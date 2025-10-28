Marriott Bonvoy to Launch "Pawssible Journey" Program in Greater China, Creating An Array of Pet-Friendly Travel Experiences

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International, today announced its upcoming "Pawssible Journey" pet-friendly program in Greater China. Centered around three core experiences – "Paw Stay" themed rooms, "Paw Play" immersive social interactions, and "Paw Mart" retail offerings – the program fosters a pet-friendly lifestyle, turning every stay into unforgettable moments for guests and their beloved pets.

An Array of Pet-Friendly Experiences Deliver Joyful Moments

Catering to various guest needs, participating hotels under Marriott Bonvoy will roll out a range of pet-related experiences starting in November. The newly opened Moxy Shanghai Putuo will introduce "Paw Stay" themed rooms and even offer separate accommodations tailored for cats and dogs. Each room features a full set of amenities, including themed cushions, mats, pet bowls, and tent pet beds. Thoughtful details like scratching posts in cat rooms create a cozy, home-like retreat for furry guests. Hotels including Le Méridien Xi'an Chanba will feature "Paw Play" social spaces with cute themed offline activities and pet-friendly afternoon tea, inviting guests to bond with their pets in a relaxed setting. Aloft Taipei Beitou and other participating hotels will host dedicated "Paw Mart" corners in their lobbies, offering curated accessories like themed canvas bags, portable pet bowls, and pet bandanas as exclusive travel souvenirs for their furry friends.

"Today, pets have become cherished members of more families than ever, and our guests expect to have their 'fur babies' fully included in every part of life and each stage of their journeys," said Betty Tian, Managing Vice President, Customer Group, Greater China, Marriott International. "The 'Pawssible Journey' Program thoughtfully nurtures this special bond, infusing every trip with a warm touch. From pet accessories and exclusive social spaces to themed rooms, we aim to transform our hotels into a home away from home for guests and their beloved companions."

Exclusive Benefits Making Travel Memorable for Pets

The specially introduced "Paw Passport" adds a sense of occasion to the journey. Guests can create a personalized pet profile upon their first pet-accompanied check-in, recording details such as the breed, personality, and dietary preferences of their pet, making them feel truly welcome. Subsequent stays earn stamps toward Silver Paw (1 night), Gold Paw (3 nights), or Platinum Paw (5 nights) status, unlocking increasing exclusive benefits. Select hotels will also provide a "Pet-Friendly Map", highlighting pet-accompanied walking routes, pet-welcoming restaurants, and emergency veterinary clinics nearby. A "Wall of Paws" will present photos and profiles of pets, making them the stars of the stay. Additionally, custom "Paw in Hand" pet strollers will be available, delivering a warm pet-friendly experience through thoughtful details. Furthermore, Marriott Bonvoy is also collaborating with cross-industry partners to enhance exclusive experiences - including a joint lucky draw campaign with Juneyao Airlines offering a flight & hotel package as membership benefits. The package includes a "Fly with Pet" ticket from Shanghai to Beijing and a two-night stay at a participating Marriott Bonvoy hotel, creating a heartfelt reward for pet-loving members.

