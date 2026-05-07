The Ritz-Carlton Redefines Race Weekend Luxury with the U.S. SailGP Team in New York City

Curated experiences at the intersection of luxury hospitality and high-performance sailing, featuring exclusive stays, a bespoke Central Park boating activation, and insider access to SailGP.

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, The Ritz-Carlton invites guests to experience one of the world's most exhilarating sporting events as part of its global partnership with the U.S. SailGP Team. Timed to the upcoming New York Sail Grand Prix on May 30-31, The Ritz-Carlton is unveiling exclusive race weekend experiences at The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad and The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park, offering guests premier access to one of the fastest emerging global sporting championships.

The Ritz-Carlton proudly sponsors the U.S. SailGP Team

The Ritz-Carlton proudly sponsors the U.S. SailGP Team, uniting the precision of high-performance sailing with the excellence of luxury hospitality. With innovation embedded in its DNA, The Ritz-Carlton continues to push beyond traditional boundaries—engaging audiences through pioneering brand extensions such as The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and strategic partnerships that bring the brand to life in unexpected ways. This collaboration seamlessly connects the thrill of world class sport with the legendary service and elevated experiences synonymous with The Ritz-Carlton.

SailGP features 13 national teams racing identical F50 catamarans in high-speed, head-to-head competition, reaching speeds of over 60 miles per hour powered solely by wind. The U.S. SailGP Team competes across 13 global destinations each season, with the New York race bringing the sport to the iconic waters of the Hudson River.

In celebration of race weekend, The Ritz-Carlton will bring the spirit of sailing to the heart of Manhattan with a one-day activation on Saturday, May 30 from 2-7pm at Central Park's iconic Conservatory Water, the storied pond known for its beloved miniature sailboats. Guests of all ages will be invited to race bespoke radio-controlled sailboats across the water, blending a nostalgic New York pastime with the thrill of modern competitive sailing. Anchored at the historic Kerbs Boathouse, reimagined for the day as The Ritz-Carlton Sailing Club, the experience will feature elevated takes on classic summer fare, alongside live music and Ritz Kids-inspired activities designed to introduce the next generation to the craft and excitement of the sport. Guests will also enjoy a live stream of the SailGP race from 3:30-5pm, extending the energy of SailGP beyond the harbor and into one of the city's most iconic public spaces.

"New York is one of the most iconic cities in the world, and for us this is an opportunity to expand our race weekend throughout the city," said Mike Buckley, Team Principal, CEO & Co-Owner of the U.S. SailGP Team. "Partnering with The Ritz-Carlton allows us to build a true home base for our team, our partners and our fans in a market that means a great deal to us. We're building the U.S. SailGP Team to sit at the intersection of sport, culture, and hospitality, and this collaboration is a natural extension of that vision."

For race day on May 31, guests can book "The Ultimate SailGP Experience" packages at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park and The Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad to experience the SailGP race from the center of the action with two Premium On-the-Water tickets onboard an official spectator vessel positioned along the racecourse, offering front-row views of the competition unfolding across New York Harbor. The package also includes an overnight stay at the hotel, daily breakfast, transportation to the boarding location, an embroidered boat tote, and official branded hats, with stays available from May 29 through June 2 (inclusions vary by hotel).

"Through our partnership with the U.S. SailGP Team, The Ritz-Carlton is creating new ways for guests to engage with global cultural and sporting moments through the lens of luxury hospitality," said George Hammer, Global Head of Luxury Marketing at Marriott International. "The New York Sail Grand Prix is an exciting opportunity to bring that vision to life, connecting our guests to the energy of the sport through thoughtfully curated experiences both on land and on the water."

Through this partnership, The Ritz-Carlton and the U.S. SailGP Team share a joint commitment to innovation and unforgettable experiences across some of the world's most iconic destinations.

Both SailGP race weekend packages are now available to book, for a limited time.

For more information on the partnership or to reserve, please visit The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park or email [email protected] for The Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, LLC

Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 125 hotels in 37 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand's legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, X, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company's social and environmental responsibility program.

ABOUT LUXURY GROUP BY MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

With an unrivaled portfolio of dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today's global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International's Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 560 landmark hotels, resorts, and yachts in over 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world's most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader's collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information, please visit Luxury.Marriott.com.

ABOUT U.S. SAILGP TEAM

Redefining American sailing on the global stage, the U.S. SailGP Team enters the 2026 Season with clear focus and growing momentum. Competing in SailGP since its inception, the team was acquired in November 2023 by private owners Ryan and Margaret McKillen and two-time world champion Mike Buckley, backed by a prestigious group of investors across sports, entertainment and technology. With Avenue Sports Fund as lead investor and Next 3 joining in 2025, the U.S. SailGP Team has established a strong foundation for long-term commercial and competitive growth. Led by nine-time world champion Taylor Canfield, the team continues to sharpen its performance with athletes including Anna Weis, Hans Henken and Michael Menninger among its all-American lineup. Supported by a portfolio of partners across fashion, technology, and wellness, the U.S. SailGP Team is building a modern American sports brand positioned for lasting impact on and off the water.

For more information on the U.S. SailGP Team, visit https://www.ussailgpteam.com/ and stay connected on Instagram.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.