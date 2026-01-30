Marriott Bonvoy Recognized as the World's Leading Hotel Loyalty Program by The Points Guy

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy today announced it has once again been named Best Hotel Loyalty Program by The Points Guy (TPG), the trusted media platform focused on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending.

W Punta Cana, Adult All Inclusive

The Points Guy Awards honor the best in travel, credit cards, and loyalty, from top-tier reward credit cards and exclusive lounges to premier loyalty programs, airlines, hotels, and cruise lines. Marriott Bonvoy's growing portfolio is also recognized this year with W Punta Cana, Adult All-Inclusive winning Best New All-Inclusive Points Hotel. Marriott Bonvoy's unique offerings and hotels have been consistently recognized by The Points Guy Awards since their debut in 2018.

"We are incredibly grateful for this recognition, which reflects the work our associates do every day to create unforgettable experiences for our travelers," said Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. "We believe travel has the power to shape the memories that stay with you, whether it's a long‑awaited adventure or the small moments across a lifetime. As we continue expanding the ways people can earn, redeem, and travel for their passions, our focus remains on providing genuine care, access, and discovery, wherever their journeys take them."

As the world's leading travel platform, Marriott Bonvoy continues to evolve, offering richer rewards and more meaningful ways to explore. In 2025, the program broadened its reach with the additions of citizenM and the Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy, expanding the portfolio with stays designed for every style of travel. Members unlocked once‑in‑a‑lifetime experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments from exclusive Michelin‑starred culinary journeys to groundbreaking musical world tours. New features in the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app helped members tailor each stay to their preferences, including a lounge-filter search and enhanced personalization tools. Members also discovered expanded ways to earn and redeem points, from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques purchases to curated Tours & Activities. With more innovation on the horizon in 2026 and beyond, Marriott Bonvoy will continue turning travel into lasting memories.

"This award reflects what today's travelers care about most: real value, thoughtful innovation, and experiences that genuinely make travel better," said Brian Kelly, Founder of The Points Guy. "The brands we recognize are not just keeping pace with a changing travel landscape - they're setting the standard and helping travelers get more from their points, miles, and dollars every step of the journey."

Established in 2018, The Points Guy Awards has become the definitive annual benchmark for recognizing excellence in airlines, travel products, credit cards, and loyalty programs. Winners were selected through a rigorous process led by TPG's editorial team of travel and loyalty experts, who were divided into panels based on their areas of authority. They then spent months evaluating nominees based on firsthand experience, industry expertise, and how well each program delivers real value to travelers. Select categories were further informed by in-house data analysis, ensuring the awards reflect both lived experience and measurable performance.

Read the full methodology at www.thepointsguy.com/tpg-awards-2026-methodology . Find out more about the 2026 The Points Guy awards at www.thepointsguy.com/awards .

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube , and Facebook.

ABOUT THE POINTS GUY

The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online site for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site's editorial content and newsletter consists of firsthand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides and immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, founder Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelancers around the globe. Today, TPG reaches 11 million unique monthly visitors and more than 5 million followers across social media platforms ( Instagram , Facebook , X and TikTok ).

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.