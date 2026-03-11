Marriott Bonvoy's "Secret Concierge II" Sends Fans on a Global Chase for an Incredible 1-Point Drop with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

Jack Whitehall is back for Season two of the hit series with a new cast of characters, unexpected detours, and a secret once-in-a-lifetime experience available for a single Marriott Bonvoy point.

BETHESDA, Md., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel program, today launched "Secret Concierge II," the next chapter of its global content series created in partnership with the Mercedes‑AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. Debuting following the team win and double podium in Australia, season two invites fans to follow Marriott Bonvoy's Secret Concierge Jack Whitehall around the world for mischievous adventures with the Mercedes F1 Team, while keeping an eye out for a highly anticipated 1‑Point Drop that will be revealed over the course of the racing season.

Marriott Bonvoy launches Season 2 of Secret Concierge with the Mercedes F1 Team

The six-episode season will take viewers deep into circuit destinations with a mix of behind‑the‑scenes access to the thrilling world of motorsports and unexpected detours. The first episode kicks off at the Mercedes F1 Team Headquarters in Brackley, where Jack will announce he's brought in a team of hungry interns to help plan the season's over-the-top itineraries. Jack and his interns will join team drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, along with Team Principal and CEO, Toto Wolff, for some unexpected onboarding and experiences that capture the spirit of each circuit destination including Shanghai, Suzuka, Montreal, Madrid and São Paulo.

"This season of Secret Concierge builds on our partnership with the Mercedes F1 Team and the energy that surrounds the sport all year long," said Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Marriott International. "As the racing season unfolds, we're inviting fans deeper into what it really takes to bring our Mercedes F1 moments to life and occasional chaos behind the scenes. Through Secret Concierge, viewers get a front‑row seat to how these experiences come together, all building toward the excitement of a 1‑Point Drop."

Across the first three episodes, attentive viewers will notice subtle clues woven into the series, setting the stage for an ultimate end-of-the-season 1-Point Drop experience. The full reveal will arrive with episode four following the Montreal race, marking the first of two opportunities across the season when fans can redeem a single Marriott Bonvoy point to win an unforgettable experience. If fans miss the first 1-Point Drop, they can expect a second chance after episode five following the Brazil race, giving viewers double the opportunity during the season to experience this ultimate Marriott Bonvoy Moment. Additional details on the experience and how audiences can get involved will be shared as the series unfolds.

"I love that this season keeps people guessing," said Whitehall. "We're hopping from circuit to circuit, meeting incredible characters, and letting the anticipation build for what will be an incredible moment. I'm sworn to secrecy, but let's just say, if you enjoy competition and a little friendly pressure, you'll want to stay tuned."

In addition to the 1-Point Drop, Marriott Bonvoy members will have the opportunity to experience a curated slate of Marriott Bonvoy Moments that offer incredible access to the Mercedes F1 Team at races across the globe. Experiences will be available for more than 15 races across the season and include VIP access to the race and the Mercedes F1 Team.

"Secret Concierge has become a brilliant showcase of what makes our partnership with Marriott Bonvoy so powerful," said Victoria Johnson, Marketing Operations Director, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. "Fans will have the chance to see even more of the personalities who make our team what it is — the humour, the passion, and the dynamic energy they bring with them around the world. This series shines a light on the places we race and the people who bring those moments to life. It's a playful, honest look at the how this partnership can collaborate to create memorable experiences across a race weekend."

New episodes of Secret Concierge II will roll out throughout the season on the Marriott Bonvoy and Mercedes F1 Team social channels. Fans can follow the journey and get ready for what's coming by watching on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube or visiting marriottbonvoy.com/theworldisourcircuit.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.