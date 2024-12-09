MARRIOTT CARIBBEAN RESORTS OFFER SPECIAL EXPERIENCES TO ALIGN WITH TOP 2025 TRAVEL TRENDS

Plan the ultimate 2025 vacation and check items of your travel bucket list with Marriott Caribbean Properties

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International properties across the Caribbean provide a variety of premium experiences and culinary offerings designed to enhance the overall wellbeing and pleasure of their guests. 2024 was a year of great success for the travel industry and Marriott International is bound to continue these extraordinary experiences throughout 2025. Travelers can check items off their 2025 bucket lists with Marriott International with the experiences and opportunities available at:

Grand Cayman Marriott Resort: Grand Cayman Marriott Resort encourages guests to embrace the ongoing trends of wellness and activity through yoga, paddle boarding, bike rides, and holistic spa experiences. As the trend "Passport to Longevity" continues to inspire American travelers, Grand Cayman Marriott invites guests to embark on a transformative journey that nurtures both the body and soul. Additionally, due to the Caribbean representing over 135 nationalities, the hotel offers a F&B program showcasing an exciting range of international flavors. The property's signature restaurants including Veranda, Anchor & Den, and Vista Bar are favorites among both locals and guests, but 2025 will bring exciting new culinary additions, Ashia and Whiteline, which are destined to elevate the dining experience.

Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino: The Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino is an ideal destination for the growing "frolleagues" trend, where coworkers blend business with leisure and team-building experiences. With a renovated sun deck, food truck dining, diverse restaurants, and the island's largest casino, the resort offers plenty of activities for both work and play. Its prime location, steps from the T-Mobile District, Old San Juan, beaches, and the airport, ensures guests have everything they need for a memorable trip, whether for business or leisure.

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino : Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino invites travelers to step into a world where culinary renaissance is redefining what it means to dine at a hotel. With a medley of dining experiences, bold flavors, and creative mixology, this is not just food – it's a celebration! From sophisticated dining experiences such as Atardi, Ruth's Chris Steak House and Mercát, to casual bites and signature cocktails at the Lobby Bar and Gelato & Co., the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino is where every meal becomes a memory. It's more than food; it's an invitation to taste the best of Aruba and beyond.

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman: New and refreshed experiences await guests at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, where they can embark on a culinary journey at the newly reimagined Blue by Eric Ripert and the recently opened Andiamo. In October 2024, the property proudly announced the reopening of the two beloved on-site dining venues after extensive renovations to enrich the guest experience. These updates reflect the property's ongoing commitment to culinary excellence by combining tradition with modern sophistication to create an unparalleled dining experience. The Caribbean's first and only Forbes Five-Star restaurant, Blue by Eric Ripert, introduced new menu highlights that feature the island's finest ingredients while the Andiamo Circolo Sportivo will be providing guests with an elevated dining experience reminiscent of an Italian summer escape.

