

pts.

$   190.69

4.1 %














Worldwide2

$   155.02

4.4 %

66.8 %

0.2 %

pts.

$   231.93

4.0 %














Comparable Systemwide International Properties


Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025


RevPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate

Region

2026

vs. 2025

2026

vs. 2025

2026

vs. 2025

Europe

$   118.31

6.6 %

61.2 %

1.5 %

pts.

$   193.41

4.0 %

Middle East & Africa

$   128.54

-1.9 %

61.6 %

-5.4 %

pts.

$   208.78

6.7 %

Greater China

$    70.68

5.7 %

63.1 %

1.1 %

pts.

$   111.99

3.9 %

Asia Pacific excluding China

$   130.93

7.3 %

70.2 %

2.2 %

pts.

$   186.60

3.9 %

Caribbean & Latin America

$   139.29

2.0 %

63.0 %

1.4 %

pts.

$   221.24

-0.3 %














International - All1

$   112.01

4.6 %

64.1 %

0.7 %

pts.

$   174.73

3.5 %














Worldwide2

$   123.09

4.2 %

65.6 %

0.7 %

pts.

$   187.70

3.1 %














1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America.

2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

($ in millions)


Fiscal
Year 2026

First

Quarter

Net income, as reported

$     648

Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,844)

Reimbursed expenses

4,936

Interest expense

214

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

2

Provision for income taxes

210

Depreciation and amortization

54

Contract investment amortization

35

Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

73

Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures

3

Stock-based compensation

57

Restructuring and merger-related charges, and other

4

Adjustments related to Sonder Termination

(2)

Adjustment to gain on investee's asset disposition

8

Adjusted EBITDA

$   1,398


Change from 2025 Adjusted EBITDA

15 %

Fiscal Year 2025

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total

Net income, as reported

$      665

$      763

$      728

$      445

$    2,601

Cost reimbursement revenue

(4,655)

(4,932)

(4,760)

(4,857)

(19,204)

Reimbursed expenses

4,722

4,874

4,739

5,168

19,503

Interest expense

192

203

206

208

809

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

1

3

2

1

7

Provision for income taxes

99

291

266

137

793

Depreciation and amortization

51

53

50

59

213

Contract investment amortization

28

29

29

49

135

Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

57

61

64

69

251

Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures

4

4

4

6

18

Stock-based compensation

52

58

61

65

236

Restructuring and merger-related charges (recoveries), and other

1

8

(40)

29

(2)

Expenses related to Sonder Termination




23

23

Adjusted EBITDA

$    1,217

$    1,415

$    1,349

$    1,402

$    5,383










Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press release schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

SECOND QUARTER 2026

($ in millions)







Range


Estimated
Second Quarter 2026

Second Quarter
2025

Net income excluding certain items1, 2

$       744

$       762

Interest expense

223

223

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

1

1

Provision for income taxes

267

274

Depreciation and amortization2

117

117

Contract investment amortization

32

32

Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

75

75

Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures

5

5

Stock-based compensation

61

61

Adjusted EBITDA

$     1,525

$     1,550

$                 1,415






Increase over 2025 Adjusted EBITDA

8 %

10 %

Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press release schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.






1 Forecast excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related charges, and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Forecast includes the impact of our planned sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel, which we assume will occur later in the 2026 second quarter, and our planned investment in Lefay, which we assume will occur later this year. Forecast does not reflect any other potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.

2 Includes the midpoint of the range of our expected 2026 second quarter impairment charge of approximately $65 million to $70 million related to our planned sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

FULL YEAR 2026

($ in millions)







Range


Estimated
Full Year 2026

Full Year 2025

Net income excluding certain items1, 2

$     2,942

$     3,008

Interest expense

901

901

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures

7

7

Provision for income taxes

1,036

1,060

Depreciation and amortization2

277

277

Contract investment amortization

138

138

Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses

305

305

Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures

18

18

Stock-based compensation

250

250

Adjustments related to Sonder Termination

(2)

(2)

Adjustment to gain on investee's asset disposition

8

8

Adjusted EBITDA

$     5,880

$     5,970

$                 5,383






Increase over 2025 Adjusted EBITDA

9 %

11 %







Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures section in these press release schedules for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.






1 Forecast excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related charges, and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Forecast includes the impact of our planned sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel, which we assume will occur later in the 2026 second quarter, and our planned investment in Lefay, which we assume will occur later this year. Forecast does not reflect any other potential asset sales or property or brand acquisitions that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.

2 Includes the midpoint of the range of our expected 2026 second quarter impairment charge of approximately $65 million to $70 million related to our planned sale of a U.S. & Canada hotel.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, on the related conference call, and in the infographic made available in connection with our press release, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are labeled as "Adjusted" and/or identified with the symbol "†". We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release, schedules, and infographic are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile each to the most directly comparable GAAP measures (with respect to the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, to the extent available without unreasonable efforts). Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share, or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring and merger-related charges, and other expenses. When applicable, Adjusted operating income also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges as well as impairment charges and expenses/adjustments related to the Sonder Termination. Adjusted total revenues excludes cost reimbursement revenue as well as, when applicable, certain non-cash impairment charges and impairment charges related to the Sonder Termination. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate. Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted effective tax rate reflect our net income, diluted earnings per share, and effective tax rate, respectively, excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges, and other expenses, as well as, when applicable, certain non-cash impairment charges, gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (if above a specified threshold), and impairment charges and expenses/adjustments related to the Sonder Termination. Additionally, Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted effective tax rate exclude the income tax effect of the above items (calculated using an estimated tax rate applicable to each item) and income tax special items, which in 2025 primarily related to the release of tax reserves. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization (including non-cash impairment charges), provision for income taxes, restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges, and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (if above a specified threshold). In addition, Adjusted EBITDA excludes impairment charges and expenses/adjustments related to the Sonder Termination.

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Adjusted effective tax rate, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude restructuring and merger-related recoveries/charges as well as charges related to legal proceedings that are outside of the ordinary course of our business, both of which we record in the "Restructuring and merger-related charges, and other" caption of our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"). We also exclude 2025 fourth quarter impairment charges and expenses as well as subsequent adjustments related to the Sonder Termination, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization" and "Owned, leased, and other expense" captions of our Income Statements, as they are related to the cessation of operations of an entire brand, which is a nonrecurring event. In addition, we exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our franchise and management contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in (losses) earnings" captions of our Income Statements. These adjustments allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners and certain other counterparties, and for which we receive reimbursement under our agreements with hotel owners and certain other counterparties with no added mark-up. We do not operate these property-level and centralized programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners and certain other counterparties, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, we recognize cost reimbursement revenue at the same time that we incur expenses, and property-level services have no net impact on our Income Statements in the reporting period. However, for centralized programs and services, we may be reimbursed before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners and certain other counterparties in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from hotel owners and certain other counterparties to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by total rooms available for the period, is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues. RevPAR may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We also believe occupancy and average daily rate ("ADR"), which are components of calculating RevPAR, are meaningful indicators of our performance. Occupancy, which we calculate by dividing total rooms sold by total rooms available for the period, measures the utilization of a property's available capacity. ADR, which we calculate by dividing property level room revenue by total rooms sold, measures average room price and is useful in assessing pricing levels. Comparisons to prior periods are on a constant U.S. dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to the prior comparable period. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding the performance of hotels in our system as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

We define our comparable properties as hotels in our system that were open and operating under one of our brands since the beginning of the last full calendar year (since January 1, 2025 for the current period) and have not, in either the current or previous year: (1) undergone significant room or public space renovations or expansions, (2) been converted between company-operated and franchised, or (3) sustained substantial property damage or business interruption. Our comparable properties also exclude MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, Design Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, residences, timeshare, and all-inclusive properties.

We use the term "hotel owners" throughout these schedules to refer, collectively, to owners of hotels and other lodging offerings operating in our system pursuant to franchise agreements, management agreements, license agreements, or similar arrangements, and we use the term "hotels in our system" to refer to hotels and other lodging offerings operating in our system pursuant to such arrangements, as well as hotels that we own or lease. The terms "hotel owners" and "hotels in our system" exclude Homes & Villas by Marriott BonvoySM (which we also exclude from our property and room count), timeshare, residential, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection®.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

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