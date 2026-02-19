The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Johanna Ortiz Debut a First-of-Its-Kind Takeover at Sea

A high-fashion collaboration reimagining Ilma's pool and lounge spaces with Ortiz's signature prints in a celebration of tropical vibrancy, craftsmanship, and the joy of travel.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection announces an exclusive collaboration with renowned Colombian luxury fashion designer Johanna Ortiz , debuting aboard Ilma beginning February 17. The limited-time takeover introduces Ortiz's signature world of custom prints and textiles on board, transforming the yacht's Pool Deck and Observation Terrace into an expression of tropical vibrancy, craftsmanship, and the joy of travel.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection & Johanna Ortiz

Launching during Ilma's Winter 2026 season in the Caribbean and continuing through the yacht's Summer 2026 season in the Mediterranean, the collaboration reflects a shared philosophy of travel as an emotional, sensory experience grounded in beauty, discovery, and meaningful connection. As Ilma sails through sun-soaked islands and storied coastlines, Decks 9 and 10 become a natural extension of the destinations guests encounter ashore. With Ortiz's exuberant aesthetic meticulously woven throughout, the spaces feel transportive and relaxed, inviting a subtle Latin spirit to the sea.

"Johanna Ortiz brings an unmistakable point of view that embodies culture, emotion, and beauty in motion," said Gaby Aiguesvives, Chief Marketing Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. "The brand's vision aligns naturally with how we curate our voyages, where thoughtful design and storytelling enhance every moment on board. This collaboration invites guests to experience life at sea through a fashion-led lens that feels effortless and authentic."

Ortiz's designs have long been influenced by her Latin heritage and enduring passion for storytelling. Precise in construction and exuberant in character, the brand's aesthetic is defined by fluid movement, artisanal detail, and a spirited elegance that translates seamlessly to the yachting ambiance. A distinctive use of color and bold textiles brings a refined sensibility to Ilma, encouraging guests to linger, unwind, and enjoy the journey itself.

A Designer's Vision, Reimagined at Sea

The takeover is anchored by Tropical Exuberance, Johanna Ortiz's custom prints, inspired by the expressive abundance of Caribbean flora and the natural landscapes that shaped the designer's early years. Interwoven with the brand's signature sailing rope knot motif, the design evokes a lifestyle rooted in enjoyment, movement, and an enduring relationship with nature.

From this foundation emerge two distinct upper-deck environments featuring signature La Rumba and La Siesta prints, imagined as contrasting yet complementary ways of experiencing life on board. Together, they create a refined balance of vitality and serenity, influenced by the day's progression, where lively afternoons give way to tranquil evenings.

"La Rumba and La Siesta reflect two moods I love when I travel, moments of celebration and moments of pause," said Johanna Ortiz. "Both are deeply connected to nature, craftsmanship, and the joy of living life."

On Deck 10, Ilma's Pool Deck, La Rumba evokes the lively pulse of the Caribbean Sea through layered shades of deep blue. Music, laughter, and long days shared together set the tone as the space welcomes Ortiz's signature blend of Latin romance and tropical elegance to the yacht's main pool and bar, creating a relaxed setting for gathering.

On Deck 9, The Observation Terrace, La Siesta offers a quieter expression of luxury, rendered in rich tropical greens. Inspired by palms, foliage, and landscapes where life grows generously, the intimate lounge invites guests into a sense of stillness and restoration, a peaceful retreat for late-day repose, conversation, and reflection as the horizon stretches on.

A Shared Spirit of Discovery

For Ortiz, travel has always been inseparable from inspiration. Guided by her affinity for the ocean and the many days she has spent in the Caribbean, the collaboration captures her love of exploration and the pleasure of uncovering new places. Her designs imagine women experiencing the world through all their senses, grounded in beauty, freedom, and celebration that defines the Johanna Ortiz lifestyle.

In the same spirit, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's voyages are defined by curiosity, introspection, and meaningful connection, brought to life through exceptional attention to detail. Together, the takeover brings the essence of the Johanna Ortiz world on board, creating spaces that move fluidly between social energy and intentional pause, allowing guests to stay fully present as the journey unfolds.

"This collaboration speaks to a shared way of living. A community that embraces travel as a journey of discovery, where nature, connection, and the pleasure of being present come together in the decks of Ilma," said Ortiz.

Extending beyond textiles and atmosphere, considered details are woven throughout the guest experience. A curated offering of select cocktails and mocktails is available at the bars in both takeover areas, drawing from Ortiz's favorite botanicals and coastal flavors. Tropical fruits, aromatic herbs, and subtle floral notes come together in a sensory invitation to savor the moment.

Guests sailing during the Johanna Ortiz takeover are welcomed into a world where fashion and travel converge, with artistry woven into the setting itself. From afternoons by the pool to quieter intervals on The Observation Terrace, the collaboration strikes a balance of vivid energy and effortless ease shaped by the surrounding seascapes. Through the smallest details, the experience is designed to leave travelers refreshed, inspired, and carrying a vacation glow long after the voyage ends.

A curated assortment of Johanna Ortiz ready-to-wear pieces is also available in the onboard boutique, extending the collaboration into a complete lifestyle expression.

About Ilma

Ilma, meaning "water" in Maltese, is the collection's second superyacht and debuted in September 2024. Measuring 790 feet (241 meters), Ilma accommodates up to 448 guests in 224 light-filled suites, each featuring a private terrace. The yacht offers five dining venues with concepts developed in collaboration with Fabio Trabocchi and Michael Mina, seven bars, a wine vault, a top-deck entertainment space, a signature marina providing direct access to the sea, and The Ritz-Carlton Spa®. Ilma sails itineraries throughout the Caribbean and Mediterranean, where exploration and relaxation unfold in equal measure.

The Johanna Ortiz takeover marks another milestone in The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's evolution as a cultural connector and curator of elevated experiences at sea. By collaborating with visionary creatives whose work demonstrates a reverence for artistry, heritage, and place, the brand continues to cultivate a more expressive approach to luxury travel, rooted in exploration and emotion.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON YACHT COLLECTION

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection redefines luxury at sea, seamlessly blending the legendary service and refined amenities of The Ritz-Carlton® with the freedom and elegance of yachting. Offering bespoke voyages across the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, Asia-Pacific, Alaska, and South Pacific, the collection provides exclusive access to sought-after and hidden destinations, paired with serene accommodations, unparalleled onboard experiences, and curated excursions ashore that ignite curiosity and discovery at every turn.

The collection's inaugural yacht, Evrima, launched in October 2022, measures 624 feet and features 149 airy suites with private ocean-view terraces, accommodating up to 298 guests in an intimate and elegant ambiance. Ilma, the second superyacht, debuted in September 2024, spanning 790 feet and showcasing 224 spacious, light-filled accommodations for up to 448 guests, cultivating an extraordinary experience on the water. Luminara, which set sail in July 2025, continues this legacy, introducing new itineraries to both iconic cities and secluded harbors.

Each yacht reflects contemporary craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, boasting some of the highest employee-to-guest and space-to-guest ratios at sea. Guests enjoy highly personalized service, world-class dining, The Ritz-Carlton Spa®, a signature marina connecting them directly to the ocean, and an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication, fostering connection throughout the journey. Private charter options are also available for fully tailored and unforgettable moments. For more information, visit ritzcarltonyachtcollection.com .

ABOUT JOHANNA ORTIZ

Johanna Ortiz designs with elegance and festivity, deeply rooted in her Latin heritage. Her work honors exquisite design, exceptional craftsmanship, the strength of women, and a vision of fashion as a force for positive change.

Founded in 2003 in Cali, Colombia, the brand has grown sustainably into a global Latin American luxury house, defined by a distinct creative language that celebrates exquisite exuberance.

Built on a foundation of community and purpose, the house nurtures local talent, preserves artisanal knowledge, and champions meaningful social impact. Today, the team includes more than 460 individuals, 78% of whom are women. The "Escuela Johanna Ortiz," an on-site couture-level training program, embodies the house's social commitment, benefiting approximately 600 individuals since 2016. For more information, visit johannaortiz.com .

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.