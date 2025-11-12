Marriott Bonvoy Unlocks Longest Cyber Week Stay Window Ever, Giving Travelers More Time To Stay and More Places To Explore

From Ski Slopes to Sunny Shores, Members Save 25% When Booking Marriott Bonvoy's Annual Cyber Week Sale Through the Marriott Bonvoy App.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy ® is extending the holiday cheer this year with its most celebrated Cyber Week Sale yet. For the first time, members can stay from November 30, 2025, through February 22, 2026, the longest stay window in the sale's history, and enjoy 25% off when booking through the Marriott Bonvoy App. That means more ski weekends, more beach escapes, more city retreats, and more time to share the joy of travel with family and friends.

From November 25, 2025, through Travel Tuesday, December 2, 2025, Marriott Bonvoy members can unlock 25% savings at thousands of participating hotels and resorts worldwide when booking the offer in-app, perfect for extending holiday celebrations, planning winter getaways, or chasing sun-filled escapes. Members who book online will enjoy 20%1 off, while nonmembers will receive 15% off.

With exclusive rates across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of over 30 leading brands and 10,000 destinations, this limited-time deal makes it easier than ever to turn travel dreams into unforgettable memories. Joining Marriott Bonvoy is free at marriott.com/loyalty.mi or by registering on the Marriott Bonvoy App, allowing travelers the chance to maximize their savings. Beyond Cyber Week, members can enjoy year-round perks, including exclusive rates, room upgrades, and points toward free nights and experiences.

This year's Cyber Week Sale features an array of standout properties to suit every type of traveler just in time to extend their holiday and winter travel plans, including:

Postcard Cabins Gilchrist Spring, Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy : A fresh way to experience the great outdoors, Postcard Cabins Gilchrist Springs spans 90 lush acres in North Florida's springs region—just 2 hours from Orlando. This peaceful destination is home to 45 thoughtfully designed tiny cabins, each with forest views, a private fire pit, en-suite bathroom, queen bed or queen bunks, and more.

Experience the newly renovated Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel, where comfort meets convenience in the heart of downtown. Just steps from the Bell Centre and St. Catherine Street, this family- and pet-friendly hotel offers stylish rooms, thoughtful amenities, and easy access to top attractions like The Underground City and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. The hotel's 37 floor Club Lounge provides guests with complimentary breakfast and evening appetizers in an inspiring space overlooking downtown Montreal. The Westin DC Downtown : Experience The Westin DC Downtown, where energy, innovation, and iconic experiences converge. Located near the National Mall, and steps away from Capital One Arena, and CityCenterDC, this newly renovated, family-friendly hotel puts the best of Washington, D.C. at guests' doorstep. Travelers can recharge in serene rooms with the signature Westin Heavenly Bed, or power up in the city's largest hotel fitness center. Savor locally sourced cuisine at Root and Vine, the on-site restaurant, or host unforgettable events in over 70,000 sq. ft. of flexible event space, including a stunning 19,000 sq. ft. ballroom.

Combining a historic four-and-a-half-acre property with restorative modern amenities, The Plaza San Antonio Hotel and Spa embraces and respects the past, present, and future. Located near the San Antonio River Walk, and bridging the Downtown and Southtown neighborhoods, The Plaza San Antonio's lush garden oasis and reimagined environment is a sanctuary of connectivity, offering extraordinary cuisine, culture, creativity, and community. Guests can enjoy an on-site garden oasis, bar, pool, spa, and a lively restaurant serving honest food and drinks. W Hoboken : Newly redesigned and revitalized, W Hoboken recently unveiled a bold new chapter with its striking transformation, blending cutting-edge design, elevated guest experiences, and the brand's signature Whatever/Whenever service. Situated on the waterfront with panoramic views of Manhattan, the hotel features newly reimagined spaces that invite connection and celebration, inspired by the rich heritage and charm of Hoboken. From serene, city-facing guestrooms to the dynamic Living Room Bar and culinary hotspots like Sushi by Bou and Halifax, every space is crafted for elevated experiences.

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Marriott Bonvoy is helping members make an impact through LoveTravels™ , the company's purpose-driven platform, amplifying its commitments to welcoming all, community impact, and sustainability. From December 2, 2025, through December 9, 2025,2 Marriott Bonvoy will match five Marriott Bonvoy points for every one point donated to a variety of philanthropic partners that drive meaningful change. Members can donate points to a variety of organizations that support Marriott's four commitment areas — Nurture Our World, Sustain Responsible Operations, Empower Through Opportunity, and Welcome All and Advance Human Rights — including Children's Miracle Network Hospitals , the Arbor Day Foundation , the International Rescue Committee , and the Matthew Shepard Foundation .

"With our longest Cyber Week stay window ever, we're giving travelers more flexibility to celebrate the season on their terms," said Mandy Gill, Managing Vice President, Brands, Marketing & Digital, U.S. and Canada at Marriott International. "Marriott Bonvoy is opening doors to the people, places, and experiences that matter most, and this offer makes it even easier for members to create meaningful memories across our portfolio. Just as importantly, through our LoveTravels platform, we're proud to help members give back and make a positive impact during the holidays."

Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques is celebrating the season with cozy holiday deals. Starting Monday, November 17, 2025, through Tuesday, December 2, 2025, guests can enjoy 35% off all mattresses, including the luxurious Westin Heavenly Bed, along with all linens, pillows, and bedding. Plus, they can take 20% off curated fragrance and bath collections, perfect for gifting or indulging in seasonal self-care.

For more information on Marriott Bonvoy's Cyber Week Sale, visit the sale landing page . To explore Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of brands and award-winning loyalty program, visit marriott.com/loyalty.mi .

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits, including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences, and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information, and download the Marriott Bonvoy App here . Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube, and Facebook .

1 Nonmembers will receive 15 percent off Cyber Week Sale bookings for stays from November 30, 2025-February 22, 2026.

2 For Giving Tuesday, from December 2-December 9, 2025, Marriott Bonvoy will match five points for any one point donated to any of the charities listed on giving.marriott.com , up to 25 million points. This match of donated points will end when the 25 million-point threshold is reached or at 11:59 p.m. EST December 9, whichever is sooner. If you want to donate points already in your Marriott Bonvoy account, please follow the steps to donate points on Marriott.com [ here ]. Donations are not tax deductible for Marriott Bonvoy members and are nonrefundable and noncancelable. Marriott Bonvoy cannot direct or otherwise guarantee how the charities will spend the donations. See additional terms and conditions [ here ].

